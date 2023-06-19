Family Court-Appointed Experts Profited Taking Catherine Kassenoff’s Kids Away; Now Allan Will Pay

By Laura Monti

In 2019, Judge David Everett issued an ex-parte order of no contact between three girls and their mother, Catherine Kassenoff. He took Allan Kassenoff’s word that Catherine was dangerous and insane.

He did not bother to hear her side of it.

In Family Court, judges can do anything, and why not help a top dog lawyer from Greenberg Traurig? That can be beneficial down the road.

Judge David Everett

The girls pleaded to stay with their mother. But what does that matter? There was money involved and Allan had it.

Their oldest daughter ran away twice to be with her. Why were the children’s wishes dismissed? Because kids know nothing. Experts like Dr. Marc ‘lay on me baby’ Abrams knew.

Kids are better off with the parent who pays him the most.

Dr. Marc Abrams

After the girls were isolated from Catherine, subject to brainwashing by court-appointed therapists, and their father successfully alienated them from their mother – then their voices mattered.

The entire cabal of court-appointed professionals conspired to destroy Catherine – and endorse a false narrative of her being a crazy alienator, despite medical professionals attesting to her mental fitness and history of being a good parent.

Thieves latch on, and court-appointed experts drag on. The financier, wealthy Allan, loved the experts and was willing to pay to destroy his spouse with money she should have received.

Noteworthy

These court-appointed expert psychologists never reported abuse by Catherine to Child Protective Services. These “experts” hold licenses that require them to be mandated reporters. Mandated reporters must report suspected child neglect or abuse within 12 hours. In this case, no mandated reporter/court-appointed reported Catherine to CPS. Why is there no report? Because the children would be found safe in Catherine’s care. There was never any risk of physical or psychological harm. The goal (on paper) of CPS is to “keep families united” and build strong bonds with both parents. No-contact order flies in the face of CPS guidelines. No court-appointed expert made a report—no allegations of neglect or abuse against Catherine. The girls never complained of mistreatment.

Allan paid for the removal of Catherine from his children’s life, and got his money’s worth from his lawyer Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus.

Family court attorneys are bottom-of-the-barrel attorneys who can’t practice real law. Instead, they steal and abuse in family court where there is no law – just whatever the judge says.

It’s good to know a guy like Gus who knows the judges and what they want.

Judge Koba ensured the children were alienated from their mother – for that was the paid-for plan.

Forty days before she died, Catherine bought a home in her girls’ neighborhood, because it appeared she might win some battles and get her kids back. After all, she got rid of one court-appointed professional after another, like Dr. Abrams, and the children’s attorney Carol Most. Even Judge Lubell recused himself. And Catherine was suing Dr. Susan Adler.

She was hopeful.

Then came the report of the second custody evaluator, Dr. Kathleen McKay, who rubber-stamped the fraud of the first custody evaluator – Dr. Marc Abrams.

A no-contact order was recommended for the second time, which put Catherine back to square one.

For three years, Catherine endured abuse and trauma by wrongly having her girls taken.

A group of court-appointed criminals stole her children, reputation, and job by arranging a contrived false arrest for violating an invalid restraining order.

Judge Lubell followed the directions of the money-players and separated mother and children.

Even when Catherine proved the egregious wrongs of court criminals – when she had repeated psychiatric evaluations – when she subjected herself to supervised visitation (no basis given, no criteria, no end in sight – as long as Catherine paid thousands each week to see the children), even when she discredited a judge, a custody evaluator, an attorney for the children – none of this mattered.

Dr. Kathleen McKay knew what she had to do… before she began her custody evaluation

Dr. McKay, following the orders of the court actors she depends on for referrals, determined there should be no contact between mother and her children.

The reach of these criminals is significant, and few know about this criminal enterprise because the media does not report it. They use the excuse it’s in the children’s best interest to keep it out of the press. It’s not in the children’s best interest to conceal this lucrative criminal enterprise, but in the attorneys’ best interest.

Family court attorneys

Catherine wanted to be a mother to her girls in a home she purchased for them. It was a mile from Allan’s house.

Had he not been a brute, a quadruped who ought to walk on all fours, Allan could have easily shared custody with Catherine. How much better off he would be today had he the brains do that.

The kids could take turns seeing both of them – just a mile away. He’d have his job and reputation today. But his stupid hatred got the best of him. He wanted to destroy Catherine more than doing what was best for his children.

But he knew he had the upper hand.

Shallow little man, he knew that family courts never restore shared custody once the court appointed actors flip custody to children. They did it for him, and he paid for it.

Now he pays again and again. And Allan Kassenoff proves that family court destroys everyone—even the financiers of their children’s abduction.

The sins Allan committed against Catherine two by two he is paying for one by one…

Whatever abusive traits or tendencies Allan Kassenoff had were compounded when family court actors empowered, encouraged, and participated in the isolation of the children from their mother.

Court actors exploited the abuser – it’s a for-profit relationship – they stand by him only until the abuser runs out of money. Or until FR shines the light on them. Then they scatter like vermin.

Dr. Susan Adlerr

Watch how long Gus Dimopoulus sticks. Or Dr. Susan Adler. They’ll make a statement then fade fast away onto the following wallet. No court expert will remain in defense of Allan as he sinks further. This is not over yet. There will be a serious inquiry, possibly an investigation by the FBI – the charge RICO.

So for now, the court-appointed experts got paid. They think only Allan is going down.

They delivered the cargo. Catherine’s dead. Kids traumatized. Allen’s fired and exposed.

Too bad, they said on the way to the bank.