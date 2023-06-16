Justice For Catherine Kassenoff or Witch Hunt? Allan’s Friend Speaks out

Editor’s Note:

I get a fair amount of hate mail. And sometimes it begins angry, then turns around. I received the following in a series of texts. I think the person who sent these texts has something important to say. It is an insight into the private lives of America’s most scrutinized divorce and custody dispute – Allan Kassenoff v Catherine Kassenoff. The dispute may well be over. No one has heard from Catherine since she posted on Facebook that she planned to commit suicide in Switzerland on May 27 – the day of her final post.

If there is proof that she went through with her medically assisted suicide, I have yet to see it. That does not mean she is not dead. It only means that until FR has proof, she is, at best, a presumptive suicide. All FR has is her last Facebook post as evidence.

Meanwhile, people are coming down pretty hard on Allan Kassenoff and his girlfriend. Maybe many people know her name. It’s out there on social media. I will refer to her by another name — Judith. Please don’t name her in the comments section. She is being doxxed and threatened. As is Allan. Below is a text she got. I cut off the bottom of it since her address was on it. Obviously, they had the phone number.

I am not justifying what Allan has done, but I think there is a better way than terrorizing him, or his girlfriend. Perhaps we can consider reforming the family court system by not being lower than the people we wish to reform.

A Friend of Allan Kassenoff and His Girlfriend, ‘Judith’

By ‘Miriam’

You hide behind your article, using it to profit your agenda!

What kind of language and you posting it online is considered crossing the line?

Allan met Judith when Catherine was already out of the house, and he had filed for divorce.

Judith is far from a home-wrecker. Allan’s girls love Judith, her children, and our extended family, who treats them with kindness and warmth.

I saw the youngest daughter dressed beautifully the other night, enjoying her time laughing and adoring all the attention showered upon her. No one brought up her mother. We just let her have a breath of fresh air.

No one went on any vacation. Who has time?!? And now the trolls call Judith at her workplace and post on her workplace’s website. But their attempts aren’t working, because Judith is not a trashy yoga teacher. She uses her job as an instructor to raise money for many causes!

You allow her to be trashed without any proof or evidence to these claims.

Why isn’t anyone writing about Catherine’s affair with some guy named ‘Jeffrey’ who she dated pre-marriage, and he was married, then dated him again while married to Allan?!?

They did not have an open marriage until she started seeing that guy again, and the texts Catherine is upset Allan saw on the computer were steamy texts between Catherine and ‘Jeffrey.’

Had it been reversed, trust me, Catherine would have posted them!

Allan got Catherine’s password and secretly spied on her emails and texts for several years. A friend of Allan says Catherine was upset about his spying and reading all her texts, especially since it was proof she was cheating on him.

Are you and Robbie Harvey satisfied that you destroyed a good man, his girlfriend (not a mistress who thank gd lives in her own home) and their children, especially his?

TikTok celebrity Robbie Harvey, along with Frank Parlato, are blamed for ruining a good man, Allan Kassenoff’s life.

Allan Kassenoff, a good man, his friend says.

Not Real Domestic Abuse

Go online. I viewed domestic abuse videos. Allan’s so-called domestic abuse is lame compared to these.

Baloney to someone who posted “parents fight behind closed doors.” Every parent has lost their cool in front of their children!

It needs to stop

Allan Paid $1 Million Legal Fees, Not $3 Million as Catherine Says

Read the evidence. Just because Catherine says Allan paid $3,000,000 in legal fees, it must be so?!?!

The judge granted Catherine over $500,000 to even the playing field, as stated in the evidence, compared to Allan’s fees of just under $1,000,000! But that doesn’t make for a good story.

Other misinformation

Allan’s middle daughter told her mother she knew her password because Catherine set up the account for her!

Allan never told the children to tape supervised visits with Catherine. The girls did it on their own, claiming no one was listening to them!

Allan went for sole custody around the time Catherine started telling the girls to lie!

This whole thing needs to stop! People are posting their own narrative, projecting, with many false facts!

Judith Doesn’t Wear Catherine’s Clothes Either

People have said Judith moved in, and actually started wearing her clothes after Catherine was removed from the home.

BTW, Judith, as thin as she is, was still not as thin as Catherine, and could never have fit into her clothes to borrow!

Out of Control Catherine Supporters

Look what you and Robbie Harvey have started!

Who was Catherine to these people that to forward her cause they need to threaten and incite violence? Real macho of them that the threatening text sent to her was from a fake number!

This is spiraling out of control, and you abetted it. You should take responsibility and reign in these people!

Funny how they labeled Allan an abuser because he called his skinny wife fat. They are OK with threatening anyone who isn’t on par with their cause, to a point where they started a private group Justice For Catherine, and only members who think like them can join!

No wonder most of these people in the group lost their kids – clearly the judges saw their character.

Judith is an amazing person, like my mother! These girls know it, and they relish every moment she’s involved with them! Allan’s girls just want normalcy!

Divorce is never good, but this takes the cake!