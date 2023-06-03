Did NXIVM Help Anyone Become a Millionaire? Reader Says There is One

By William T Brando
NXIVM’s “Executive Success Programs” [ESP] was promoted as training that could make any student a millionaire.
As a long-time reader and occasional commenter on this site, I don’t recall any stories of any ESP student becoming a millionaire. And surely NXIVM would have touted that to recruitment prospects in the multi-level marketing scheme that ESP was.
Yes, some of the ESP students were ALREADY millionaires, particularly Bronfmans and some of the Mexicans, but as far as I recall reading, they all LOST money supporting Raniere.
And even Raniere lost millions (questionably transferred from ESP students) in the commodities futures markets, and Los Angeles real-estate markets.
But I think there is one case of ESP actually creating a millionaire: Sarah Edmondson. She was an actress in Vancouver Canada, barely breaking even, until she met producer/director/cinematographer Mark Vicente, who sold her on ESP. They jointly opened the Vancouver Canada ESP centre, which was probably the most successful ESP centre outside of Mexico. Ms. Edmondson recruited about 2000 students to ESP, and maintained what was, by all accounts that I know about, a safe and sincere (if vastly overpriced) mutual self-help network.
Most of the student fees I assume went back to NXIVM in Albany, but over about a decade her share was likely considerably more than a million (Canadian) dollars. Which allowed her to buy a nice condo in a nice neighborhood in Vancouver Canada. Those cost more than a million dollars.
My own opinion on Sarah Edmondson’s ethics is mixed. I don’t doubt her sincerity in believing and promoting the value of the entry-level ESP modules; they were constructed to be such, by plagiarizing Scientology and [Werner] Erhard Seminars Training (known as EST in the 1970’s, now re-branded as Landmark) and other self-help programs. Over her involvement with NXIVM (more than a decade) it’s hard to believe that she didn’t realize that no one ever “graduated” from ESP into becoming an independent “Executive Success.” All that ever happened was students were persuaded to recruit more students, and teach them the ESP modules, without being paid themselves.
But Sarah Edmondson herself DID become a millionaire. And I think that she is the only one that ESP ever produced.
Sarah Edmonson had to pay for her ESP own center. And she took a huge financial hit when it closed quickly and suddenly because of Sarah leaving due to what she found out about Keith/DOS
A million dollars over a decade is really not that much money to earn.
And it wouldn’t make you a millionaire. It would average out to about $200,000 a year before taxes.
Which again, isn’t an enormous amount of money for a lot of people
It’s still not an executive success program by any measure LOL
A final thought is that Sarah made herself a success if she made any money during her time in the cult. She was a good salesperson. She’s a capitalist. Now and then. That’s no reason to shame anybody
I don’t know if she’s a millionaire. If I recall correctly she stated that some anonymous benefactor paid for her brand to be removed. If she was rich, she could have paid the operation herself. But if she really owns that condo, maybe she is a millionaire. But she probably has a mortgage on it.
It has been speculated here on FR that Nancy Salzman’s net worth around the time of sentencing was $0-5 million. Even after the various forfeitures, she clearly had the means to satisfy the court-ordered $150k fine. Methinks she might be the other NXIVM millionaire. But now that she’s been dropped from Glazer’s civil suit, she won’t be required to disclose assets. She’s pretty good at hiding things. Practice makes Prefect.
You mean practice makes prefect 😉
Re “Has NXIVM helped anyone become a millionaire? Reader says there is one”
I add there are definitely two. I’ll add Mark Vicente, who during his time in NXIVM, made it to millionaire. I don’t know his net worth. But he would never admit it. Vicente was not as unsuccessful in making money as it seems.
What about Kim Constable?
Faked Success!
She did paid marketing.
Made nothing!
Husband foot the bill!