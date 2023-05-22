Warning: This article contains images of lucrative children’s pro-choice birth-gender-denying sterilization procedures, breast and penis amputation, and the implanting of artificial penises for children.

The Nebraska legislature passed a ban on birth gender-denying breast, vagina and penis amputation for minors. Artificial penis and breast implants recipients must also wait until age 19.

Treatments, including drugs to block normal puberty and cross-sex hormones, which often sterilize the patient, will still be available for children in the Cornhusker State, but with added oversight.

A person in Nebraska will have to wait for their 19th birthday to amputate their breasts and add an artificial penis, or amputate their penis, testicles and scrotum and add an artificial vagina.

In Nebraska, the age of consent for sex is 16. Voting is 18. Drinking and smoking is 21.

These activities are age-prohibited in Nebraska and every state, because lawmakers consider children’s minds not developed enough to make decisions that might harm them.

The one exception in many states is that children can consent to sterilize themselves and change their appearance for life at 13 or younger.

Ironically, in Nebraska, the age of majority is 19, and anyone under 18 cannot legally be held to a contract. The reason for that is that children do not know what they are signing, and can be easily manipulated by adults who are out to profit off them.

So how do children have such wisdom about their gender before they can consent to a single sexual experience?

Sen. Kathleen Kauth (R), one of the Nebraska bill’s authors, is not convinced children have sufficient wisdom to know enough to sterilize or amputate, and might regret the decision later.

“This bill is and always has been about protecting children. It does not discriminate,” Kauth said, insisting the measure was meant to delay “irreversible, experimental medications and surgeries.”

“This bill is simply about protecting innocent life,” Sen. Tom Briese (R) said.

Female to male “gender affirming” surgery takes skin from the arm and/or leg to craft an artificial penis.

Nebraska Democrats say the law preventing children from choosing life-altering birth gender denial treatment is dangerous, since if a child believes he or she can change their gender by taking drugs that sterilize them, and amputate body parts, and adults don’t let them, the child’s mental health will take a turn for the worse and violate the most fundamental principle of medical ethics: “First, do no harm.”

“This place is morally bankrupt. You are playing political games with the lives of children and parents,” Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (D) a strong supporter of birth gender denial medical treatments and amputation for children.

The face of birth gender denial, Neb. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh

Gov. Jim Pillen (R), who does not support the for-profit birth-gender denial industry and expects to get none of their votes, said he will sign the bill and released a statement applauding its passage.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes… children struggling with their gender identity,” Pillen said. “These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions.”

The restrictions will begin Oct. 1.

The measure bans child amputation, known also as gender reassignment surgery, for those under 19, Nebraska’s age of majority. It gives the state’s chief medical officer — an ear, nose and throat doctor appointed by the Republican governor — authority over the use of birth gender denial treatments for minors as of October.

An earlier bill on medical treatment for birth-denier children would have barred them from not only amputations, but from sterilization from puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

But Republicans faced stiff Democrat opposition and scaled back their goals to win the support needed to pass the anti-child amputation bill. Children can still get sterilized in Nebraska, but physicians might find unfriendly oversight.

More than a dozen states passed restrictions on children making irreversible decisions about taking hormones and amputation, lopping off or adding fake body parts, before they are legally allowed to consent to sex or drink alcohol, including Florida and North Carolina.

Texas’ Republican-controlled legislature approved a bill banning sterilization of children through hormone and puberty-blocking treatments, as well as mutilation surgeries for minors.

The bill permits the Texas medical board to revoke physician licenses for those who violate the ban and irreversibly alter children’s bodies.

The Texas bill also prohibits taxpayer funds from going to any person or entity that “provides or facilitates” the mutilation or irreversible body – altering sterilization of children.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said he will sign the measure.

In Nebraska, the pro-sterilization and birth gender denial treatment forces are mad as hell, and they aren’t gonna take it anymore.

They are supported by physicians who perform the amputation and artificial implant surgeries, medical facilities that provide the amputation of children’s breasts, vaginas, penises and testicles and offer robust sterilization services, and therapists who stand ready to provide lifetime mental health services for amputees and sterilized children well into adulthood and can stand by to assist with “detransition” mental health treatment for adults who chose to early and not too wise.

Laws in places like Florida, Texas and Nebraska have hit the “trans gender” industry hard in the pocketbook. These draconian laws threaten their entire industry by banning children from making choices that will change their adult lives well before they could work or support themselves, before they could marry, or even hope to pay for the treatment they are persuaded to choose.

Trans industry experts know that, like tobacco smoking, if you don’t get children to use their products or services, they are unlikely to do so when they become adults.

If children are not ushered into the birth-gender denial sterilization treatment, they are likely to outgrow their caprice – one often supported by adults, costing the industry millions.

Denying confused children the right to believe they changed their gender, when they became dependent on hormones for life, and amputation and adding artificial sex organs is baffling to those who know the ruination of the industry is at hand, if this legislation catches on.

Mindy Rush Chipman, interim executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, who joined protesters at the Nebraska Capitol on Friday, said the new law is “an unprecedented attack on our human and civil rights here in Nebraska.”

In a statement after the vote, she said the organization was “exploring our options to address the harm of this extreme legislation.”

“This is not over, not by a long shot,” she said.

Sen. Megan Hunt, who has a 12-year-old birth female, who she calls her “transgender son,” alternately castigated and pleaded with the bill’s supporters to relent, sometimes crying openly for the right to sterilize and mutilate other people’s children.

She said, “We are working to fight for rights that we have already won.”

Protesters gathered outside the legislature at the Capitol rotunda, trying to drown out lawmakers with chants, shouts and foot stomping. The chamber’s glass doors were locked. Extra state troopers patrolled the area. When shouts erupted in the gallery during debate, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly — who presides over the legislature — called a recess and directed security to clear the gallery.

“It’s not what democracy looks like. It’s what corruption looks like,” Sen. Cavanaugh said, accusing the bill’s supporters of being “bought by the governor.”

Sen. Cavanaugh supports the pro-choice movement for children, staunchly supporting their right to sterilization and breast and penis amputation as soon as they realize their child-bodies are not suitable for the rest of their lives.

On Friday, Cavanaugh shouted as she chanted along with protesters outside in the rotunda, “Trans people belong here! We need trans people! We love trans people!”

“This does not end today for any of us,” Cavanaugh said Friday. “This is just the beginning.”

“Nebraska is watching. The country is watching today, and a lot of people are in pain,” she said. Later, she said she looked forward to seeing supporters of the bill voted out of office.

“The people will remember today.”

And there will be children who will not alter their bodies in Nebraska who will remember this day also. Some will be thankful that some wise conservatives protected them from the greed and lunacy of the times.

How it Works for a Girl Who Wants to Be a Boy

The physician cuts a lump of flesh from the child’s leg, arm or abdomen, leaving a permanent scar. Then they fashion it to look like a penis. The physician removes the child’s female genitals, and sometimes transports it to the base of the artificial penis, extends the urethea through the penile device, constructs a scrotum, sometimes from the labia [a scrotectomy], constructs the head of the artificial penis, and in some cases implants a silicone, stainless steel, and interlocking plastic joints that can move like a Gumby doll for flaccid or erect imitation penis as the wearer desires.

There are also inflatable artificial penises that also give the appearance of an erection. Gently squeeze the hidden pump inside the artificial scrotum, and it pumps a saline solution stored there through cylinders in the artificial penis to create an appearance of an erection.

To end the erection, gently bend the artificial penis down for six to 12 seconds, and the saline solution heads back into the artificial scrotum.

There is no doubt among wise Democratic lawmakers that children can decide to have this surgery even before these children can decide to vote for Democrats over reprehensible Republicans who would deny others’ children and even their own the right to choose such an operation that will be, as they say in the industry, “gender affirming.”

The Face of Wisdom and Profit Merged

Dr. Daniel Freet, one of the top artificial penis surgeons, opposes laws that will slash his income. Children are the lifeblood of his burgeoning industry.

Dr. Kathy Rumer, Dr. Miroslav Djordjevic (R) and Dr. Borko Stojanovic (L) sometimes perform multiple artificial penis implants in a single day. These hard-working physicians do not want to be financially penalized by lawmakers who think they know better than children about the right to choose amputation and sterilization, the lifeblood of their industry.