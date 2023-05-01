Epstein Calendar Shows Elite Power Brokers Met Pedophile Even After His Sex Offense Conviction – Noam Chomsky Is Not Apologetic Over His Epstein and Woody Allen Ties

By Paul Serran

Jeffrey Epstein died on August 10, 2019 in NY’s MCC, while awaiting trial. But even now, almost four years later, hardly a week goes by without another sensational revelation coming out of his infamous sex trafficking ring to rock the world of the rich, famous and powerful.

A string of lawsuits have been raging in Federal Court involving some of the most prominent names in finance. You can get the gist of it in my article: Banking Epstein: CEO for America’s Largest Bank JPMorgan to Be Deposed in Trafficking Victim’s Lawsuit.

Now, a newly-revealed private calendar belonging to the convicted pedophile has been obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal.

This document reveal the astonishing reach that Epstein had in so many areas of society – from science to finance, from politics to entertainment.

The calendar – the Journal has shown – reveals scheduled meeting with a host of powerful figures, such as current CIA Director William Burns, banker Ariane de Rothschild, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Bard College president Leon Botstein, Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, Harvard University professor Martin Nowak, anthropologist Helen Fisher, and professor Noam Chomsky.

The meetings in the calendar would have taken place after Epstein was convicted (in 2008) and had to register as a sex offender.

Most people listed on the Wall Street Journal piece had the predictable reaction and tried to minimize their relationship with Epstein.

The most troubling revelation are the many meetings with current CIA director Burns, since the ‘King of Pedophiles’ has been said by many to be involved with intelligence agencies, including then-US Attorney Alex Acosta, who handled his ‘sweetheart plea deal’: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone”.

CIA spokesman: “The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector.”

It strikes one as odd that the top intelligence man in the country alleges to have been so uninformed.

Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler “had dozens of meetings with Epstein following her work for the Obama administration and before taking the reins as Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer in 2020″.

Ruemmler offered the standard apology we have grown accustomed to in these times of revelations about the Epstein/Maxwell trafficking ring: “I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein.”

But not Noam Chomsky. Oh, no! The 94 year-old professor of linguistics emeritus in MIT was not about to offer any kind of apology – but did end up providing a few explanations that were not so novel, after all.

That’s how he replied to the WSJ when asked about his meetings with Epstein:

“First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.”

It’s not that surprising that Chomsky would meet Epstein, who was a big time donor to MIT, having donated at least $850,000 to MIT between 2002 and 2017.

In these meetings, according to Chomsky, the two discussed ‘politics and academia’. To say that a master linguist has a way with words is probably an euphemism. Look at how he frames the legitimacy of his meetings with the convicted pedophile:

“The reporting covered 2015-16, when what was known about Mr. Epstein was that he had been sentenced for a crime, served his sentence, which wiped the slate clean according to US law and norms.”

There you go – while no one can dispute his statement, it would only be an iron-clad argument if there were not multiple reports ongoing at that time that made it clear that Epstein was not ‘reformed’ and was doing exactly the same things he was convicted for.

So, at that point, Chomsky is moving from his I owe no explanations stance to a position not unlike Director Burns’ excuse: he didn’t know it was still ongoing.

In his effort to call out the hypocrisy in the media, the professor ended up throwing shade at MIT, too: “The gossip column chose not to publish the extensive information they have about far worse criminals who not only donate to MIT and other institutions but, far more serious of course, are greatly honored by them.”

As a political activist and intellectual, Chomsky is no stranger to controversies: from criticizing the NATO eastward expansion and blaming it for the war in Ukraine, to suggesting the unvaccinated should be segregated from society.

One of Chomsky’s meetings with Epstein involved former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Chomsky said they discussed “Israel’s policies with regard to Palestinian issues and the international arena.”

Barak is a known associate of Epstein, having been pictured entering his New York town house, from whence emerged a little later four young women.

The personal calendar uncovered by the WSJ reveals that Epstein scheduled a flight with Chomsky and his wife, for a planned dinner with movie director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn.

“If there was a flight, which I doubt, it would have been from Boston to New York, 30 minutes. I’m unaware of the principle that requires that I inform you about an evening spent with a great artist.”

At this point the professor is asking us to forget that Ms. Previn was once the adopted child of Woody Allen’s wife Mia Farrow. He expects us to forget that Farrow accused Allen of molesting his daughter. He thinks it’s inappropriate for us to question why he would associate with both a convicted and a suspected pedophile at once.

+++

Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his cell on August 10, 2019, in NY’s MCC. Official DOJ inquiry declared that he committed suicide. His brother Mark does not believe that, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell does not believe that, and I also have no reason to believe that, having examined all the information that was available to the public.

While the ‘King of Pedophiles’ has been dead for almost four years, it seems that the revelations about his crimes, his accomplices, his enablers, his victims and his clients is set to go on for quite some time.

Maybe, someday, we’ll even know who killed him, and who gave the order to do so.