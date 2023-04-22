NXIVM stalwart Eduardo Asunsolo has produced an exciting series of short videos for Make Justice Blind [MJB], an advocacy group of five Keith Raniere supporters founded in 2020.
The MJB website says it is “dedicated to exposing bad behavior within the criminal justice system and transforming the culture from one of ‘winning’ to truth and justice.”
As the group’s first and only project, the five leaders of MJB are dedicated to exposing the bad behavior that led to Raniere’s conviction.
Now lest readers jump to a hasty conclusion, the group is not dedicated to exposing Raniere’s bad behavior, of which they see none, but the bad behavior of the DOJ, the judge, and the FBI that took Raniere’s freedom away.
Part of the group’s effort and the subject of Asunsolo’s video series, is to debunk what he calls “Lies About NXIVM People Think Are True.”
This FR series examines Eduardo’s series.
Is Eduardo telling the truth?
Are the so-called lies Eduardo says people believe about NXIVM lies? Are Raniere and his creation, NXIVM, misunderstood, something, as Eduardo considers, that is ethical and good?
Or is there a middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, one that lies between the pit of society’s fears and the summit of Raniere’s knowledge?
Beyond is another dimension – the dimension of Keith Raniere. Is it a dimension of word salad, a dimension of willful blindness, a dimension of bullshit and brainwashing? Or are you moving into a subtle land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas, where the world’s smartest man can lead you into something higher than you ever thought possible? Or have you just crossed over into the Dead-Enders Zone?
Let us approach the subject starting with lies about NXIVM number one:
Lie #1 – Keith branded women like cows with a hot iron
The beginning of a false narrative created by people who benefited from it spread by the media and supported by the government.
Transcript of the video:
Lies about NXIVM that people think are true.
Lie #1: Keith branded women like cows with a hot iron.
Truth: Female members of a sorority branded each other with a cauterizing pen, a very common practice in male fraternities. Keith was never near any of the branding ceremonies.
FR Analysis
Eduardo speaks the truth about Raniere’s slaves not being branded with a hot iron like cattle. There is a big difference between how Raniere branded humans, and we brand cattle.
I know a little about it. When I was younger, I worked on ranches in Texas and Wyoming.
We never used collateral.
There were other differences. The cattle branding iron is heated in the fire until red hot. Then, when the iron cools to ash gray [about 950 degrees F], the brand is applied to the animal’s hide.
On cattle branding day, in early spring, we’d go to the corral, rope, throw them down, one by one, and brand them with the hot iron on the left hip, then bob off their tails.
The cattle brand is three to five inches in length, depending on the rancher’s brand. Raniere’s human brand was about two inches. But cows are bigger than people, so it makes sense.
Raniere’s sorority used a much hotter cautery pen. The pen heats up to about 2000 degrees F and creates an instant third-degree burn.
The cautery pen takes much longer than the hot iron, so there is more pain over a longer time. The pen draws the design of Raniere’s initials. The Raniere brand is instantly visible, and the skin will heal with a hairless scar in the shape of the brand that never goes away unless you get scar removal surgery.
It took the woman using the cautery pen about 20 minutes to brand one of Raniere’s slaves with his initials near her left hip.
The cattle brand is also instantly visible, and the skin will heal with a hairless scar in the shape of the brand that never goes away.
Although briefly painful, a hot iron brand does not cause any complications for the dogies. We did it fast. There wasn’t any drawing. The iron stamp was already cast. It takes about five seconds.
With horses we used a long handled smaller iron with ho— because no one wants a big ugly brand on their horse. Horse brands are about the same size as Raniere’s human brands.
But, unlike Raniere did with humans, we’d brand horses fast, because you don’t want that iron to bounce back and hit you if the horse jumps.
It is not accurate, as Eduardo says, that the sorority women branded each other. Danielle Roberts was the only sorority member who branded DOS slaves. She lost her medical license because of it.
Danielle drew each of seven strokes to form KR initials, and it took about 20 minutes. Afterward, the brand was dark red. Four naked slaves would hold the slave down so she wouldn’t wriggle and ruin the design. A fifth slave would film the branding, and the slave would say, “Master, please brand me. It would be an honor.”
When we’d brand dogies, and I can assure you none of them ever asked for it, the way I was taught was to hold the iron on until the brand is golden brown, like shoe leather, and no longer. Don’t over-brand or it burns through the hide.
If it’s a horse, just barely touch the hide with a very hot iron. I got to be able to do it before the horse even knew it. A touch with nice wrist action makes a nice brand.
Of course, Danielle made some nice brands too.
Keep in mind, that with any kind of branding, whether human or bovine, if you leave it too long or apply too much pressure, it will burn deep and make a scar instead of a brand.
Also, use a smaller iron when branding calves. Don’t worry about it being too small. The brand grows with the animal. With Raniere’s slaves, the brand did not grow, because he kept them on diets. We went the opposite way. We wanted the dogies to get fatter.
Like Raniere, most cattle ranchers used initials. And like Raniere, we did not tell the dogies what the brand stood for. The ranchers, however, designed their marks plain and easy to read, so we’d know it was one of ours. Raniere made his brand obscurer so a slave could not tell it was his initials until perhaps after her seduction assignment.
Like with cattle, Raniere branded his humans on the left below the hip.
Keith’s Not There
Eduardo is right, “Keith was never near any of the branding ceremonies.”
Raniere did not want the most slave women to know he was the secret head of DOS. After all, it was sold as an all female empowerment group. It would not do to tell the new recruits it was headed by a man. It is always good to start off with a lie.
Keithc did a lot of lying to keep his role a secret and so naturally he kept away from the branding ceremonies.
Guys Do It, So Why Not Raniere’s Slaves?
Eduardo also says branding is “a very common practice in male fraternities.”
Branding is a practice with some male, mostly African-American fraternities. No national fraternity officially condones the practice of branding.
So the record is clear. Keith Raniere invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme. He cleverly devised the idea of collateral which served as a form of blackmail to keep his slaves in line.
We used ropes, dogs, and electric prodders to keep our cattle in line.
Still, whether a cautery pen or a hot iron, whether cow, horse, or human, a brand is proof of ownership, and Raniere marked his women even if he was not present on branding day.
So should we believe Eduardo when he talks about truth and lies?
How does Eduardo explain that Keith told the world he was not connected to DOS.
His statement is found on the NXIVM.com website.
Letter from the Co-Founder
Dear Members;
I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group. I firmly support one’s right to freedom of expression, so what the sorority or any other social group chooses to do is not our business so long as there is no abuse…. Furthermore, the sorority is proud of what they created and want to share their story. I am confident they will be addressing you very soon…
Moving forward, we will communicate better. We will inform better.
Sincerely, Keith Raniere
Eduardo’s series “Lies About NXIVM People Think Are True.” is off to a good start.
Lie #1: Raniere said, “I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.”
But Raniere was the founder of DOS, the inventor of the collateral and the branding. He even designed the brand.
Why the double standard. Why should anyone care about what Eduardo calls “lies,” about DOS branding, when he won’t admit Raniere lied himself?
49 Comments
Rub a Lamp Eduardo
Eduardo best be care, he might find himself getting a lawsuit for defamation against him
If Clare Bronfman is paying his wage, she could be brought into the lawsuit.
Why does Eduardo continue harassment of these women?
Raniere has already been found guilty.
Eduardo should be a more responsible husband and father.
Maybe Eduardo more like Raniere and doesn’t think of how he is putting his family at risk of being sued.
Life is too short to spend another second on these pointless protestations.
To Pea Onyu
I miss those videos of Nicki Clyne and her friends dancing in Brooklyn!
You should return to your dancing routines.
Here is a song to get you back in the spirit!
Let’s not be too hard on Eduardo for being a pathological liar.
Omg. Comparing DOS slaves to branded cows and cows utters.
I wonder if Eduardo would stay loyal if he knew that Keith’s nickname for him was RETARDO (KR had nicknames for everyone btw). Or maybe he has to be cut from Clare’s payroll (5k a month) to figure it out. I hope he does!
Very interesting information. Eduardo acts like he’s some kind of altruistic soul but he’s getting paid to defend a pedophile from a padded room? What a vile human being
Delightful! Sometimes mockery makes the best counter argument.
Question: is there any direct evidence that Raniere designed the brand himself? I suspect it was Mack who designed it. First, it looks to me like both their initials and I can’t imagine Raniere sharing credit in that manner. The AM appears even more clearly than the KR, which requires turning the design sideways and reversed.
There’s direct audio evidence of Raniere giving Mack instructions on how to carry out the branding rite, which indicates he put her in charge of the thing.
Mack took credit for coming up with the idea of branding herself in that New York Magazine interview. She thought a tattoo “meaningless,” insufficiently badass.
I think Mack wanted these women branded with her and her lover Raniere’s initials, intertwined. It granted her a kind of exclusivity in this sick cult.
I was told by someone who was there that Raniere sketched the initial brand with his initials and some of the first line were not too pleased. More on that later.
“If the truth shall kilI them, let them dié.”
— Immanuel Kant
This creep is not worth the electricity my screen uses to read this. But yes, its fascinating to see how far can a blind man go believing his own lies and those of his “principal” . No doubt some men were born to be kettle and just follow a herd,
Eduardo, don’t wait until your children are teenagers to finally come out. Be honest to your wife, children and family. I know coming out as gay is verboten in Mexico but you’re in the US now. Be yourself. Keith and Nancy may not have solved your “problem” but that’s because you cannot deny reality. Stop hiding behind some abstract notion of injustice. Your closeted status is the true injustice here.
I heard some that some the branding videos are on line somewhere? I searched and could not find any? Also, I heard a lot of the women of NXIVM nude pics were on line too. Can’t find that either. Anyone have a link or website for this info? This is for research purposes only.
Lying about Keith being the head of DOS to help women empowerment is not lying like in the Bible.
So, Pea Onyu, aka Nicki Clyne, are you in or out of NXIVM?
Or are you a Fellow Traveler?
Shadow — Pea Onyu is not Nicki Clyne.
If Eduardo is still enmeshed, he should take a few temps back to see how bizarre it was and still is.
Would it be easier to free himself if Keith would’ve worn a Speedo and eyeliner?
Comparing NXIVM to Buddhafield:
Volleyball > ballet
Vanguard Week > ballet recitals
Narcissism > Narcissism
Crazytown > Crazytown
Followers > Followers
If Eduardo can see it, it’s about deceit in politics.
‘Many believe Allison Mack had been brainwashed.
Many believe she had been totally brainwashed by Raniere’s thinking.
“I don’t think she was thinking she was actually trafficking girls,” a former roommate told THR. “It doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve punishment, but I think she had drunk enough Kool-Aid to really believe that these girls were going to save the world with [Raniere’s] super-sperm.”
“Mr. Raniere once called during the beatings to tell the women to make sure that they snapped their wrists in a particular way to inflict maximum pain.”
“Nicole recounted an experience she had shortly after joining NXIVM where she was led blindfolded into a house in upstate New York by Raniere and asked to remove her clothes and lie down on a table. Her wrists and ankles were bound. Raniere allegedly circled the table asking her questions about her sexual history while an unidentified third person performed oral sex on her. “I was so confused. It was terrifying,” she said on the witness stand.”
#14 “Nicole said she was asked to provide “collateral” to show that she was committed. This collateral included a solo sex tape and a letter in which she lied about being sexually abused by her father.”
The NYT also reports that at one NXIVM group called “Society of Protectors,” women were made to wear fake cow udders over their breasts while men insulted them.
Truth, “Keith said to me multiple times that it was OK for little girls to pleasure their fathers sexually,” another former member confessed. “He thought that was fine.”
#13 “Keith Raniere allegedly believed women were controlled by his sperm.”
E-dumbo and the rest of the deadender clowns are like their leader who think they can continue to try to make people into fools by insulting their intelligence with their willful selective omission of data post facto after loads of evidence and proof of intent and act have already been provided.
Wake up and move on with your lives. Raniere is a narcissistic, arrogant clown who thought he was slick. He thought his manipulative and secretive machinations could isolate him with plausible deniability, but he was caught red-handed by people smarter than him. This is exactly what mafia leaders attempt to do and why RICO was created. Isn’t it ironic that Raniere has the stereotypical Italian background in his blood? (Not to be selective because other cultures too have their mafia-like organizations, e.g., Russian or Mexican drug cartels.) These layers he tried to create between himself and others were to serve that purpose, but he was too egotistical to hide the chain links of evidence for it. He was full of bad intent and was exposed for the fraud that he is in front of the entire world.
# 12 “He would say that his technology was acting up and that he had these types of problems,” Salzman testified. “That it was something special about him. That it was his energy. His impact on the world.”
# 11 “Lauren Salzman said, they came to accept claims about his ability to control the weather or to disable electronics. It was rumoured, she said, that Raniere could stroll through a rain shower without getting wet.”
# 10 “I will teach you, don’t go to school,” he said. Keith Raniere
9. “The world was going to end in a period of 10 to 15 years,” she was taught. “We were against the clock.”
8. “The now-33-year-old Mexican woman, identified only as Daniela, claimed she was brainwashed into believing Nxivm was going to save the world.”
7.”Often when you counsel people who are children of what you might call abuse, some little children are perfectly happy with it until they find out what happens later in life,” Salzman says, on camera. “They didn’t know anything about it was bad, later they grow up and they found out that it was actually something that was bad, in that case is it more society that’s abusing them?”
Eduardo I’m doing all the hard work for you. You made me search out the lies about Nxivm. 🖕
I’ll start listening to Eduardo after his wife’s branding ceremony and his daughter is fucked in a broom closet by a narcissistic cult leader.
He has a daughter??? She needs to be taken into care.
Similarities:
1. COWS and DOS women did not know what their brand stood for.
2. Supine restraint of COWS and DOS women used to secure the brand.
3. The owners/masters of COWS and DOS women delegate the task of branding to others.
4. COWS and DOS women unknowingly have their lives taken by their owners/master.
Eduardo- via live demonstration you should receive both a cattle brand and a DOS brand.
Then you can explain the vast difference between the two.
Those who spoke against Raniere in court Tuesday included his first sex slave, identified only as “Camila,” who finally broke her silence to tell the judge that the cult leader took her virginity at age 15.
4. “Allison should spend no time in prison,” Raniere said.
Danielle stated on Dossier YouTube, she would NOT have joined DOS if she believed Vanturd was NOT involved. How scary is that? She was pleased that she was bring lied to from the beginning, as long as she knew Vanturd was the secret leader. Fast forward a few years and she is doing flips outside his jail cell window. She truly is a depraved, disturbed human. I really hope she does not get her license to practice medicine back. She is just batshit crazy over Vanturd. What the FUCK did this guy do to flip rational, smart doctors into Manson-girlesque freaks? But, crazy are hot and wild in bed.
Danielle, HMU on Frank Report. I am starting up a new secret sorority with branding, dildos, whips, chains, butt plugs, BDSM, strap ons, strap offs, group blowjobs, etc. Come join. There’s a group of “badass bitches” ready for some brands.
~ Pilgrim
Lies about nxivm
What jumps out immediately is how cruel it was to hurt both the humans AND the animals
It’s all sadistic
Well written. I enjoyed the personal account and experiences of cattle branding. Very informative.
I would like to add that although Keith was not physically present when the women were branded, he did get the videos of these brandings.
Also, he was in direct contact with Lauren Salzman (via whatsapp or similar social media app) as he was informed in real-time about the branding proceeding (“😈 all mine”: he sent to Lauren as from Sarah Edmondson testimony who shortly held Lauren’s smartphone during the session where she and other women were branded).
Last but not least: I can’t recall anybody saying Keith personally branded women like cattle.
So, for Eduardo to start with this statement is a lie in itself……