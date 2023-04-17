US Supreme Court Denies Raniere’s Writ of Certiorari

April 17, 2023
Supreme Court Of The United States
One more loss for the Vanguard.

The US Supreme Court in an order dated April 17, 2023, denied Keith Raniere’s Writ of Certiorari.

The highest court in the land will not hear arguments on Judge Nicholas Garaufis’ interruption of Lauren Salzman’s cross-examination at Raniere’s trial.

Raniere’s fate is now almost exclusively in District Court Judge Garaufis’ hands.

Pending decisions:

There are two Rule 33 motions (one focusing on the FBI tampering), and another – a hodgepodge of allegations, including DOJ witness intimidation, plus the FBI tampering.

A recusal motion (alleging Garaufis has shown undue prejudice), which Garaufis will decide if he wants to bow out of deciding the Rule 33 motions, based on Raniere’s allegations of bias.

The restitution appeal. Raniere wants the 21 victims to return the $3.4 million they got to the government. He says he is innocent that the mostly women group of victims don’t deserve a dime.

Raniere did not pay the restitution, it came from the $6 million Clare Bronfman paid the government as part of her plea deal.

Raniere also has pending litigation with the BOP in Arizona, where Raniere’s lawyers are suing Attorney General Merrick Garland, the USP Tucson’s warden, and others, for his alleged mistreatment there.

So far, he has not fared well in Arizona. In motion after motion, the District Court Judge has denied Raniere, often because his attorney did not follow technical procedures.

Right now Raniere is pinning all hope on his Rule 33 and has filed a recent motion adding new forensic investigators reports.

The US Supreme Court’s denial of Raniere comes as no surprise. The Court hears about 1 percent of cases brought before the court.

Meanwhile, the battery of attorneys billing by the hour were overheard to exclaim, “Viva Executive Success!”

More on this later.

 

 

