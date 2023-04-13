Danielle Roberts Loses Appeal to Restore Medical License

The New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, affirmed an earlier decision by the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct [OPMC] to revoke the medical license of physician Danielle Roberts.
Roberts, licensed to practice medicine in New York in 2009, was charged with committing 47 specifications of professional misconduct by the Bureau of Professional Medical Conduct.
The charges related primarily to Roberts’ involvement in a master-slave sorority secretly headed by a man, called Dominus Obsequious Soroium (DOS).
Membership in DOS involved a lifetime commitment to a “master/slave relationship” between a “master” and a “slave.”
An enrollee would give a “vow of obedience” backed by damaging collateral and undergo an initiation ceremony that involved receiving a specific branding in the pelvic region that included the DOS founder’s initials.
Using an electrocautery device, Roberts performed the video-recorded branding of 17 women, most of whom were nude and held down by other DOS members.
When branding the women, Roberts did not disclose the brand formed the initials of the secret leader of the sorority, Keith Raniere.
One can easily see the “KR” when viewing the brand tilted 90 degrees counterclockwise.
Following an extensive hearing, a hearing committee of OPMC found Roberts was engaged in medicine, sustained all 47 charges, and revoked her license to practice medicine in 2021.
Roberts then commenced a CPLR article 78 proceeding, seeking to annul the Committee’s determination.
However, the appellate court supported the Committee’s determination to sustain the specifications of professional misconduct related to the branding of DOS members, ruling that the record established Roberts acknowledged she relied on her medical background and education as a physician.
Her status as a physician was well-known within the NXIVM community. Consequently, higher-ranking DOS members approached her to perform the branding.
Although DOS leaders considered several non-physician members to perform the branding, they chose Roberts.
Several branded DOS members testified they were relieved or comforted knowing that a physician would perform the branding.
The court also found substantial evidence supporting the Medical Malpractice Committee’s determination of professional misconduct related to Roberts’ failure to report the outbreak at a 2016 10 day long NXIVM corporate retreat called Vanguard Week, where the participants celebrate the nativity of the founder, Raniere.
Roberts attended the retreat, which she testified was a “working vacation” for her. She taught free workouts each morning, which one witness described as “very much leaning on her credentials as a doctor” during the class and in the instructional material.
Other witnesses testified about the extent and symptoms of the outbreak, which mirrored norovirus and rapidly spread to Vanguard Week attendees – including vulnerable members who were pregnant and cancer patients.
Based on these statements and other evidence, the Bureau’s expert testified that there was “no question” that the illness constituted an infectious disease outbreak, triggering Roberts’ duty to report the incident.
The court confirmed the Committee’s determination and dismissed Roberts’ petition.
So, again, for all those who continue to follow Raniere, know that the same kind of ignominious and disastrous end awaits you and, of course, to all Raniere’s remaining followers, Viva Executive Success.
One final word: I believe if there is any path to Roberts getting a medical license again, it would require her to renounce Raniere.
She would need to assure any licensing body that if there was a conflict between her professional medical conduct and her former grandmaster’s instructions, she would adhere to the Osteopathic Oath, not the Vow of DOS.
15 Comments
A woman who did not commit a crime, and who was never accused of one or charged with one, lost not one, but two professional licenses due to her involvement in something that did not involve her profession, and did not require either of her licenses that were revoked.
All because a woman who was significantly more involved in the parent company, who owned a center, who likely benefited from the forced labor that she alleges in her own civil lawsuit, who recruited for DOS and had slaves in DOS, something Danielle never did or had, needed a punching bag and a scapegoat to keep people from asking questions about her level of involvement.
And the people celebrating this can’t see the bigger picture, which is that this ruling can be applied to any person, anywhere in the country, who is involved in anything considered weird, different or outside the norm.
She didn’t lose her license because of the brand; she lost her license because she refused to renounce an association she had with an unpopular group.
If it wasn’t the brand or failing to report a sniffles outbreak at an event where she was an attendee, it would have been for being left-handed, or liking the color purple.
Jehovah’s Witnesses? Scientologists? Unificationists? The Amish? Mormons? Watch who you share your business with.
**Please note, I cannot confirm if she is left-handed or if she likes purple.
Is it safe to say Sarah Edmonson single-handedly is responsible for getting Danielle’s license removed?. I think Sarah went out of her way to ruin this woman’s life. While Danielle performed the branding, she wasn’t the one who manipulated and coerced Sarah into getting the brand. That person was Lauren. Meanwhile, Sarah forgave Lauren, wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency. And Lauren did things to Sarah 10 times worse than Danielle. And Danielle’s life is ruined by Sarah. And, Lauren is living happily ever after as a dog groomer.
AI-
Sarah Edmondson did not revoke the medical license of Danielle Roberts. The medical board took Roberts’ license.
I repeat the medical board revoked Roberts’ license not Sarah.
Roberts has no one else to blame than herself.
Its even safer to say that, Roberts has no one to blame but herself, Raniere and her DOS sisters.
Branding a married woman without telling her that, you brand her with another man’s initials next to her private parts, was a mind blowing stupid decision.
What did they think would happen, when Sarah eventually found out?
Well, now they know. Sarah’s so called sisters betrayed and lie to her from the very first seconds. That means that everything DOS expected from Sarah, concerning Sarah’s ethical behaviour towards her DOS sisters, was no longer valid.
The fact that the remaining DOS/Keith adepts still dismiss the simple logical flaws in their own statements. Leaves them with no other choice, then to point fingers at everyone they think is responsible for the current state of affaires.
‘But all I did was repeatedly break the Hippocratic Oath repeatedly’ *slap* Wake up. You helped harm people by performing an unusual and harmful procedure misusing a tool for another purpose. You can’t be a doctor and hurt people, then ask everyone to trust you again.
“Although the Committee also heard conflicting testimony from petitioner’s expert, who testified that branding does not constitute the practice of medicine because it is more like a “scrape” and not a burn, this is belied by the record; images of the complainant’s branding depicted second-degree burns.“
Danielle, you need Indeed!
Paging Dr. Roberts:
Danielle,
Sorry to hear about your appeals loss. You can come to my place and “play doctor” anytime. I have an eight inch tongue-depressor in my pants we can practice with. Oh, I almost forgot: My testicles have been very tender lately. Think you could give them a thorough examination and we discuss some holistic therapeutics?
Danielle, HMU on Frank Report.
~ Pilgrim
Don’t be a slob
—I have an 8 inch tongue-depressor in my pants.
The gym teacher left his dildo in your ass again?
I feel really bad for her, because I’m sure she’s an amazing doctor, but I called it: she was chosen BECAUSE she’s a doctor, and she’d lose the appeal.
Wow, very unfortunate. But squawking online in the current group certainly doesn’t help.
My opinion.
“The self-proclaimed misogynist, currently on house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, was released from a Bucharest jail late last month.”
https://nypost.com/2023/04/10/andrew-tates-devices-searched-as-human-trafficking-probe-continues/
Her failure to renounce Raniere set against her continued support for him has sealed her fate. This decision sends out a clear message to any other medical practitioner who fails to uphold the ethics of their profession. Job done.
Up next:
All healthcare providers who need to apologize for forcing, selling and promoting lab-grown mRNA injections.
It’s one thing to make mistakes. It’s another thing to not be sorry.
That Roberts actually thought, after the atrociousness of her professional violations, that she could get her license reinstated – unbelievable delusional hubris.