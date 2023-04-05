CT Family Court Judge Gerard Adelman Has Mother Arrested for Texting Kids From Hospital After Heart Attack; She Relapses

Judge Gerald Adelman could be responsible for a death if this Mom dies from her heart condition:
A Mom named Margaret Sullivan had a restraining order needlessly put against her by Judge Gerard Adelman.
She’s had her children taken away, and her appeal is pending.
A month ago, she suffered a heart attack and, from the hospital, texted her ex-husband, told him of her condition, and asked to see her children.
He refused.
She was released to her home, and yesterday, five police officers showed up and arrested her for violating the restraining order from the time she texted her ex-husband from her hospital bed.
As they arrested Sullivan, she asked if she could take her heart medication. The police refused to let her take her heart medication before arresting her (it was an arrest based on a judge’s warrant) and consequently she had severe chest pain and was rushed to Hartford Hospital.
She is in hospital chained to the bed and charged with a felony, and will be held on a $20,000 bond.
The situation is pure terror.
She was a School Teacher and Mom until Family Court. She now cannot teach due to false allegations, and her ex and the Courts are out to destroy, if not, kill her.
Please spread the word. This is pure evil, and poor Margaret is alone. No chance of her making bond. The police won’t even show her the judge’s warrant.
She is at Hartford Hospital.
This is the kind of story, like so many other stories that come out of insidious Family Courtrooms, that should be front page news with national and international uproar.
-submitted by Grace
Judge Adelman with one of his favorite GALs — Jocelyn Hurwitz.
6 Comments
A good report would be on the judicial media committee to show why none of this bell gets out
Please I cover the hell the Connecticut Family court has exacted on mothers and children. Pedos and abusers paradise. No one advocates for women and children while they are destroyed
They offer involve rookie cops in this scam- most moms have had restraining order falsely accused of something they cannot fight because no one listens or advocated for abused women. Fatherhood money also goes to DV so what better way to get more by using it two fold? I often tell moms until they are arrested they haven’t experienced CT family court- and when they are- loss of children is around the corner. Abusers continue to abuse and abusers make money from abusing.
Disgraceful. Not only Adelman’s behavior as judge, but equally the failure of major news outlets to pick up and report on this story.
If this is true, he is a horrible man. And I should know, I also was alienated from my daughters.
Which case and which court? A few cases with Margaret Sullivan are on the CT State Jud website, but none list Adelman as judge? Mr. Gould is on a Meridan case — is that the case?