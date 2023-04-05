CT Family Court Judge Gerard Adelman Has Mother Arrested for Texting Kids From Hospital After Heart Attack; She Relapses

Judge Gerald Adelman could be responsible for a death if this Mom dies from her heart condition:

A Mom named Margaret Sullivan had a restraining order needlessly put against her by Judge Gerard Adelman.

She’s had her children taken away, and her appeal is pending.

A month ago, she suffered a heart attack and, from the hospital, texted her ex-husband, told him of her condition, and asked to see her children.

He refused.

She was released to her home, and yesterday, five police officers showed up and arrested her for violating the restraining order from the time she texted her ex-husband from her hospital bed.

As they arrested Sullivan, she asked if she could take her heart medication. The police refused to let her take her heart medication before arresting her (it was an arrest based on a judge’s warrant) and consequently she had severe chest pain and was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

She is in hospital chained to the bed and charged with a felony, and will be held on a $20,000 bond.

The situation is pure terror.

She was a School Teacher and Mom until Family Court. She now cannot teach due to false allegations, and her ex and the Courts are out to destroy, if not, kill her.

Please spread the word. This is pure evil, and poor Margaret is alone. No chance of her making bond. The police won’t even show her the judge’s warrant.

She is at Hartford Hospital.

This is the kind of story, like so many other stories that come out of insidious Family Courtrooms, that should be front page news with national and international uproar.

-submitted by Grace

Judge Adelman with one of his favorite GALs — Jocelyn Hurwitz.