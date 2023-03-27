Nicki Clyne Leaves Keith Raniere: Her Statement

By Nicki Clyne
I have changed my position on Keith Raniere. I no longer believe he is a man of noble character, as I once did.
I also do not believe he considered my best interests or helped me achieve the goals for which I sought his guidance.
I have come to certain realizations about my past decisions and views, which leave me with no choice but to renounce the man who influenced them. I will no longer publicly support or try to free him for these and many other reasons.
I do not believe my intentions were false or impure, but the methods I followed were misguided.
From a young age, I have felt that what we perceive in a material sense is only a fraction of what we can experience spiritually. I read about spiritual quests in books, and men and women who seemed to have attained a higher state of consciousness.
I knew I wanted that, but had no idea how to attain it — or where to start.
When I first met Keith Raniere, at 23 years old, through his educational programs and as the leader of an organization, I perceived him to have a knowledge of humanity and spirituality that could help me on my quest to find my higher self.
He quickly convinced me he knew better than anyone how to achieve or become what I sought.
He once asked me what single question I would ask an omniscient being if I could, to which I replied: “Who am I?”
He then asked me what my biggest fear was concerning him. I said I feared that he would want to sleep with me.
So, when he inevitably encouraged our sexual union, I assumed it was to help me overcome my biggest fears and attachments.
Little did I know that this would lead to 18 years of suffering, self-rejection, and the sacrifice of my own wants, desires, and priorities. I say this not for sympathy, and I am not seeking retribution. I have no one to blame but myself and my myopic view that Keith was the ultimate guide for my spiritual advancement.
I persuaded myself that Keith’s abusive treatment was part of the path to the freedom I was seeking. Instead, through calculated deception, he taught me to doubt myself, distrust my intuition, believe myself unworthy, and, most of all, he taught me to fear him unconditionally.
With more than a tinge of embarrassment, I’ll admit that I thought Keith had supernatural powers. I thought my weaknesses and failures to meet his expectations were a constant burden for him, and for which I carried enormous guilt. All I could hope to do, in repentance, was subjugate my own needs in an effort to repair my seemingly insurmountable “ethical breach.” This often meant engaging in sex at his whim, supposedly for my spiritual benefit, only to be dismissed and disposed of immediately after his sexual gratification. Any discontent or lack of feigned enthusiasm was met with disapproval and the notion that I was a drain on his generous spirit — even going so far as suggesting that my negativity could be fatal for him.
I was meant to be “happy,” so I put on a happy face. At least, I tried. I felt eternally indebted to what I perceived as his noble generosity and assumed I would spend my lifetime trying to make up for the misdeeds he was constantly bringing to my attention.
I am not writing this with anger or regret. For whatever reason, this was a path I chose.
My recent realizations were facilitated by a man I once feared, the person I considered my biggest enemy and the reason for my life’s destruction, the author of the prolific blog, The Frank Report. Frank Parlato has been blamed and applauded for taking down Keith Raniere and NXIVM. For years, I resented and feared him.
I have come to see now that he was not my enemy, not even then. I believe he attacked Keith Raniere in part in self-defense and because he believed Keith was pretending to be good while wreaking havoc and harming innocent people, including and especially those who earnestly came to him for help.
Frank’s motivation was not some conspiracy to ruin a good man, as I previously thought.
It’s implausible to believe that the long trail of Keith’s victims over several decades, many who had no connection to one another, were all lying and seeking illicit rewards.
Frank’s rigorous investigation into Keith and NXIVM allowed me to re-evaluate my views and my own experience in such a way that it is irrefutable.
It is five years since Keith Raniere lost his worldly freedom. I was present for this event, and even being raided by heavily armed Mexican Federales was not enough to shake me from my delusion. Additionally, the personal betrayals by people I thought were my friends, and much of the exaggerated, and sometimes false, anti-NXIVM rhetoric, only led me to be more committed to my defense of Keith and my view that there was injustice.
Apart from Keith himself, I felt a moral obligation to a community of people I knew to be good and well-intended.
While I put on an outward appearance of strength and steadfast dedication, there was a part of me that secretly hoped Keith would never be released from prison.
I prayed that Keith would let me go in peace once all legal remedies were exhausted to free him. But, until now, I couldn’t conceive of leaving him without a lifetime of guilt and shame.
During the five years since he was arrested, I was determined not to be swayed by any material interest: not money, not fame, not relief from prosecution, not salvaging my reputation, not even pleasing the people close to me.
In public, I was consistent in my message that Keith was a deeply misunderstood character and that the NXIVM community’s intentions were good. Within myself, there were so many things I could not reconcile.
Despite my disillusionment with Keith, I am still concerned with some of the methods used by the prosecution in his case. Through my experiences these past years, I have gained insight into the inequities of the criminal justice system and the often inhumane conditions of incarceration in America. I intend to continue my advocacy for the humane treatment of people in prison and promote a fairer system of justice.
If it is true, as credible experts have claimed, that the FBI was complicit in fabricating evidence to convict Keith Raniere, I support its exposure and the holding of those responsible accountable.
However, I will not spend the rest of my days defending Keith and his choices, especially with the knowledge that so many have suffered due to his reckless conduct and selfishness.
I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of my life, most especially my mother, who has shown me unconditional love and support throughout the years, and who always trusted I would find the right path, on my terms.
I may or may not share the details of my 18 years under Keith Raniere’s deceptive leadership, but I felt it was necessary to at least make my position clear.
I look forward to what’s next and appreciate everyone who has stood by me. I hardly expect everyone to agree with my position, and that’s okay. I believe there is a way to find the good even in the most challenging and detrimental circumstances, and we are far better doing that than lamenting the past and playing the victim.
I plan to share further thoughts on this soon.
Nicki, I don’t think Keith Raniere ever considered anyone’s “best interests” in his whole, hedonistic, parasitic life. Not those of his devoted followers, underaged “students,” or lovers. (I didn’t say friends because friendship is a two-way street, so he has none.) Don’t feel badly about being misled – it often happens to sincere people with the best intentions.
Nikki, it takes so much courage to do what you just did. Recovery from this is a long road and I wish you all the very best. Be extra kind to yourself and know there are lots of people rooting for you. Hang in there.
So happy for you Nicki, it took a lot of guts and integrity to evaluate Keith with clear eyes and switch your position publicly in order to start doing the right thing. I hope you know you have a ton of support in the ex-NXIVM community, and there are a ton of people rooting for you. You have a lot of healing ahead of you, but while it will get tough, things can and will only get better for you from here. Wishing you joy, peace, and (real) love.
I’m so proud of you for seeing the reality of how you were taken advantage of. You were so young and it’s disgusting what Keith did. He is where he should be. God bless you sweet girl.
Frank- The dossier project website has been shutdown. Any connection to this? Have you been able to convince any of the other women to see the light?
So happy for you Nicki, it took such guts and integrity for you to allow yourself to consider Keith with clear eyes and to switch your position, you have a ton of support in the ex-NXIVM community, and everyone is rooting for you. I wish you peace and joy now that you’re out and hope your new path brings you healing, things will only get better for you from here
In the sea of horrible news stories that appear every day, something truly good has happened! I hope you can ignore/brush off the 2% worth of miserable comments from keyboard bullies, and take to heart the multitude of good wishes and support statements. (Most) everyone here has been rooting for you.
If KR was so evolved and powerful, how could someone else’s negativity be fatal for him? That would make him fragile and weak.
Nicki, I know you now realize what KR did to you, and I must ask – did you use any of those same tactics on the people you brought in to the organization? Do you know where they are now, and how their lives are going? Are they sticking with KR, are they able to stand tall on their own, are they just crumbled piles of misery and angst with no all-powerful leader to tell them what to do? I believe that you may owe them some care and attention, and I hope that you can see your way to providing that.
Thank all things Holy she saw the light! I am so happy for her! Frank, I know you are happy, too.
Sending you lots of love and healing thoughts! I can’t imagine what it took for you to take this huge step. I respect you and wish only the best for you. ❤️
I’m so happy you’ve reached this point in your journey. My hope is that you can heal and learn to find joy within yourself. Lots of love and luck yo you.
As others point out, your statement is entirely self-centered. You don’t say a word about the massive harm you caused. I hope that, somewhere between this statement and your inevitable book deal, you take a searching personal inventory and start to make some amends.
Nikki, I am very glad that you have managed to come this far. I’ve never met you and I must admit that I was very put off by your defense of Raniere because I believe him to be a predator and I can’t stand predators. I am going to pray for you as you reckon with the past and try to emerge as a stronger and healthier person.
Hey Nicki. Firstly I think to come forward with your thoughts in this fashion is courageous and shows someone who has surmounted incredibly challenging obstacles, within and without. And to do so here and acknowledge your past fear and resentment towards Frank Parlato – it shows you never needed Raniere to overcome your fears and attain personal growth. You’ve arrived there yourself (with the help of good people) and I’ve no doubt you’ll continue to reevaluate things and grow positively in a direction of your own choosing. Now you get to set sail on your own terms without the fog of all this over you.
As you’ve said in your post, you’ve come away from all this with hard-won new outlooks on life and a strengthened desire to fight for the rights of those trapped in the minefield that is the American criminal justice system. Your steadfastness in wanting to look forward and to reject the idea of victimhood is admirable and should be lauded by others.
I’ve followed you since the BSG days, and throughout this difficult chapter of your life I’ve kept a distance but still occasionally would read your posts and try to remain non-judgemental. I don’t interact often but felt compelled to write this post to offer my best wishes to you for the future. Well done, Nicki.
Was she about to be tied up in legal stuff and this is her protection plan? Is clyne going to leave Nancy and Michelle too finally?? And will clyne finally leave the weird ass dossier ppl?
I am thinking the same thing. She is at the wrong end of a lawsuit from Sarah Edmunson. This might be an effort to shield herself. Could be wrong though. This could be genuine. We saw what occurred to Horseface when she refused to condemn Keith at her sentencing. She got sentenced above the guidelines. But civil court, I have no clue what effect this would have. Or maybe there are criminal charges coming down the pike for Nicki? She is the only one who knows the truth.
Congratulations Nicki. This statement took a huge amount of personal courage.
There is a “next chapter” for everyone who wants one. You’ve started yours. Let’s hope the rest smarten up.
Love you, Nikki. So much respect for you, i’ve always admired your integrity and hope you know you have a world of love and support to reach out to.
So happy for you Nicki… remember this is a bit by bit process and to give yourself grace. You might not like the word “victim” but when you are under extreme coercive control you really do have very little free will. It’s almost just not your fault at all. Hard to believe but true. So many people will not understand how powerful that is (along with the NLP) but many do understand. This could happen to almost anyone. KR was unbelievably skilled at manipulation. The fact that you are seeing through it now is a freaking miracle.
Also, try to keep in mind that many you thought betrayed you, were just desperately trying to wake you up, or right a wrong. It’s a mess of a situation he left behind.
I wish you nothing but success. And real love. You will see how much good comes from vulnerability.
I am extremely happy for you Nicki. You are a beautiful and strong woman. I have prayed for you often and this news is definitely an answer to prayer. I will continue to pray for your healing and your future.
Well, this calls for a celebration! May I say you are looking like an Angel. Your life force is glowing like a light house on a dark ocean.
Congratulations for supporting someone you thought credible for so long, and for having the courage to reverse your stance. Also congratulations for shedding light On the FBI’s foul practices. In my humble opinion, Keith was responsible for the four missing NXIVM women.
It’s very difficult to undo mental programming and leave a cult. I applaud her for doing the work it takes.
If this is real and true it’s wonderful news and congratulations.
Aristotle’s sausage that part really bothered me as well. This woman has spent the last 5 or 6 years just bashing people who were so badly hurt by Keith. She called people who were sexually assaulted as children Liars publicly over and over again. That should have been a priority. A public apology because it was a public attack that she sustained against these women for years and years. And the whole time according to Nicki she absolutely knew what Keith was capable of and that these women were telling the truth. She knew better than anyone they were being honest.
Frank. Is this for the upcoming civil suit? Or because Clare stopped paying for Marc Elliott’s Arizona apartment and funding the dead-enders? What’s really going on?
Nicki was defending Keith DAYS ago. This doesn’t seem like any kind of slow Awakening this seems like an extremely quick very convenient decision before you go to court. That said I truly hope it’s not. And congratulations to Nicole if this is real. Hopefully she will personally help extricate all the women that she has kept committed to this cause through their stupid YouTube channel and dumb hype group for Keith.
The part of the end is super concerning. This actually seems like a tactic that Keith would have advised so that they can now act like oh I totally denounced Keith but I still think the FBI lied and cheated. That logically just doesn’t track. Open to this being real but highly skeptical about the sudden change of heart.
True…but a first step, maybe with more to come, if so, keep going Nicki…
You are the only person on the Board that has seen through this BS. Courageous were the folks that began to speak out against this idiot 10-15 years ago and earlier. Courageous were the people that showed their faces at trial. You are so right to call this out. Did not even defend or acknowledge her wife or stated that she supported her, nor showed any regret about what she did and how she behaved, what the hell? Your comments are right on the money – ME ME ME.
All of a sudden, maybe the money is running out, maybe there is a deportation claim coming, interest in the story is fading, what better time to show a little regret, go on about how I am the victim here and maybe line up a little book deal to spill the beans. Everybody that renounced Keith seems to having a ball, podcasts, books, tv show deals, might as well do the same. Love the line – “I will share more thoughts soon”, of course you will, of course you will. Gotta monetize the story before the window of opportunity closes completely.
Waking up from such an experience is a long, arduous process and not without challenges: I hope you know that your fellow ex NXIVM members are there for you. Your courage is admirable and I am deeply sorry that you were led astray for so long: wishing you well in your recovery and continued advocacy. Your focus and energy are best served beyond Raniere’s control and abuse. Holding a good thought for you in Ireland.
Congratulations Nicki. I’ll comment more later. I wish you only but the best
What a wonderful message! Nicki, you’re such a deep woman, I relate to your spiritual quest a lot. Sending you lots of warm wishes at this juncture. 💗
There’s no need for embarrassment – so many of us have gone through similar relationships. You are free now. I’m so grateful to know how your mom’s steadfast love has been a constant for you – there is no greater love.
23! I had no idea you were so young when you first met him. Exploiting the vulnerabilities of a young woman.
You don’t need anyone to show you who you are. You never did.
Congratulations!! So many people wish you well and want nothing but healing for you. You took a really huge step and hope you know you are not alone in your journey! May you be kind and compassionate toward yourself as you bravely make your way through this process. ♥️
Nicki – this is beautiful and courageous, and so are you. Sending you all the strength and peace!!!
I saw doubt and pain in your eyes in The Vow part 2 when your lawyer severed ties with you based on your actions. I always thought and hoped this day would come. Many many people are inspired today by this news. Thank you for sharing and blessings to your mom for her unconditional love for you. Looking forward to hearing more.
I wish you nothing but the best out of life. You have so many strangers wishing you well ❤️
Bravo, Nicki. Here’s wishing you healing, health and spiritual peace.
“…suggesting that my negativity could be fatal for him.” How many women has he pulled this on? Five? Ten? Twenty?
This is the first time I’ve found Nicki to be earnest and credible.
Nicki has seen the truth- with Frank’s help-and once seen, there’s no going back.
Incredibly happy for Nicki and her mom.
May this be the 1st of many empowering moments for you!!! You can now live through your hearts desire rather than someone else’s gaslighting & emotional poison. Breathe and Blessings 🙏🏼
Incredible statement, you are so strong. I hope you remain in a loving and healing space.
I mean, I know a few people who attended self-help seminars. They didn’t move to the companies headquarters, sleep with the owner, get branded with his initials, become a slave to “build character”, fork over their life savings, move in with the other attendees, spend 10 days celebrating the founders birthday, etc. If the 12 point mission statement doesn’t creep someone out, I hope any of the aforementioned would send them running. This isn’t meant to be a jab at Nicki or anyone else, but just to express the power and persuasion Keith possessed. He was able the get dozens of women to throw themselves at him and just give him all their possessions.
Nicki!!!!! I am so proud of you!!!! You are such a strong woman!!!! Welcome back Nicki!!!! You may not know each other, but my heart goes out to you!!!!
I’m so proud of you! I know it is a long road, but you are on a path of light, and that light is coming from within you. I wish you nothing but the very best Nicki, I hope you find the peace you deserve.
Congrats, Nicki!!! I am so happy for you!
Thank you to Frank for everything he has done to save so many people from Keith’s “reckless conduct and selfishness.”
Assuming this statement is real: Welcome back Nicki! It takes courage to take this step, to admit you made a mistake. It’s so sad to see a bright young woman waste so many years of her life on this evil person. But that’s history. Now is the beginning of the rest of your life, and it will be great!
This is wonderful news. I hoped this day would come and I’m happy for you
Nicki! You are so strong. You’ve got this! I hope you find peace and know that you’re worthy of love and compassion.
I’m happy and relieved that you’ve had a change of heart and mind. That’s a hard thing to do so remember, there’s a lot of people out here supporting you and cheering you on.
Please understand that you were subjected to a bad actor’s malicious influence, and if your compliance, agreement or even your enthusiastic YES was elicited through force, fear, fraud, coercion or exploitation of incapacity: that was NOT CONSENT, no matter what your words and actions were. CONSENT is #FGKIA: freely given, knowledgeable informed agreement by a person with the capacity to reason. The Consent Awareness Network wishes you all the best in your recovery.
You are absolutely beautiful. Mind and body and soul. God bless Nicki Clyne.
Wishing Nicki all the best as she moves to heal. This is a big deal.
So many of us were pulling for you, and now we are cheering you on as you show INCREDIBLE bravery 💜 I’m so happy to read your words, and I truly hope you find joy and peace in your life.
Congratulations. I went through a capitalist cult that became the fastest growing company in America. After seven years, I left and wrote a book that was a catalyst to it being shut down and fined $50m for consumer fraud. It was such a powerful and confusing time. I encourage you to keep writing. It helped me.
Congratulations Nicki! I’m so happy for you and I wish for nothing but the best you you!
Thank you, Nicki, for your courage. You are an inspiration to the many men and women who have been in similar relationships with spiritual leaders, healers, teachers, and therapists. There is no shame in coming to terms with this as it is NEVER too late to extract oneself from the grip of an abusive person. I am SO excited for you as you chart a new course in life!
Keith is a reminder of why licensed therapists of all types are subjected to an enormous amount of training, education, and rules governing sex with clients. In fact, when some states send therapists their therapy license certificate in the mail, it is accompanied by a single item, just one thing: a pamphlet titled “Therapy Never Includes Sex.”
It’s right there in the ethics rules. Therapists will lose their license. Keith, unencumbered by professional norms and rules, was able to abuse his power and authority — as many like him continue to do in ways large and small.
Congratulations! Hope this is absolutely genuine, and above all CONGRATULATIONS to Frank and his unending energy to bring all this to light.
This is amazing news. I’m really happy for her. This is brave..wishing her all the best working through this realization.
Congratulations, so happy to hear this news. Better things ahead.
Nicki.. I wish you the best of luck. I hope you can find your way back to joy.
This is wonderful! This news has been my hope and prayer for you! I hope and pray for the others too that are still confused. Be sure to give yourself grace and time to heal. ♥️
I am so happy to hear this! I’d always hoped this day would come. You have a long road to recovery ahead of you, but you are strong enough to persevere through it! One day at a time! I wish you the very best and hope you have a great support network to help you. 🙏❤️
Congratulations Nicki! You are very brave and we are all rooting for you
Very good work, congratulations .
Wow! Didn’t see this coming!
As someone who has said horrible shit about you on this page…I am sorry. It may have taken you a little longer than some to realize the pain KR caused but I am happy for you and wish you the best.
I’m so happy for you Nicki!!!!
Thank you for sharing your journey and realizations so openly. I appreciate that, despite your disillusionment with Keith Raniere, you remain committed to making a positive impact by working to improve the criminal justice system and advocating for the humane treatment of those incarcerated.
Good luck on your continued journey. I look forward to hearing more about it.
Welcome back Nic. We missed you so much. And there are so many people rooting for you. More than you know. Can’t wait to hug you one day…
Very happy for you and for your mom that you have come to this decision Nicki! When we begin to rebuild after putting our trust in somone who does not hold the noble qualities we once believed they did, it can be both powerful and daunting. I hope you are kind to yourself. You are not alone!