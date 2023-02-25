Kevin’s Views on Ethan Klein Interview, Raniere’s Hasty Verdict, and Stop Shunning Dead-Enders

Kevin once again graces these pages with his contrary to the popular view on those who continue to follow Keith Raniere, though not so much Raniere himself.

Here are his latest views on various topics that touch on events recently reported in this publication.

By Kevin

Ethan Klein’s Interview With Marc Elliot

Marc Elliot and his friends don’t have high social clout, which is a bigger crime in the eyes of the public than the crimes his friend, Keith Raniere, is in prison for.

Ethan Klein interviewed Marc Elliot on YouTube before a large audience. Ethan disclosed he has Tourettes.

Ethan Klein had to prove to the cool kids that he was one of them, and what better way to show them that than by throwing an unpopular person, like Marc Elliot, down a flight of stairs? Extra points that the person heaved from the top floor of the stairwell had a disability.

Jock McStuffins and Miss Bikini Lake might invite Ethan to their next party!

Ethan is on the way up!

Except that no amount of towing the company line or pushing the popular point of view will get a disabled person like Ethan in those circles. You see, Ethan, the popular kids hate you for having a disability as much as they hate Marc Elliot and his friends for not abandoning their friends or principles.

So even if Ethan disagreed with Marc, there was a way for him to express that constructively without trying to make an example of someone who didn’t do that to him for the benefit of listeners/viewers who, absolutely, would do that to him.

Raniere Hasty Jury Verdict

In a flourish of writer’s embellishment, Frank Parlato, using multiples of threes, wrote “after a six week trial, a jury of 12 deliberated for 30 minutes, and found Raniere guilty.” This provoked the ire of Aristotle’s Sausage and others, who through this was a wholesale attack on the jury that convicted Raniere.

If you take away the television shows, the sensational media coverage, the hysteria, the moral panic, the hearsay and speculation that was presented as evidence, and had a trial somewhere in the middle of nowhere with 12 jurors who had never heard of these people, I don’t think a jury returns a verdict in 30 minutes.

A jury that decided on a verdict on a complex RICO case in under 30 minutes, faster than it takes for a pizza to be delivered to my house.

I don’t think so.

On Shunning the Dead-Enders Because They Support NXIVM

Should ordinary practicing Catholics be discriminated against in employment and education for freely associating with a group that protected and enabled child molesters for decades?

Nicole’s Little Work Was Not Forced Labor

Anyone who thinks transcribing a video for a late friend’s memorial service is “forced labor” has lost it.

Pam Cafrtiz of the NXIVMr community, died from cancer, and Nicole volunteered to transcribe some video. Just like others in the community, Nicole volunteered her time to help with the service.

Nicole got a restitution award of $412,779.18.

Are those other people who spent five hours transcribing a video for Cafrtiz’s memorial service also entitled to a $400K payday?

Media Decides Who Counts in NXIVM Debacle

A woman, Nicole, who volunteered to transcribe a video for a memorial service matters.

A couple of women who had slaves in DOS, Sarah Edmondson and India Oxenberg, and now claim to be victims, who are suing women who were not their masters in DOS, they matter too.

A woman who decades earlier, Kristin Snyder, drowned herself, does not matter.

The two Ginas, Hutchinson and Melita, do not matter. The other girls who allege they were molested in the 80s/early 90s do not matter.

And that’s not on Raniere’s supporters, who had nothing to do with these things, if they are true.

That’s on the police, teachers, and every person who was in a position to do something, and chose not to.

Marc Got Relief From Tourettes Through NXIVM

NXIVM did something to help Marc Elliot to treat him and rehabilitate him in a way where his tics are all but gone, where nothing like the incident has happened since.

I’m curious to know what they did, and if it can be used to help others.

Now that the US Govt owns the NXIVM patents and Intellectual Property, I’m sure we’ll see the treatment shared with all sufferers shortly. Our Government cares about us very much.