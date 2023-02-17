Martial Arts Halls of Fame Cheap, Plentiful and Bogus

There are lots of titles for accomplishments in sports, but perhaps none is so prestigious in the hearts of fans as induction into the hall of fame.

And what makes enshrinement into the hall of fame so exalted is the rarefied company one keeps when one is inducted.

Quora writer J D Lamb explains:

Some 8,337 men played in major league baseball, yet only 312 players have been inducted into Cooperstown. That means only 1.2% of all who ever played can say they are in the Hall of Fame.

Lamb explains the selection process:

440 baseball journalists (all credible) vote for the 10 players they believe should be inducted each year. To be inducted, a player needs 75% of the vote. If a name on the ballot receives less than 5%, they are permanently removed.

Some eligibility guidelines are: the player is put on the ballot 5 years after retiring, and can only be on for 15 years before they are taken off.

Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is also not easy.

The Football Hall of Fame has a 49-person Selection Committee consisting of one media representative from each pro football city — with two from New York and two from Los Angeles. There are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or involved in writing about professional football.

The Selection Committee meets annually to elect new members of the Hall of Fame. There is no set number of new enshrinees, but the Committee’s rules stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. Every candidate is thoroughly reviewed and must receive approval from at least 80% of the full Committee to be elected. A player or coach must have been retired at least five years.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is also thought. It has four screening committees that review nominations. The players who pass are examined by the Honors Committee made up of past Hall of Fame enshrines, media and basketball executives. Players must be retired for at least five years. Successful candidates must receive at least 18 votes from the Honors Committee.

So if a man works hard and plays in his field at an elite level, he may one day make it to the hall of fame in his sport, after he retires and sometimes after he is dead.

So imagine my delight when I ran into eWingchun.com that told of a man, Master Alan Goldberg, who “has 36 years in the [martial] arts and has been inducted in 26 Halls of Fame.”

Twenty six? How many distinguished sports writers of major cities, how many selection committees Master Goldberg must have dazzled over the years to get entry into this many halls of fame is hard to imagine.

The website says Goldberg, who calls himself, “The Godfather of Martial Arts World,” is “both Jason Lau (73-80) and Mot Yat’s (3 years in late 80s) eldest disciple & is publisher of Action Martial Arts Magazine. Holds Moy Yat Family Plaque #1.”

While I could not immediately find the list of 26 halls of fame for this exalted master, I looked into the martial arts halls of fame online.

United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame expresses its mission “is to recognize those martial artists that have made a profound difference” and about 100 people achieve this profound distinction every year.

Last year among the 100 we find the “marital artist of the year” Roberto Agostini.

We learn that “Roberto Agostini holds a Black Belt in Karate, and joined the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu School of Key Biscayne in 2020 after receiving his Blue Belt in Jiu-Jitsu. His instructor, Rodrigo Antunes, commends his commitment to the school, his passion to the Arts, and his outstanding ability to teach young students with great clarity, allowing them to grow and mature as experienced martial artists.”

It is unclear what accomplishments this young man achieved to have enabled him to become a hall of famer in just two years.

But his accomplishments may never live up to Professor Silverio Guerra Ph.D., M.A who founded the Universal Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Alvin Texas Guerra.

He not only inducts hall of famers but, if it takes one to know one, he is knowledgeable indeed. His website says he “has been inducted into 21 national and international Halls of Fame.”

A lot of the halls of fame give awards to martial artists with significant titles such as

Master, Sensei, Sr. Grandmaster, Grandmaster, Hanshi, Shichidan, Associate Master, Sifu, Tuhon, Kyoshi Sensei, Shihan, Renshi, Sifu, Sahyun Nim, Si-Sung, Shichi.

While the hall of famers have Asian names for titles, most are westerners.

From perusing the sites, it appears that the martial artists inducted are not tested for skill or required to win competitions.

Some Hall of Fames require a recommendation, and in a land of unsubstantiated accomplishment and black belts given or traded among friends – there is no standard measurement of skill.

A hall of fame inductee never has to break a brick or defeat another black belt to prove his qualification.

They are all on the honor system.

A lot of hall of fame members have Japanese, Korean or Chinese titles but are westerners. Many call themselves professor or doctor though it is unclear if their degree came from a university or was by self designation.

Sensei Gary W. Baugh Jr. Hanshi Dan Cliff Belschner Shichidan Michael Gregston Sifu Joshua Horne Professor Kenneth R. Kellogg Senior Professor Shawn Knight Kyoshi Sensei Garry L. McKee Master Dr. Davood Roostaei Sifu Hector Santana Jr. Si-Sung Angel A. Velazquez Sr Master of the Arts Lee Wedlake

Most halls of fame have no permanent building or museum to enshrine inductees with their records and likenessess.

The halls of fame consist of a website and an annual event – usually a dinner and speeches – where awardees who paid to attend collect a trophy.

People who teach martial arts know it is hard to make money.

Students come and go. Lots of them are children. Their parents pay perhaps $75 a month. The kid loses interest.

If a teacher has 100 students, he might gross $7,500 a month. From that sum he pays rent, utilities, insurance, advertising, etc. After expenses, he might make the same kind of living that an Uber driver makes.

But if you sell trophies, certificates and plaques to supplement your income, with the allure that the payer will brag he is a member of the marital artists hall of fame, you can make a good living.

Because it is a business, you cannot afford to refuse people who want to buy a trophy or get inducted.

Inductees of martial arts halls of fame are not famous athletes or competitors. No one will know if they have talent of not.

They are obscure, average people who want a trophy for their living room wall or desk.

There are plenty of halls of fame to choose from, and if you decide to be a hall of fame martial artst, study [not martial arts but the different websites] and price compare. Not all trophies are the same.

Here are a few halls of fame.

The World Martial Arts Hall of Fame wisely advises on their webpage dedicated to publishing its complete list of members, a list that starts with Ridgely Abele and ends with Chaka Zulu, that your name may be misspelled, something perhaps likely since the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame misspells the word misspelled:

“Please Note: Because of our vast list of inductees, it is not uncommon to misspell or unknowingly leave a name out, and for this we sincerely apologize. If you are a past inductee and your name is not listed below or name is mispelled, please contact this office with name and year of induction and correction will be made promptly.

Sometimes you have to be creative with titles.

The Hall of Fame – Wisdom Way Martial Arts is run by Kyosah David Campo, who himself has an impressive list of Halls of Fame inductions and a distinguished list of awards, including the “Greatness Award” and the creatively named “Pinnacle Award of Success,” and “Esteemed Modern Warrior,: not to mention the “Lifetime Dedication to the Martial Arts Spirit Award,” which was creative, since he had already won the “Lifetime Dedication to the Martial Arts Award.”

i

It turns out the biggest of all martial arts halls of fame is run by Alan Goldberg. Yes, the same Master Alan Goldberg who we mentioned above who was inducted into 26 halls of fame.

He runs Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Fame. Though there isn’t any regularly published Action Magazine Goldberg turned his hall of fame into a money maker – giving out as many as 300 trophies each year for $249 each [$74,000]. Plus another 700 awardees and their friends, who come to the dinner and get the hall of fame award at $100 each [$70,000.] But you do not have to come in person to get your hall of fame trophy of plaque. They can be mailed to your home or office. But Goldberg puts on a three-day show with seminars and guests where people can network. It culminates with a dinner where hundreds of awards are handed out. One attendee told me he was about 75th on the list to get an award. The first few people who got the awards were watched with attentiveness by the audience, which was mainly of people who paid for hall of fame trophies. After about half a dozen got their awards, the audience became bored with the sameness, and began to talk and ignore the awards until it was their turn. Still Goldberg’s trophies are better in appearance than other halls of fame, but the standards of induction are the same, which is to say there is no standard. You pay the money, you get a trophy and induction into the hall of fame. Goldberg claims he has a vetting process, but no one has been known to have failed to get an award. Unless they don’t pay. You can find people who show off their awards on social media Master Alan Goldberg who has been inducted into 26 halls of fame and has inducted about 5,000 into his hall of fame.

Alan Goldberg shows off his martial arts skill

I was told a story by a hall of fame., He said a dentist and his family, none of whom ever took a martial arts class, bought trophies and a certificate from Goldbnerg’s hall of fame.

The family impressed all their friends by displaying their trophies in their home.

Imagine the joy that Master Alan Goldberg gave to a 12 year old kid who never took a class in martial arts, showing the kids in school, including the girls, he was in the Hall of Fame.

Master Goldberg and his colleagues took the work out of what otherwise would be a tough and grueling discipline.

You go straight to the top, and join the elite. You don’t have to be retired for five years. In fact, you don’t even have to start.