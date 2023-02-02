Appointment of Incompetent Special Prosecutor for Luthmann By Design

Frank Report is investigating the prosecution of Richard Luthmann in New York State in 2018 for criminal impersonation.

His crime, it appears, was that he took to Facebook and created pages in several politicians’ names, then lampooned them.

One of the targets of his lampooning was a candidate for District Attorney of Richmond County, Michael McMahon.

He happened to get elected, and his memory was good. Once he was elected, he wanted Luthmann, but could not go after the man who ridiculed him directly. He needed a special prosecutor.

Usually, when a special prosecutor is appointed, it is another DA, an elected prosecutor from a nearby county. But not in Luthmann’s case. They needed someone especially dumb, dumber than the dumbest DA.

The Special Prosecutor had to be a man completely without morals, a total sycophant, entirely without honor, willing to sell out anybody, or anything, including the US Constitution and its First Amendment, a man entirely on the teat of government.

Someone no one would elect to anything.

The man they chose was Eric Nelson, a family law and defense attorney who hung around the fringes. He is so obscure that you might hunt the internet for one photograph of this attorney who has practiced for years, and there is no photo of Eric Nelson.

If anyone has one, please send one. Thank you.

Eric Nelson has a three-page website. Well, actually, two pages. The home page is blank.

Although there is an obscure reference to Sarah + Mitch, whoever they are.

The website seems to have been designed when the internet was new. No photos. No quotes from satisfied clients. No cases he handled successfully and won.

The second page is a link to “The Firm.” No pictures. No bios listing experiences. No names even.

It does list all the types of legal work “The Firm” does, which consists solely of writing briefs for all kinds of “appeals.”

Our services consist of research, writing and formatting appellate briefs in all courts from administrative appellate bodies, appellate courts to the US Supreme Court.

At the bottom, it says how eager and needy the “Firm” is.

We want your business. For this reason, our fees are always negotiable to accommodate your personal budget.

I do not think I have ever seen an attorney advertise to clients upfront that they will take a discount on their fees.

The Firm’s value is whatever the budget of the client says it is.

He even wrote, “We utilize Lexis/Nexis and Westlaw as our research services. We are also a subscriber to Pacer.”

He has to tell prospective clients he has a Pacer account, which anyone in the world can have.

The contact page

This guy, Nelson, needed work.

And DA McMahon needed a useful idiot.

And so this was the man appointed to prosecute Luthmann. The Special District Attorney for Richmond County.

[First, they tried a real attorney, Thomas Tormey, but he turned it down. There is a First Amendment.]

Then they went to the lowest level attorney they could find.

Nelson.

And they put him in charge of prosecuting a case that was just plain McMahon’s vendetta. Prosecuting a man for “bad speech,” but protected speech, but bad, bad-to-Mike McMahon-speech.

A crime in Richmond County.

District Attorney Michael McMahon and his wife, State Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon.

They took a near-do-well hapless attorney who had to tell clients he had a subscription to Pacer and was for sale at any discount price, a man not known to have ever prosecuted anyone at any time, a man entirely unqualified and made him Special District Attorney for Richmond County,

But don’t worry, good people of Richmond, they gave him only one case – Luthmann.

It worked out well. Nelson indicted Luthmann, which we will get into later.

But here is the funny part. Nelson was able to bill taxpayers over $700,000 according to records obtained from the NYC Comptroller. From a guy always ready to negotiate his fees, he went to a guy willing to negotiate the truth. But his money troubles were over.

I submit that the selection of Eric Nelson as Special Prosecutor tells us as much about the corrupt nature of this false and possibly criminal conspiracy called the People of the State of New York versus Richard Luthmann as anything.

But Nelson is one of many actors whose conduct we will explore.

Stay tuned. We’ve only just begun.