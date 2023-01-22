Bangkok Compares Predators and Their Sentences — Teachers, Priests, and Raniere

By Bangkok

Frank’s article From Camila to Toni Fly; Raniere Took the Fall was decent.

But, I must point out a logical deficiency in Frank’s attempt to sway people into believing that Raniere is public enemy #1 and deserves his 120-year prison sentence.

Frank has pointed out all the ‘economic’ and ‘mental’ advantages Raniere had over Cami during their relationship.

Therefore, Frank is arguing that those ‘advantages’ gave Raniere such total control over Cami so that he’s essentially a predatory monster who deserves 120 years in prison, regardless of her age.

But is Frank overlooking something?

The problem with Frank’s reporting is that he conveniently ignores that thousands of public school teachers sexually abuse their students every year — yet ALL of these teachers possess a greater ‘mental’ advantage and ‘trust’ advantage over their much younger pupils.

Yet these teachers get very few years in prison relative to Raniere’s 120-year sentence.

Not one of these teachers got 120 years.

Raniere is not public enemy #1, and Frank should stop pushing that narrative.

Guess what?

Most of these perverted teachers get only a few years in prison when they get caught, even though some of them have had sex with kids much younger than 15.

They sure as fuck don’t get 120 years in prison.

Stephanie Ragusa, 28 had sex with two students, aged 14 and 16. She got 10 years in prison, not 120.

How does Erasend respond to that?

How does Ice-Nine respond to that?

With silence, probably. lol.

In fact, even CBS News acknowledged that public school teachers are far greater sexual predators (to kids) than Catholic priests —- by a factor of 100.

Quote from article: “Hofstra University researcher Charol Shakeshaft looked into the problem… “Think the Catholic Church has a problem?” she said. “The physical sexual abuse of students in schools is likely more than 100 times the abuse by priests.”

What about this USA Today article:

Teachers who abuse students still find jobs inside classrooms. Yet, if priests were allowed to work in the church after sexually abusing somebody, the liberal media would go nuts and demand answers. LOL.

Priests Compared to Teachers…

What about this Newsweek article:

Catholic priests don’t commit sexual abuse more than other males, according to statistics. But teachers, as a profession, commit more sexual abuse than other professions, BY FAR.

That’s just common knowledge.

What does our newest liberal idiot, Rock Around The Block, have to say about this topic?

Methinks not a lot. LOL.

The liberal HYENAS are always carping about how the Catholic church is the greatest enemy towards children, and how conservative ideology somehow causes this.

When, in reality, the public school teachers’ unions have a FAR GREATER number of sexual predators in their ranks — which the media never questions them about.

Many of these unions attempt to protect their teachers when such allegations are first made —- and only agree to their termination/firing once the evidence is so overwhelming that they have no choice but to cut them loose.

Does that sound like a ‘good’ or ‘moral’ organization to you? LOL.

In fact, most liberal politicians support all public teachers’ unions — despite the fact that these teachers commit far more acts of child sexual abuse than Catholic priests.

My point is that these liberals don’t really care about the wellbeing of kids, they only care about scoring political points by criticizing the Catholic church for ideological reasons.

If these liberals TRULY cared about the well-being of kids more than anything else, they’d be demanding that we find a way to end the perverted and predatory behavior of public school teachers (with the same passion that they use to speak about the Catholic church).

Let’s get back to my original point that Frank attempted to refute.

I repeat it again… Keith does not deserve 120 years in prison UNLESS every public school teacher who sexually abuses their own students (some much younger than 15 years old) receives the same amount of prison time.

Anybody wanna dispute that?

No? Is that crickets I hear?

Yep. That’s what I thought.

Finally, Frank’s anger (regarding Raniere’s ‘control’ over Cami) is misplaced —- since it was HER OWN FAMILY who betrayed her and gave Raniere his power. It’s a deranged family.

Have a good day.

PS — I’m not Catholic, nor do I even believe in God. I think all religions are fairytales (including the Catholic religion). My frequent comments about Jesus being my Savior are meant as satire.

Jesus feeds thousands of his followers with a few loaves and fish.

Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead

Jesus walks on water.

I also don’t give two shits about how many abortions are done each year. (In fact, I think more abortions should be done, since too many kids are born into abject poverty). Abort them all, I say.

But, the Supreme Court did make the correct legal decision (since, whether we like it or not, the Constitution doesn’t address abortion either way).

Unlike the liberal robots on this site, I can approach each issue on its merits, rather than agree with any political party’s ‘agenda’ from top to bottom.

I’m an independent thinker, unlike 95% of FR readers.

Bangkok’s admirable piece is concluded.

Frank Report would only like to add that in our search of teachers accused of sexual abuse, there seems to be as many women abusers as men.

Should They Have the Same Sentences?

What if They Are Good Looking?

Many teachers accused of sexual abuse are not male, but female.

Here are a few of them…

Lisa Glide, 35. Age of student: 17. Sentenced to 5 years probation. Her victim said the “case was blown far out of proportion and reason. I was the initiator… not Lisa Glide. I was clearly not a young child, and Lisa Glide was not a sexual predator.”

Utah teacher Brianne Altice had sex with four underage male students. At least one of the students’ grades increased. She went to prison for four years.

Stephanie Peterson, 27, a teacher arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old student. Peterson got three years and five years’ sex offender probation – and not 120 years.