Bangkok: Raniere’s Rape of 15 Year Old Not a Crime in Most European Countries – But Raniere Gets 120 Years

January 18, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Bangkok’s opinions are his own. FR’s policy is that people should strictly adhere to the age of consent laws in their nation or state, even when traveling.  In most US states, the age of consent is 16.

Here is a handy chart to keep you out of trouble.

United States Age of Consent Chart

STATE LEGAL AGE OF CONSENT
Alabama 16
Alaska 16
Arizona 18
Arkansas 16
California 18
Colorado 17
Connecticut 16
D.C. 16
Delaware 18
Florida 18
Georgia 16
Hawaii 16
Idaho 18
Illinois 17
Indiana 16
Iowa 16
Kansas 16
Kentucky 16
Louisiana 17
Maine 16
Maryland 16
Massachusetts 16
Michigan 16
Minnesota 16
Mississippi 16
Missouri 17
Montana 16
Nebraska 17
Nevada 16
New Hampshire 16
New Jersey 16
New Mexico 17
New York 17
North Carolina 16
North Dakota 18
Ohio 16
Oklahoma 16
Oregon 18
Pennsylvania 16
Rhode Island 16
South Carolina 16
South Dakota 16
Tennessee 18
Texas 17
Utah 18
Vermont 16
Virginia 18
Washington 16
West Virginia 16
Wisconsin 18
Wyoming 18

By Bangkok

Our prison system is far out of sync with the rest of the civilized world. And Keith Raniere’s punishment is a case in point.

In many European countries, the age of consent is 14 or 15 years old (a few are 16 years old, but most are either 14 or 15 years old).

That means Keith’s indictment related to Cami (a 15 year old) would not even be a crime if he lived in most European countries.

And when European citizens violate those laws with a fully-consenting person who’s only one year younger than the age of consent, their justice system takes a more moderate approach when dispensing prison time (they don’t just “throw the book” at people and take away most of their lives, as we do here in America).

Ghislaine Maxwell received 20 years for a crime that probably wouldn’t even be a crime in many European nations.

Yet, we’ve taken away much of her life because it happened in America. Because we couldn’t punish Jeffrey Epstein due to his suicide, we had to unleash our fanatical anger on the next most convenient person.

I’m not saying Ghislaine is not guilty. She deserves punishment, but her current punishment is nothing but left-wing madness run amok.

Many FR members are part of this problem, including such extremely political FANATICS like Ice-Nine, Aristotle’s Sausage, Erasend, Joseph O’Hara and Ruth Graham.

Fanatics like Ice-Nine want to return to the days of burning witches.

 

Erasend would prosecute his own grandmother for jaywalking.

This distinguished know it all, Aristotle’s Sausage, would brand all cult members, but not on their groins with his initials, but on their foreheads, with a big letter ‘S’ for stupid – so everyone would know how dumb they are. 

The FR members who say Keith deserves life in prison are also the same people who have no problem with Roman Polanski engaging in fornication with a 13 year old girl after plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Roman Polansky raped this 13 year old girl in 1978. He then fled to France to escape a term of imprisonment.

Keith Raniere with his followers…

Keith did not give drugs or alcohol to anybody to make them consent more easily, unlike Roman Polanski.

Yet nobody is screaming for Polanski to get 120 years in prison.

Heck, most left-wing Hollywood bigwigs threw a hissy-fit when prosecutors wanted Polanksi to get just 3-4 years in prison. LOL.

Polansky with his wife Emamnuele.  The woke Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave Polansky an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist. 

I also agree that right-wingers have made punishments too severe for most drug possession offenses, and that all aspects of American prison policy are in need of overhaul.

Have a good day.

Raniere was apprehended in Mexico, and brought to the USA where he ended up with 120 year sentence.

People have been punished with longer sentences for drugs than for rape and murder.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives