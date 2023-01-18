Bangkok: Raniere’s Rape of 15 Year Old Not a Crime in Most European Countries – But Raniere Gets 120 Years

Bangkok’s opinions are his own. FR’s policy is that people should strictly adhere to the age of consent laws in their nation or state, even when traveling. In most US states, the age of consent is 16.
Here is a handy chart to keep you out of trouble.
United States Age of Consent Chart
|STATE
|LEGAL AGE OF CONSENT
|Alabama
|16
|Alaska
|16
|Arizona
|18
|Arkansas
|16
|California
|18
|Colorado
|17
|Connecticut
|16
|D.C.
|16
|Delaware
|18
|Florida
|18
|Georgia
|16
|Hawaii
|16
|Idaho
|18
|Illinois
|17
|Indiana
|16
|Iowa
|16
|Kansas
|16
|Kentucky
|16
|Louisiana
|17
|Maine
|16
|Maryland
|16
|Massachusetts
|16
|Michigan
|16
|Minnesota
|16
|Mississippi
|16
|Missouri
|17
|Montana
|16
|Nebraska
|17
|Nevada
|16
|New Hampshire
|16
|New Jersey
|16
|New Mexico
|17
|New York
|17
|North Carolina
|16
|North Dakota
|18
|Ohio
|16
|Oklahoma
|16
|Oregon
|18
|Pennsylvania
|16
|Rhode Island
|16
|South Carolina
|16
|South Dakota
|16
|Tennessee
|18
|Texas
|17
|Utah
|18
|Vermont
|16
|Virginia
|18
|Washington
|16
|West Virginia
|16
|Wisconsin
|18
|Wyoming
|18
By Bangkok
Our prison system is far out of sync with the rest of the civilized world. And Keith Raniere’s punishment is a case in point.
In many European countries, the age of consent is 14 or 15 years old (a few are 16 years old, but most are either 14 or 15 years old).
That means Keith’s indictment related to Cami (a 15 year old) would not even be a crime if he lived in most European countries.
And when European citizens violate those laws with a fully-consenting person who’s only one year younger than the age of consent, their justice system takes a more moderate approach when dispensing prison time (they don’t just “throw the book” at people and take away most of their lives, as we do here in America).
Ghislaine Maxwell received 20 years for a crime that probably wouldn’t even be a crime in many European nations.
Yet, we’ve taken away much of her life because it happened in America. Because we couldn’t punish Jeffrey Epstein due to his suicide, we had to unleash our fanatical anger on the next most convenient person.
I’m not saying Ghislaine is not guilty. She deserves punishment, but her current punishment is nothing but left-wing madness run amok.
Many FR members are part of this problem, including such extremely political FANATICS like Ice-Nine, Aristotle’s Sausage, Erasend, Joseph O’Hara and Ruth Graham.
Fanatics like Ice-Nine want to return to the days of burning witches.
Erasend would prosecute his own grandmother for jaywalking.
This distinguished know it all, Aristotle’s Sausage, would brand all cult members, but not on their groins with his initials, but on their foreheads, with a big letter ‘S’ for stupid – so everyone would know how dumb they are.
The FR members who say Keith deserves life in prison are also the same people who have no problem with Roman Polanski engaging in fornication with a 13 year old girl after plying her with drugs and alcohol.
Roman Polansky raped this 13 year old girl in 1978. He then fled to France to escape a term of imprisonment.
Keith Raniere with his followers…
Keith did not give drugs or alcohol to anybody to make them consent more easily, unlike Roman Polanski.
Yet nobody is screaming for Polanski to get 120 years in prison.
Heck, most left-wing Hollywood bigwigs threw a hissy-fit when prosecutors wanted Polanksi to get just 3-4 years in prison. LOL.
Polansky with his wife Emamnuele. The woke Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave Polansky an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.
I also agree that right-wingers have made punishments too severe for most drug possession offenses, and that all aspects of American prison policy are in need of overhaul.
Have a good day.
Raniere was apprehended in Mexico, and brought to the USA where he ended up with 120 year sentence.
People have been punished with longer sentences for drugs than for rape and murder.
