Bangkok: Raniere’s Rape of 15 Year Old Not a Crime in Most European Countries – But Raniere Gets 120 Years

Here is a handy chart to keep you out of trouble.

Here is a handy chart to keep you out of trouble.

United States Age of Consent Chart

STATE LEGAL AGE OF CONSENT Alabama 16 Alaska 16 Arizona 18 Arkansas 16 California 18 Colorado 17 Connecticut 16 D.C. 16 Delaware 18 Florida 18 Georgia 16 Hawaii 16 Idaho 18 Illinois 17 Indiana 16 Iowa 16 Kansas 16 Kentucky 16 Louisiana 17 Maine 16 Maryland 16 Massachusetts 16 Michigan 16 Minnesota 16 Mississippi 16 Missouri 17 Montana 16 Nebraska 17 Nevada 16 New Hampshire 16 New Jersey 16 New Mexico 17 New York 17 North Carolina 16 North Dakota 18 Ohio 16 Oklahoma 16 Oregon 18 Pennsylvania 16 Rhode Island 16 South Carolina 16 South Dakota 16 Tennessee 18 Texas 17 Utah 18 Vermont 16 Virginia 18 Washington 16 West Virginia 16 Wisconsin 18 Wyoming 18

By Bangkok

Our prison system is far out of sync with the rest of the civilized world. And Keith Raniere’s punishment is a case in point.

In many European countries, the age of consent is 14 or 15 years old (a few are 16 years old, but most are either 14 or 15 years old).

That means Keith’s indictment related to Cami (a 15 year old) would not even be a crime if he lived in most European countries.

And when European citizens violate those laws with a fully-consenting person who’s only one year younger than the age of consent, their justice system takes a more moderate approach when dispensing prison time (they don’t just “throw the book” at people and take away most of their lives, as we do here in America).

Ghislaine Maxwell received 20 years for a crime that probably wouldn’t even be a crime in many European nations.

Yet, we’ve taken away much of her life because it happened in America. Because we couldn’t punish Jeffrey Epstein due to his suicide, we had to unleash our fanatical anger on the next most convenient person.

I’m not saying Ghislaine is not guilty. She deserves punishment, but her current punishment is nothing but left-wing madness run amok.

The FR members who say Keith deserves life in prison are also the same people who have no problem with Roman Polanski engaging in fornication with a 13 year old girl after plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Roman Polansky raped this 13 year old girl in 1978. He then fled to France to escape a term of imprisonment.

Keith Raniere with his followers…

Keith did not give drugs or alcohol to anybody to make them consent more easily, unlike Roman Polanski.

Yet nobody is screaming for Polanski to get 120 years in prison.

Heck, most left-wing Hollywood bigwigs threw a hissy-fit when prosecutors wanted Polanksi to get just 3-4 years in prison. LOL.

Polansky with his wife Emamnuele. The woke Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave Polansky an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.

I also agree that right-wingers have made punishments too severe for most drug possession offenses, and that all aspects of American prison policy are in need of overhaul.

Raniere was apprehended in Mexico, and brought to the USA where he ended up with 120 year sentence.

People have been punished with longer sentences for drugs than for rape and murder.