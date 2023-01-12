Bangkok: Hypocrite Readers Condemn Dead-Enders While in Cults Themselves

By Bangkok

I’m getting tired of the constant hypocrisy expressed by anti-cultists on this site.

The loyalty shown (towards Keith Raniere) by Brandon Porter, Nicki Clyne, Suneel, and Danielle Roberts is no different than the loyalty shown by 95% of FrankReport members to their political heroes who engage in immoral behavior.

Brandon Porter, Danielle Roberts, Nicki Clyne and Eduardo Asunsolo are loyal to Keith Raniere.

And guess what? We’re gonna talk about this shit RIGHT NOW.

Indeed, most FR readers honestly believe they’re nothing like the NXIVM “dead-enders” whom they love to vilify for not turning their backs on their Vanguard.

Let’s explore that for a moment.

Most FR readers are screaming that Keith’s supporters have shown such ‘extreme loyalty’ that they behave like cult-like robots.

Would you remain loyal to this Vanguard?

Yet, 95% of FR readers (including prominent members like Aristotle’s Sausage, Ice-Nine, Joe O’Hara, Sherizzy, Ruth Graham, etc.) have shown the EXACT SAME ‘fanatical loyalty’ towards their own liberal heroes caught engaging in nefarious and immoral activity.

For example, these same FR readers FULLY SUPPORT Bill Clinton over George Bush on women’s issues — even though several women have accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault or sexual harassment and/or actual rape.

That’s called FANATICAL LOYALTY.

It means the anti-cultists are guilty of the same cult-like ‘loyalty’ that they accuse others of.

The Vanguard, William Jefferson Clinton

Juanita Broaddrick thought #MeToo-era media would have taken her Bill Clinton rape claims seriously, but she did not realize that #MeToo cult members excuse the conduct of their cult leaders as much or more than, say, Nicki Clyne excuses or dismisses the conduct of her Vanguard.

These women committed ethical breaches against Vanguard Clinton by accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

Vanguard had the help of his Prefect, Hillary, to silence the women.

Vanguard Clinton ruined this young lady’s life, but thanks to his cult supporters, he thrived and prospered.

Vanguard Raniere used his library as his sex lair.

Vanguard [Clinton] uses his penthouse apartment above the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock as his sex lair. Prefect [Hillary] refuses to stay in the apartment, because she knows that’s his love nest.

Vanguard Biden

What about the woman who, during the 2020 election, accused Joe Biden of sexually harassing her back in the 90’s when she was a staffer working for him?

Well, these same FR readers just YAWN and claim such women must be liars, while continuing to support Biden. LOL.

Yet, when similar accusations are made against a conservative

Supreme Court nominee, these same FR readers swear that women don’t ever lie about this topic and must be believed in every case, LOL.

(Not to mention, in the Supreme Court hearings, the woman in question was caught in several lies, including saying her close friend witnessed the act — only to have her close friend later DENY even being there, LOL).

Let’s change gears.

What about the diary entry from an authenticated diary, which claims that Biden’s daughter allegedly took an ‘inappropriate shower’ with her dad?

Well, these same FR readers just YAWN — and they continue to support Biden with 100% loyalty, LOL.

95 percent of Biden cult members say, “there was no proof.”

Yet, can you imagine what would happen if Trump’s daughter made a diary entry suggesting the same thing about her dad?

If that happened… These same FR readers would be SCREAMING that Trump is a pervert who should be investigated —- and they’d encourage every media outlet to run such news 24/7. Lol.

My point is this… Most FR readers show the same FANATICAL LOYALTY towards their liberal heroes that the so-called ‘dead-enders’ show towards Keith.

It’s nothing but hypocrisy.

Let’s explore other things.

These same FR readers claim to abhor the violence and uncivil behavior shown by the January 6th rioters (including most rioters who were not armed and did not harm anybody).

One prominent FR reader (Ice-Nine) expressed a desire to see these people harmed in prison and/or to see them not receive fair and humane treatment in prison (he nearly implied he wants them dead). LOL.

Most other FR readers AGREE with Ice-Nine’s comments, as nobody came forward to dispute him even though they all read his remarks.

Yet, whenever the Antifa riots happen (which cause billions of dollars in damage and dish out physical beatings to any opposing demonstrators), these same FR readers just YAWN and have no real problem with Antifa’s violence and uncivil behavior —- you know, the same violent behavior they claim to abhor when somebody else does it. LOL

Cult member explains: “We demand the fullest prosecution and maximum incarceration of the insane criminals who stormed the Capital on January 6. They took the law into their own hands and caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building. “We support the Antifa peaceful protests where they stormed banks, burned courthouses, and stores, causing dozens of deaths, injured hundreds of cops, toppled statutes, did more than $2 million in damages to federal property and caused billions in property damage because it requires more than just peaceful protests to get the government’s attention.”

That’s called FANATICAL LOYALTY.

The truth is, I can at least UNDERSTAND why Keith’s friends remain loyal to him since we all show loyalty towards close family or friends.

MK10ART shows the loyal and late friend of Keith Raniere, Pamela Cafritz attending to her Vanguard.

But it’s harder for me to understand why most FR readers show such FANATICAL LOYALTY towards their political heroes — especially when they engage in just as bad, if not worse, than Keith’s behavior.

Is anybody gonna refute what I just said with FACTS?

Nope.

I anticipate the only responses will be NON-RESPONSIVE and short (or non-existent) —- since the TRUTH cannot be refuted with facts.

The TRUTH has a way of silencing liberal idiots.

Have a pleasant day!

PS — If you’re wondering about my own hypocrisy on this site,

the main difference is that I openly ADMIT to being a hypocrite who enjoys flipping sides in various debates and berating others whenever it suits me.

I’m not arrogant enough to think I’m unbiased or non-hypocritical.

The same is not true for 95% of FR readers. I have an awareness that others don’t have.

Bangkok understands liberals, all too well, he says.