Is Kristin Snyder Still Alive, or Murdered, a Suicide or Suicided?

By Frank Parlato

Officially, Kristin Snyder is a presumptive suicide. She went missing Feb. 6, 2003 – almost 20 years ago. Her body was never found. Millers Landing MK10ART’s painting of Elaine Smiloff. Miller’s Landing is in the background. Elaine Smiloff said she drove Kristin Snyder from her ESP intensive to her home in Anchorage on Feb. 6, 2003. Elaine was the last person known to see Kristin alive. A kayak was stolen from Miller’s Landing, and police found Kristin’s Toyota Tacoma pickup truck nearby. Elaine Smiloff first called me on August 2017. This was after I broke the DOS story and before the New York Times wrote its first story on NXIVM and DOS. Elaine said she had to tell somebody a secret she had harbored for 15 years. Kristin claimed to be pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child. Heidi Clifford corroborated Elaine’s story. Heidi said Kristin claimed she was pregnant. Nobody told that to the Snyder family. Nobody told police. Nobody put that in print. Nobody reported that until I did in 2017. Suddenly 15 years later, two people said it. I asked Clifford why she withheld this from the police. She said she was afraid it would point suspicion at her. She said she did not think it was true.

Kristin Snyder was in Albany in January 2002 – within a month of her disappearance. So was Raniere. Did they meet? Kristin Keeffe says they did not meet. Susan Dones saw Snyder in Albany. Elaine supposedly picked up Kristin Snyder at the Westmark Hotel and took her to her home on Glen Kerry Rd in Anchorage. Elaine pulled into the driveway with Kristin, she said, and let her out – to go into the house alone – and never be seen again. T If Elaine’s story is true, she dropped off a clearly unstable woman – alone – at her home and left her there – alone. Heidi claims Esther told her Elaine was going to stay with Kristin until Heidi got home. Elaine didn’t stay, she says. Elaine told me it haunted her for years – that Kristin, in her unstable condition, could not have driven from Anchorage to Seward on the night of February 6, 2003. So why was she left alone? Elaine Smiloff Because Elaine was the last person to see Snyder alive, the police were interested in interviewing her – but they did not question her alone, according to Elaine. Elaine said police interviewed her with Esther Chiappone Carlson. With Esther in the room, Elaine said she did not mention Snyder’s claim she was pregnant. If it is true, Elaine, like Clifford, withheld that Kristin claimed to be pregnant with the leader of the group that arranged her care on the day she disappeared. But what about the suicide note? It blames NXIVM. Would Keith allow a suicide note that blamed his teachings? Raniere said, “Kristin faked her own death to escape her drug-running past.” There are many questions and more information. Kristin Keeffe has said she has evidence Snyder is still alive. This possibly is corroborated by some information I received. Clare Bronfman hired an investigative team to find Kristin Snyder in 2014. I met with them in 2018 and 2019. One of them, Mathew Mallone, told me Raniere and Bronfman told them Snyder was alive and had Keith’s child. Odd, Bronfman hired Mallone and his group to find two Kristins — Snyder and Keeffe – and both were said to have his child.

Matt Mallone said he was retained to find Kristin Snyder and told she was alive and had Keith’s child.