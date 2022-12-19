Data 4 Anti-Cult Tribal Ninnies: Dossier Women’s ‘Coherence; Govt’s Ethical Breach, Against Raniere

We thought Kevin stood alone to fight an army of anti-NXIVM anti-cultists. But a former NXIVM member has come forward. He is a man known to FR. We can assure readers that he is no longer a member and is not interested in disclosing his name.

He chose the pen name Lt. Commander Data.

FR selected an image of him we hope is apropos of his personal. LCDR Data finds the foolish emotions of the anti-cultist tribal ninnies a constant irritant. He finds their arguments most illogical.

The illustrations are by MK10ART

By LCDR Data

The first subject is the safety and legal defense of Keith Alan Raniere, serving an 120 year prison sentence for, among other things, racketeering with predicate acts of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

His supporters are concerned that Mr. Raniere may be moved from the United States Penitentiary at Tuscon to an undisclosed maximum security federal prison, which could put his life in danger due to his crimes of conviction and hamper his ability to interact with lawyers.

His supporters allege the evidence used to prove the racketeering predicate child sex acts was fabricated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the investigative agency of the United States Department of Justice.

They further allege that the Federal Bureau of Prisons, also an agency of the US Department of Justice, is using its corporal power over Mr. Raniere to limit his ability to challenge his conviction in the United States District Court.

The alleged misconduct is two fold: The Department of Justice’s improper handling of Mr. Raniere’s case, and the Department of Justice’s improper efforts to prevent him from attacking his conviction by retaliating against him while in their custody.

There is a psychological component, as Mr. Raniere’s supporters’ concern for his safety and their belief in his innocence factor into their expressions of frustration and outrage at the alleged misconduct of the Department of Justice.

Numerous allegations made by Raniere supporters against the Department of Justice lack evidence to support their claims.

Ethics and dilemmas include the alleged government misconduct and the potential for injustice if the Departmenrt of Justice prevents Mr. Raniere from mounting a legal attack on his conviction.

The issue raises an inherent ethical dilemma of government agencies abusing and colluding to abuse power to cover up misconduct.

Nicki Clyne v Karim Amer

Karim Amer had his own ideas on how to make the Vow.

The second subject is Nicole Clyne’s allegations that Karim Amer, the executive producer of the HBO Docuseries “The Vow,” stole or, under pretenses, took possession of her video footage of Mr. Raniere’s arrest.

He used it in the Vow without Ms. Clyne’s consent and without paying her.

The conflict is whether Mr. Amer had the legal or ethical right to use it without Ms. Clyne’s consent.

The psychological aspects at play may include Ms. Clyne’s feelings of betrayal and frustration with Mr. Amer’s actions and any attempt by Mr. Amer to manipulate or deceive Ms. Clyne to obtain the footage initially.

More information is needed to determine whether Mr. Amer used the footage legally.

We do not know the specific circumstances under which Mr. Amer obtained the video, or whether Ms. Clyne and Mr. Amer had a written or oral agreement or legal understanding.

From an ethical standpoint, it would be inappropriate for Mr. Amer to use Ms. Clyne’s video without her consent or proper compensation, as this would violate her rights as the copyright owner.

It would be unethical for Mr. Amer to deceive or manipulate Ms. Clyne to obtain the video.

DOS Makes Coherent Argument

The women who co-created the “secret” sorority DOS stated at its founding that its purpose was to challenge social conventions and build strong character through specialized practices guided by Keith Raniere.

This group stated it aimed to empower women. They founded it on the basis that each member made a vow.

Leah Mottishaw supports DOS and its empowerment

Several DOS members maintain their sorority has been distorted and misrepresented in media and society, which has cast the DOS women as hapless victims or “brainwashed” followers.

They maintain that the binary narrative of “victim/perpetrator” is uninformed and offensive to the women who chose to participate in DOS.

Michele Hatchette is enthusiastic about what DOS did for her.

Women of the Dossier Project states that, despite facing adversity, including false accusations and governmental threats, women remain committed to honoring and championing women’s agency, as exemplified in DOS.

They maintain they resisted the temptation to claim victimhood, even when offered with the promise of reward, because they value integrity and truth more than material reward or security.

Clare Bronfman and Nicki Clyne

The Dossier Project’s arguments appear coherent and present a clear argument that “collateral” in DOS has been misrepresented, starting with the Frank Report, followed by mainstream media and former members as “blackmail,” when it was a consensual agreement between adults.

The Dossier women illustrate the purpose of collateral, which is to hold someone accountable for their actions in a way intended to benefit their well-being and safety.

Allison Mack was a founder of DOS, she had cause to regret it later.

The Dossier women address the fact that local authorities did not find prosecutable crimes. A private investigation of retained former law enforcement officers conducted an investigation and concluded that DOS operated within the laws of the United States and the State of New York.

There are a few points in the Dossier women’s arguments where the coherence is somewhat disrupted, such as their discussion of a media campaign against DOS and the involvement (or lack thereof) of law enforcement, which may be confusing to those trying to determine the truth without more context.

Overall, the Dossier women present a clear argument and generally maintain coherence.

.