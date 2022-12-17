Who Is Bangkok? Is He Dennis Burke? Me, Chet Hardin, or Somebody Else?

Bangkok is back. And he has written some excellent commentary on Daniel Glavin and Chet Hardin. Before we get to them, I think we need to clear the air. Or at least raise a question.

Who is Bangkok?

Some think I am Bangkok. To deny it is as big a challenge as my anonymous online friend BK Incorruptible denying he is Chet Hardin.

BK can deny all he wants, but we have only his anonymous good word for it.

I am not Bangkok. But I can’t prove it.

Bangkok has been commenting on Frank Report since at least January 2019. He started commenting when 22 attorneys worked together to represent six NXIVM defendants preparing to stand trial together. The attorneys were united by $12 million of Clare Bronfman’s money in trust for their payments.

Twenty-two attorneys readied for trial against Moira Kim Penza and two other prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The next month, in February 2019, the FBI found child porn on Raniere’s hard drive. The case changed quickly, from ‘we are all going to trial’ to ‘get us the best plea deal you can get.’ All except Raniere.

Bangkok’s first moniker was One Night in Bangkok. He shortened it to Pious Bangkok and then Bangkok.

Since I do not know who Bangkok is, I do not know what he looks like. I have only his good anonymous word that he is a man. And he is good-looking.

Over the years, I have used various images that represented my opinion of what he might look like. They were merely guesses.

I used the image above for Bangkok at one time.

Bangkok has had other monikers, such as Magoo and the politically incorrect, ‘The Retard.’ Bangkok does not care about being politically incorrect.

How do I know that Bangkok, The Retard, and Magoo are one and the same? Because his style is unmistakable.

Bangkok as Magoo.

His initial posts were about NXIVM. But later, he branched into other topics that interested him. Hispanic social media pioneer Jeffrey Peterson believed Bangkok might be Dennis K. Burke Esq.

Jeffrey Peterson in a Zoom interview with Frank Report proved his identity by showing his drivers’ license.

Peterson was the founder of the HIspanic social media company that became Meet Me. Peterson and Burke were once friends. Peterson said he recognized the writing style.

Dennis Burke ESQ. Does he post on this site?

Burke is an ally of former Mexican President Carlos Salinas. He is an ally of billionaire Carlos Slim.

‘

Carlos Slim, a man of substance and style

Salinas reportedly retained Burke as a behind-the-scenes lawyer for Clare Bronfman. This was when his son, Emiliano, was also a target of the DOJ.

Burke has high-powered connections in DC. He was the US Attorney for Arizona during Obama. Burke led Fast and Furious and resigned over it. He was the number two man of the so-called Arizona Mafia of the Obama administration.

He was the top man for the AG’s committee on border patrol, where all the money in the world of drug cartels is a product of felicitous border crossing.

Burke was on an advisory committee to US Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions during the Trump administration.

Burke never appeared publicly with Bronfman. Instead, his Arizona Mafia caporegime, John Sandweg, appeared. Sandweg was General Counsel of the Department of Homeland Security under Janet Napolitano. He was later the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Sandweg escorted Bronfman in and out of court, not as her attorney, but as a premier-level bodyguard.

I wrote a story critical of Burke’s ally Carlos Slim, whose net worth is $80 billion. He was then the largest stockholder of the New York Times.

I received a message by email from Slim disputing the facts. It was one of the most elegant threats I had ever received. Anyone can threaten. Many can execute. But when a man can both threaten and make you like him simultaneously, this is a man to be admired. Slim is to be admired. So is Burke. So is Sandweg.

And Carlos Salinas. He is a man some say is the capo dei capi of the Mexican cartels. A man known to lament how high is his turnover of friends. One day he meets a guy, then he never sees him again.

Heidi Hutchinson claims she has seen Bangkok. But she never saw him again. I recall she said she believed he was Dennis Burke.

I expect I will get a blistering response from Bangkok within hours. He will quote his writings to prove he is not Burke.

This is a long way of saying I am not Bangkok. I do not know who Bangkok is. He may be Dennis Burke or somebody else, anybody except Heidi, Toni Natalie, or Chet Hardin, AKA BK Incorruptible.

But I can’t prove it.