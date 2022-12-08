Dr. Brandon Porter Pleads With Judge: ‘Use What Powers You Have’ to Prevent Keith Getting ‘Murdered in Prison’

Dr. Brandon B. Porter filed a letter to the Hon. Eric R. Komitee, United States District Judge

Eastern District of New York. He writes about Keith Alan Raniere. And he writes about a matter that does not directly involve the judge.

Judge Komitee is the presiding judge in the matter of Edmondson v Raniere, which is the civil lawsuit that Sarah Edmondson and about 65 others are suing Clare and Sara Bronfman based on their financing of the abuses that Raniere and other leaders of NXIVM allegedly did to them. Neil Glazer represents the plaintiffs.

Judge Komittee has no involvement in Raniere’s incarceration, his placement in the SHU, or his possible transfer to another prison. He has no control over what the BOP does or does not do to Raniere. He has no authority, other than moral, but that did not stop Dr. Porter from calling out for his help.

Raniere is a defendant in the Glazer lawsuit before Judge Komittee, but Raniere has not retained an attorney to defend him in that case.

Raniere has a team of lawyers representing him on his appeal, a Rule 33 motion for a new trial before the Judge Garaufis criminal, and other lawyers who represented him in a lawsuit recently dismissed in Arizona against the Bureau of Prisons.

Though a medical doctor by education, Dr. Porter lost his New York State medical license in 2019. The New York State Health Department revoked his license based on charges that he conducted human experiments without informed consent.

Codefendants Brandon Porter, Danielle Roberts and Nicki Clyne, who are codefendants in the Glazer lawsuit, before Judge Komittee, pictured with colleague Eduardo Asunsulo.

Here is Dr. Porter’s letter

Hon. Eric R. Komitte:

I am writing because I am concerned about Keith Raniere’s safety and his ability to interact with lawyers so that he can defend himself in this court. It is my understanding that he might be moved to another prison.

If transferred, his travel time will hurt his ability to interact with lawyers. But, more importantly, moving will place his life in greater danger because of his conviction for child pornography. This is particularly concerning because the child pornography

charges were based upon digital data that was manipulated while in FBI custody and supported by perjured testimony by an FBI analyst (US vs Raniere, 1:18-cr-00204: Dct 1176 and Dct. 1178).

I do not know what powers you have to protect Keith Raniere from this abuse, but I am

asking you to do what you can to ensure that Raniere stays in USP Tucson and has time to

engage with his lawyers.

As you are aware, three digital forensic experts discovered irrefutable evidence that the child pornography evidence presented in Raniere’s criminal trial was fabricated while in the hands of the FBI (US vs Raniere, 1:18-cr-00204: Dct 1176 and Dct. 1178). Since this information was submitted to the court, three more forensic experts evaluated the evidence and agreed with these conclusions (https://makejusticeblind.com/tampering/).

Three of these six experts are former FBI forensic examiners. It disturbs them, greatly, that individuals in the FBI most-likely performed these acts. It appears that people in the DOJ committed crimes in order to gain a conviction.

Presently, the DOJ appears to be using their powers over Keith Raniere to thwart his ability to challenge their illegal acts against him and against the principle of the rule of law.

Keith Raniere’s lawyers submitted the Rule 33 motion with the evidence of FBI evidence

tampering on May 5, 2022. Raniere experienced immediate punishment for his action. First, he was no longer able to make phone calls or receive visits from his friends who were helping him fight his criminal legal battle.

Then, on July 26, 2022, he was assaulted and sent to the Special Housing Unit (“SHU”). He has been in this unit, since. Raniere’s legal meetings have been limited, even cancelled. Now, he received word that the prison plans to move him to another prison… a prison where his physical safety will be further compromised. It is well known that conviction for a sexual crime against a child places a person at increased risk for being murdered

in prison.

In addition to this additional risk, previous transits took weeks. These are weeks that he cannot interact with his lawyers and fight the charges that placed Raniere at increased risk of being murdered in prison.

It concerns me, greatly, that nobody in the Federal government appears to have done anything to investigate this crime. Raniere’s claims against the DOJ in his Rule 33 motion are languishing in procedural delays. It appears to me that the DOJ is using its power over Raniere to limit his ability to challenge their wrongdoings in criminal court. He has yet to appear in this court, suggesting to me that their efforts are working here, too.

I have not discussed this note with any lawyers. It pains me to bring this to you because the only reason this letter is necessary is because others are abnegating their oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and some, are actively compromising the power of the Constitution by making its protections from tyranny meaningless.

I ask you to use what powers you have to protect Mr. Raniere’s rights to counsel and that he be moved to the general population at his current prison, USP Tucson. Also, please consider this note before making a summary judgement against Mr. Raniere. I understand that there is no motion for a summary judgement now. Nonetheless, it appears that the government agents who performed these crimes against Mr. Raniere’s constitutional rights to due process are continuing to compromise Mr. Raniere’s constitutional rights. In my opinion, the lack of action by others is effecting the ability for justice to be performed in this court. I find this concerning and hope you take this information for your consideration.

Sincerely,

/s/ Brandon B. Porter

Brandon B. Porter

Cc: All Counsel by ECF