Kevin Rebuts 20 Years of Anti-NXIVM Idiocy to Farthest Degree! Stop You Fools…

Kevin has chosen to answer critics. The question is not who Kevin is – but how is he articulating the position of those who will not renounce Keith Raniere?

Some Photoshop fake pictures of Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk appear in this article to help illustrate a point, and not for prurient reasons. Thomas Sekera, Sultan of Six and people under 18 are asked not to read further.

By Kevin

The Smallville Connection

I worked on the set of Smallville. I knew people there, and I remain in contact with some of them. I will not reveal their names and personal information to prove that 20 years ago I worked as an assistant on a television show. It’s not meant to be a flex, because it’s not a flex. It was my first real job, and it helped me build a life for myself.

This is an online fake photograph of Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, which a reader submitted for our evaluation.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack had stalkers and frequently received disturbing mail/messages. Most fan messages were positive, but roughly 5% weren’t, and some of those messages crossed a line.

Based on the messages I read on this board, I believe some of those same people post here, including the person submitting the disturbing artwork.

More fake photographs. This time of Erica Durance, Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk. The heads are photoshopped onto the bodies of others.

If you have an issue with Allison and Kristin because you believe what you see on fake, scripted TV documentaries, such as HBO’s The Vow, that’s your problem.

The Vow, Kevin asserts, is more fake than the photos above.

If you have a problem with Allison or Kristin because you didn’t like their fictional TV characters from 20 years ago, and continue to send them and their families and friends disturbing messages and artwork, cut it out. Get help.

Do Not Condone Violence

As for what happened in NXIVM or DOS, I never once defended any kind of violence or abuse that might have happened.

If Keith Raniere hurt girls in the 80s, he should have been arrested and charged in the 80s, not in 2018 because his ex-supporter and employee, Sarah Edmondson, had an issue with a brand and went to the media.

Sarah Edmondson got branded, and then all hell broke loose – when she found out what the brand meant.

The brand was the initials of Keith Raniere, something not disclosed to her.

Your issue is with the police and authorities, and with a media that emphasizes the protection of some groups, but not others.

Your issue is not with me or my writing style.

Daniela Is Lauren’s Baby



Kevin does not like the fact that Lauren Salzman has been dropped as a defendant in the civil lawsuit. She was the official NXIVM keeper of Daniela.

As far as the treatment of Daniela, the young woman who lived in a room for two years, your issue is Lauren Salzman, a high ranking member of NXIVM who was never given prison time, and who has been removed from the civil suit.

Daniela stayed in this unlocked room for almost two years.

So I guess Daniela staying in the room wasn’t so bad after all, otherwise Sarah and Mark wouldn’t have removed Lauren from the civil suit.

Or maybe Sarah and Mark aren’t the nice people you think they are.

I never tried to excuse abusive behavior.

I believe certain people in this case have been judged more on their support for Keith Raniere than for things they did, or their involvement in wrongdoing.

If Keith hurt people, that’s on him.

There are people pointing fingers – like Sarah and Mark – who were more involved in running NXIVM than the supporters being dumped on, like Danielle Roberts – but aren’t complicit in any crimes.

Some of you ought to be super pissed that Mark and Sarah removed Daniela’s primary abuser, Lauren Salzman, from the civil suit.

Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente may have been high up in NXIVM, but they were also whistleblowers who helped stop Keith Raniere from continuing his schemes.

And you should be super pissed at the New York State police, school districts, and District Attorneys that never pressed charges back in the 80s.

Or are your “loyalists” somehow responsible for that too, even though they would have been under 10-years-old at the time?

Keith Raniere was 30 when he started raping Rhiannon at age 12 in 1990. Nicki Clyne was only seven years old at the time.

Keith Raniere at age 30, when he was raping Rhiannon. Kevin is not defending Raniere’s raping. But he does not think Raniere’s supporters should be blamed.

Slam Dunk Case?

Moira Kim Penza led the prosecution of Keith Alan Raniere. Keith lost.

If Moira Penza’s team planted evidence to convict a man who is guilty in what was seen as a slam dunk case, it means those same people did it before, and to people who might be innocent. And they might do it again.

Believing that the people who got something meaningful from the NXIVM community should be treated respectfully is not the same as endorsing Raniere or anything that he’s been convicted of.

The supporters have been judged and punished more for their associations than for anything they did in the organization. The people judging and suing them, like Sarah and Mark, had substantially more involvement than Nicki, Marc, Michele, Eduardo, Suneel, Danielle, Brandon etc. did.

And these documentaries, like Seduced and the Vow, are “shows.” I would call them television commercials, but “show” is easier to write.