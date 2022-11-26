Raniere’s Treatment of Daniela Was Cruel; Rhiannon Worse, But Kevin Sees No Evil

By Suzanne

Is Kevin in the Cult?

Kevin’s posts are epically overwritten and overwrought. Much like the writing of Suneel or Nicki Clyne. Kevin is repetitive, whiny, and boring. His posts are eerily similar to theirs.

How does Kevin know what time and the tenor of letters and phone calls Kristen Kreuk’s family got after Smallville ended? Who wrote those letters?

Allegedly Kevin worked on the set of Smallville but didn’t know anybody personally. Except allegedly Alison Mack peripherally.

Smallville was long over when Nxivm blew up.

Yet Kevin claims to know about personal phone calls to Nxivm cult members and their families. Previously, Kevin claimed to know about a phone call from Sarah Edmonson to Nicki Clyne’s mom.

Kevin knows a lot of off-the-books information for someone not affiliated with anyone in this Nxivm cult.

Raniere Was Not Trying to Empower Daniela

The room where Daniela stayed for 22 months.

Nothing says, “Treat women as adults with agency,” like keeping a young woman in her 20s in a room for almost two years for kissing an age-appropriate young man.

Tell us again that Keith and the slave ring were about fostering badass, independent women who did not need anyone to rescue, save, or help them.

Keith orchestrated Daniela being dependent. Daniela had no papers, no income. She had her food brought to her.

Daniela was the opposite of an independent human.

At Keith’s order, this was the state and quality of life he wanted a young woman to suffer.

If anyone is still too blind to realize what Keith’s true intentions were with DOS, look no further than the imprisonment and isolation of Daniela.

Keith never wanted women to achieve independence and freedom through total submission. Keith wanted to imprison and enslave. That was the end goal. Always. Total submission. The inability to decide what you eat, when, or how much without asking permission is dependence on others.

Rhiannon Was Another Pre-DOS Example

Rhiannon at the time when Raniere raped her.

If you suppose Raniere just became extreme as part of DOS, consider the case of Rhiannon. She was 12 when Raniere was 30 in 1990.

That was 32 years ago.

But Rhiannon was willing to testify in the criminal case against Keith Raniere in 2019.

Rhiannon met with prosecutors. Keith Alan Raniere’s defense team blocked Rhiannon’s participation. Frank reported on the court filing, and anyone can look it up.

Rhiannon was willing to put herself on the stand, even though the statute of limitations had run out on the crimes Keith committed against her when she was a child.

She was willing to be subject to brutal cross-examination. The prosecutors pre-interviewed her and found Rhiannon credible.

Yes, it would have been prejudicial to Raniere, but I wish Rhiannon had the chance to tell her horrible sexual abuse story under oath and on the stand. And finally, get a chance to look that child sexual predator Keith right in the eyes from a place of empowerment as an adult woman.

If Rhiannon was lying, it probably would have benefited the defense to have her called because that would have blown up in the prosecution’s face and helped discredit much of what they presented in the criminal case.

Rhiannon signed a police report in 1993. She said she had “sexual intercourse with Keith Raniere. “This occurred when I was approximately 12-13 years old and occurred either at Keith’s townhouse at 3 Flintlock Lanes, Clifton Ny or his business located at Rome Plaza Clifton Park, NY.”

Rhiannon had a very believable, consistent story that would have held up to great scrutiny, and there was corroborating evidence.

Rhiannon spoke to the police. The prosecution had paperwork from back then that would have been included in the trial.

Keith Raniere. He told one of his employees that he would tutor her 12 year old daughter, Rhiannon in Latin and algebra.

Back in the 1990s. the authorities wanted Rhiannon to wear a wire and be in contact – close, dangerous contact – with her longtime sexual abuser. It’s ludicrous.

Every part of the system in that region failed Rhiannon. No wonder she still wanted to get her day in court and at least contribute to bringing Vanguard, the child predator, to justice.

What Keith did to that child is tragic, disgusting, and evil.

Listen to Rhiannon speak about her abuse.

But Kevin says it has not been proven Keith is evil. Just like the remaining dead-enders in the cult.