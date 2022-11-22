Aristotle: Kristin Kreuk Is a Most Interesting NXIVM Case

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Kristin Kreuk is an interesting case.

She was the first of the Smallvillians to join the Nxivm cult, the Patient Zero, who carried the virus to the set. (It proved minimally transmissible.)

Kruek recruited Allison Mack, so according to Kevin’s bizarre scheme of things, Kreuk is more guilty than her, even though Kreuk had nothing to do with DOS and the branding and blackmail or anything else criminal.

Kreuk denounced Nxivm and Raniere when the merde hit the fan, and the indictments were coming down. She tried to minimize her involvement, which was considerable. I have trouble believing she didn’t know at least some of what was happening, and surely she knew about Keith Raniere’s character and proclivities.

There are legitimate questions to be asked regarding what exactly the fuck she thought she was doing by recruiting teen girls into the organization with outreach efforts like Girls By Design.

Raniere’s misogynistic, unethical and frankly predatory teachings were no secret. They were part of the Nxivm curriculum. So what the hell was Kreuk thinking?

After her statement renouncing Nxivm, she went silent on the subject. That in itself is a bit odd.

Kreuk has been a guest on both of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcasts. Former cast mates he has had as guests on his podcast talked about the cult.

Tom Welling and Rosenbaum have laughed about it on several occasions. Both Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl) and Erica Durance (Lois) have discussed Mack’s attempts to recruit them.

Vandervoort was especially pissed about it.

None of them talk about Kreuk trying to recruit anyone on set, which seems curious since she recruited Mack. It seems like the topic is off limits.

Some of this code of silence may have to do with Rosenbaum and Kreuk having dated each other. Plainly, Nxivm is a sore subject with Kreuk, which is hard to understand if she had as little involvement as she claims.

Callum Blue (Zod), who took a few courses and quit, has talked about it. It’s not a sore subject with him. Then again, he wasn’t recruiting people, recruiting kids, teaching “tech,” or trying to advance up the idiot stripe path like Kreuk was. She was a true believer.

Opposing View

Some say Kristin Kreuk has been lying down on the job of describing her role in NXIVM.

But an online self-appointed Kreuk apologist, Sultan of Six, claims Kreuk knew nothing evil about NXIVM. Some say she knew nothing about Sultan either.

