Kevin Defends Three NXIVM Victims: Allison, Nicki and Marc

Kevin has come to the fore to explain why Marc Elliot lost his lawsuit against Lions Gate. The fix was in, he says. See Judge Dismisses Elliot Lawsuit Against Lions Gate.

Kevin feels Sarah, Mark, India, and other heroes in the NXIVM saga are more villainous than Allison, Nicki, Marc, etc.

By Kevin

Hard lesson for Marc Elliot.

There’s no reason for Marc Elliot to be upset since the judge predetermined her ruling before she read the case file.

Elliot is a “bad guy” in the story, even though he’s not a bad person and never did anything bad.

The government did not accuse him of any wrongdoing. Just a man with a disability who claims NXIVM’s methods helped him.

Shiver me timbers; I am trembling with fear!

And, India, the person who made him look bad in Seduced, is a “good guy” in the story, even though she was a co-conspirator in the original indictment for allegedly giving seduction assignments to her DOS slaves, something Marc never did to anyone.

Yet, the producers of Seduced never used actual footage of India at JNESS or SOP meetings or any of the things she did while in the organization, even though she’s the film’s subject.

The insane backwardness of it is that Keith Raniere’s detractors are more like him. They have more in common with him. The detractors use Raniere and Salzman’s tactics to smear people who had a lower rank than them, some of whom they recruited into NXIVM because they don’t share the same perspective or didn’t have the same experiences.

This injustice escapes most people.

Maybe we’re the ones who need to wake up and take a good, hard look at who’s using ESP/NLP tactics to hurt and smear people and who have been victimized and harmed by those tactics.

The truth doesn’t match the narratives of TV shows, movies, or news articles.

Who’s been profiting and benefiting, despite having had rank and authority?

Sarah, Mark, India.

Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente fought to expose NXIVM. But Kevin is not a fan.

And who’s been fighting for their livelihoods, despite their being paying NXIVM customers with little to no rank? Marc, Nicki, and Allison.

Will the “nothing I did was bad because I woke up” line work in a civil case where the people pointing fingers won’t have the backing of the US Government?

Where the defendants can tell their stories without a corrupt prosecutor, Moira Penza, threatening to shackle and imprison them for going against the narrative?

Moira Kim Penza was the lead prosecutor in USA v Raniere.

Penza wasn’t ruthless with the senior management team – not with Mark or Sarah.

She was ruthless with vulnerable, scared rank-and-file members who she tormented and threatened for hours in a one-sided interrogation.

She associated with, befriended, and appeared on Sarah Edmondson’s podcast, a woman she should have prosecuted if the allegations were true.

And by the way, if Penza cheated to win a slam dunk case, she’s likely cheated before to put people away who weren’t scum.

Damon Brink

My Man Damon

Damon is on “team bad guy.” For the average consumer of mass media, he’s like that mean wrestler, Earthquake, who attacked the heroic Hulk Hogan from behind and sat on him.

Quake was a nice person in real life, and Hogan was a jerk. But that was something young kids couldn’t understand in 1990.

Regarding the people in this case, the supposed good guys are not nice.

It’s something grown adults can’t understand in 2022.

Give one example of Damon Brink, or any other former member, endorsing or excusing crimes against children. You can’t, because he never did.

But make the same insinuation about people in the organization who had much higher rank than he had, and people lose their shit pretty quickly.

If you’re holding Damon Brink to this standard, and suggesting he isn’t fit to be around children, then hold others to that same standard, including people who play the role of detractors, but who played much bigger roles in the organization.