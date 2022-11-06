Will Kevin Spacey Get Away With Sex Crimes or Is He Innocent?

by Paul Serran

In a civilized society, a person is innocent until proven guilty. That applies to everyone, including Kevin Spacey. Even if there are numerous, persistent allegations that form a recognizable pattern in his life.

This article gathers disturbing information on Spacey, not because of his distinguished work, but because of some associations he made in life, and because the visible price he has been paying for his alleged appetites helps paint a picture of our artistic establishment.

His career is not the focus of this piece, but suffice to say between a few classics, some blockbusters and many flops, Spacey won two Oscars and a myriad other awards, having established himself as one of the top players in his trade.

Whether it was small-time conman Verbal Kint revealed to be criminal mastermind Keyser Söze in The Usual Suspects, or the corrupt House ‘Whip’ turned into murderous criminal president Frank Underwood in House of Cards, there is a common element at play.

He often played the man that could get away with it.

But now, his actions seem to have caught up with him.

Kevin Spacey Fowler was born in New Jersey, but grew up in Southern California. His family may or may not have influenced the kinds of problems he is having now. How? His older brother, Randy, from whom Spacey is estranged, stated their father was sexually and physically abusive.

Was that true? We can’t know for sure, but while Spacey has denied his brother’s allegations and described his father as a “very normal, middle-class man”, we can also note that he decided to use his mother’s family name, Spacey, and not his father’s Fowler.

Throughout his thirty year career across film, television, and theater, Spacey has mostly refused to indulge in revelations of a personal nature, and tried to keep the media holophotes out of his intimacy.

‘Everybody has the right to a private life, no matter what their professions are.’

His sexuality, mostly, was a guarded secret never to be discussed. ‘I chose for a long time not to answer these questions because of the manner in which they were asked, and because I was never talking to someone I trusted, so why should I? Recently, I chose to participate because it’s a little hard on the people I love.’

The Hollywood star has developed deep ties to England, where he took the job as artistic director of the traditional Old Vic Theatre.

He promised both to appear on stage and to bring in big-name talent to the productions. While critics applauded his acting and taking on the management of a theatre, they also noted that his skills and judgment as a producer/manager had yet to develop.

In 2008, Spacey started the Kevin Spacey Foundation in the UK to “encourage youth involvement in the arts’. It provided grants to help young people study the arts. [The foundation was to be shut down in 2018 following his involvement in sexual misconduct allegations.]

His cultural and charitable in England led him to become acquainted with celebrities and luminaries of the upper class, and ultimately his being a KBE Knight by the Royal Crown.

He was held in such high regard that Prince Andrew allegedly wanted Spacey to help clear his name by telling a jury – in the Virginia Roberts sex assault lawsuit – that Ghislaine Maxwell was Spacey’s guest (not Andrew’s) during a tour of Buckingham Palace in 2002, which was arranged for former US President Bill Clinton and other VIPs.

A photo shows Maxwell and Spacey smiling as they sit on the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s Coronation thrones.

Back in the US, the media fawned over his bromance with President Bill Clinton.

“We, in fact, have spent so much time together that sometimes I even become him,” Spacey has said in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center.

A democratic donor, he met Bill Clinton in the White House, and a real bond seemed to have emerged. They were always talking on the phone, often collaborating on philanthropic work.

After leaving office, Clinton brought the movie star into his work with the shady Clinton Foundation.

One of the most troublesome instances of their collaboration is the five-day swing through Africa, in which he and fellow actor Chris Tucker accompanied Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their band of girls.

The public agenda was to promote efforts to fight AIDS, and they joined Nelson Mandela onstage to address a crowd of teenagers about H.I.V. awareness.

What really happened in this trip is a mystery.

Allegations and investigations.

2017: Spacey, who was then playing President Frank Underwood in House of Cards to great success, was kicked off the series during its sixth season after facing allegations that he had sexually assaulted and preyed upon young men, including a production assistant in the series who said Spacey groped him.

1986: intoxicated 26-year-old Spacey allegedly sexually assaults Anthony Rapp, who wass then 14 years old.

Spacey invited the underage actor to a party at his home. At the end of the evening, a drunk Spacey picked him up “like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold“, put him on the bed, and forcibly held him down. “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “He was trying to get with me sexually.”

As the story broke in 2017, Spacey declared not to remember the incident, and wrote: he owed Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” if he had indeed behaved as asserted. If.

The floodgates were opened: no less than fifteen other people came forward, including Boston anchorwoman Heather Unruh, who alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted her son; filmmaker Tony Montana; actor Roberto Cavazos; Richard Dreyfuss’s son Harry; and EIGHT people who worked on House of Cards.

In the UK, “a number of people” also came forward in the press, alleging that Spacey “groped and behaved in an inappropriate way with young men” when he worked as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.

His career took a mortal blow. He was fired from projects, scrapped from Ridley Scott’s film, cancelled across the board.

Spacey decided it was finally time to play his ‘gay card’, and came out as gay when apologizing to Rapp. “I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

The blowback from the gay community was ferocious, and he was severely criticized for using his drunkenness as an excuse for making a sexual advance on a minor, making a connection between homosexuality and child sexual abuse.

Legal troubles

2018: LA District Attorney investigated an allegation that Spacey had sexually assaulted a man in 1992.

Scotland Yard revealed three more allegations, bringing the number of open investigations in the UK to six.

Lawsuit filed at LA Superior Court claimed Spacey assaulted a masseur at a house in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

Spacey was charged with a felony for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old in Massachusetts, in 2016. The man filed a lawsuit claiming emotional damages. In 2019, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the claims with prejudice, which led to the criminal assault charge against Spacey being dropped.

When the anonymous massage therapist who accused him died, the last criminal case against Spacey was closed. It seemed that he was indeed the man who can get away with it. But was he, really?

In 2020, Rapp sued Spacey for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress under the Child Victims Act.

Finally, in 2022, Spacey was charged in the UK with four counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” (i.e. rape).

The actor is out on unconditional bail, has denied all allegations of sexual offense, pleaded not-guilty to the charges, and his case will go to trial.

In 2020, Spacey and his production companies were ordered by an arbitrator to pay $31 million to MRC, the studio that produced House of Cards, for violating its sexual harassment policy with respect to FIVE “House of Cards” crew members, and for the costs involved in removing him from the series.

This decision was confirmed in May 2022 by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana.

I guess we can say that he has literally started to pay a hefty price for his behavior.

Is he the man who gets away with it? Time will tell.

PROLOGUE

Some developments have taken place that suggest Spacey will ‘get away with it’. Or maybe he is innocent.

Concerning the latest civil trial in New York, Spacey was found not liable in Anthony Rapp sex abuse case.

‘Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in the sexual abuse trial brought against him by Anthony Rapp. […] Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days during the three-week trial.’

His testimony in the suit is significant in some ways:

‘Kevin Spacey testified in a New York courtroom […] that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp.’

“They are not true,” Spacey said of the allegations.

He testified that he never had ‘any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew’.

Why did he have to add the ‘That I knew‘ part?

Protection against perjury?

He also opened up about a family secret that only his estranged brother had talked about: ‘My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi. […] My siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs.’

‘Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever’.

Spacey’s lawyer: ‘What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations.’

Some rehabilitation is ongoing for the actor. ‘Kevin Spacey is set to make his first speaking gig in five years with a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will also receive a lifetime achievement award.’

It will be ‘an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023, in the auditorium of Turin’s iconic Mole Antonelliana domed tower, which houses the film museum’.

‘Turin is the city where the U.S. actor last year returned to acting, starring as a police detective in the Franco Nero-directed low budget indie drama “L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio” (“The Man Who Drew God”).

The British criminal prosecutions are not over and are not to be dismissed. If these were false allegations against him, or else isolated episodes, this tends to calm down now, and leave Spacey with some room for re-entering the cultural industry.

However, if things are what they appear, and that was a pattern of behavior, the odds are his troubles might not be over.