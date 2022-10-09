Julia Answers Vicious Theft of Three Ambrose Children By Obscene CT Monsters

By Julia Donovan

Readers are familiar with the Ambrose versus Riordan divorce and custody case. Chris Ambrose, the father, won it all. The children and their mother lost it all.

Now a gent, who posts anonymously on Frank Report, is taking up the father’s side.

Since we do not know his name, we will dub him Peter Filius. He quotes from the Custody Evaluation report paid for by the father and written by parental alienation advocate Jessica Biren Caverly.

Peter:

Just an itsy-bitsy tiny sampling from the custody evaluation shared here at the FR:

“It is believed that Ms. Riordan is intentionally telling the children things about the divorce that they should not know, such as her concerns that Mr. Ambrose is gay, that he enjoys or is involved with child pornography, and the allegations of plagiarism.”

Hi “Anonymous”.

If Mr. Ambrose is gay, is that an embarrassing fact to be hidden from the children? Since when do Puritans run Connecticut family courts?

If he “is involved with child pornography”, did law enforcement say that should be kept a secret?

How did the evaluator expect Ms. Riordan to respond to the children’s many disclosures?

The custody report: ‘As an adult, [I am] allowed to look at porn.’ Mr. Ambrose stated… a website called Latino Boiz… does not include children.”

Ambrose says, despite the name that implies otherwise, Latino Boiz does not have naked Latino models under 18. They use models who are over 18, but look like they are underage. Ambrose’s boys are Latino.

Peter: “From conversations with the various school administrators, it is perceived that Ms. Riordan’s interventions often exacerbate the problems, and she does not give the schools time to try to resolve matters.”

Julia: Why were “matters” related to the disturbing disclosures to be “resolved” at school instead of in family court?

Peter: “Ms. Riordan is not meeting the children’s psychological and emotional needs. It is believed that Ms. Riordan has limited insight and judgment into how her behaviors can negatively impact the children.”

Julia: Do public schools or family courts now mandate how parents should “meet children’s psychological and emotional needs”? Why are teachers and family court evaluators deciding which insight, judgment and behaviors are to “impact the children” instead of parents?

Peter: “It is the evaluator’s opinion that sole legal custody be given to Mr. Ambrose as Ms. Riordan’s personality has impacted her ability to communicate effectively with the children’s school, therapist, and pediatrician.”

Julia: See where this is going?

“The evaluator’s opinion” is just that: her opinion

It was the evaluator’s opinion that “sole legal custody” should be given to a man who poses online as a barber to lure teenage boys and young men. Why?

Chris Ambrose trolls as a barber online in what appears to be an attempt to connect with men who need a haircut. Ambrose is not known to hold a barber’s license in CT or any other state.

Karen Riordan raised her three children from their infancy primarily as a single mother. Then when the children were 13, 13 and nine, a custody evaluator decided that because the children claimed their father Ambrose abused them, the mother alienated the children. She said the children were lying and recommended the mother have no contact with the children she raised. The children were deeply traumatized and have called out to the public to help them.

Julia: Why did Ms. Riordan’s “personality” raise those three beautiful children and then stop?

Did a change in her personality occur for no reason?

Or, was it that Ms. Riordan’s “personality” was able to raise those three beautiful children until she felt the need to protect them from:

Harm Christopher Ambrose did to the children;

Harm Judge Gerard Adelman did to the children;

Harm attorney Edward Nussbaum did to the children;

Harm attorney Nancy Aldrich did to the children;

Harm Jocelyn Hurwitz did to the children;

Harm therapist Robert Horwitz did to the children.

Harm Judge Jane Grossman did to the children; and,

Harm custody evaluater Jessica Biren- Caverly did to the children?

Every parent would have all the patience in the world, and possess a “personality impacting communication effectively with schools, therapists, and pediatricians,” if that parent was gifted with the time, money, and hope that Mr. Ambrose, Mr. Adelman, Mr. Nussbaum, Ms. Aldrich, Ms. Hurwitz, Mr. Horowitz, Ms. Grossman and Ms. Biren-Caverly stole from Karen Riordan and her three beautiful children.