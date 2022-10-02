Raniere in SHU With Transgender With Most Allegations Against Inmates – 50 Rapes; 75 Sex Assaults; Convicted for Raping Daughter

Keith Raniere is in the SHU with William Anthony Fly.

Fly, the father of four, claims he is a hermaphrodite – possessing both male and female genitalia.

A devout Mormon, Fly landed in prison because he raped his daughter,

Though Fly, 53, insists on being called “Toni” or “Miss Fly,” because he thinks of himself as a woman, he acted as a male when he allegedly got her pregnant when she was 15.

According to prison records, the BOP will release Fly in 2025.

He got less than seven years for raping his child. Compare that to the 40 years Raniere got for a one-time sex incident with Nicole.

Most media refer to Fly as “she.”

Fly has been unhappy in prison. He demanded tampons and ladies’ underwear, which prison officials refused to provide.

Later, he said the prison refused to provide him with his HIV medication and transgender hormone treatments.

He claims his estrogen levels dropped and his testosterone levels rose from 82 to 373, causing him to be suicidal.

He claims he attempted to hang himself in his cell in February 2020.

He sued in federal court from another prison. He lost, and it was argued on appeal.

His handwritten complaint against the prison includes allegations of:

a lack of dental care after a lost filling. a cold cell without sufficient clothing or bedding, denial of property, denial of pain medications, unclean ventilation, denial of medical care for an injured ankle, failure to treat hypoglycemia, denial of a religious diet, denial of law library access, deliberate indifference to food allergies, deliberate indifference to chronic back pain, Prison officers called him: “crazy,” “delusional” “a faggot.” “a little bitch” “a mental case” “did not give a dog shit or rat’s ass” about his complaints failure to continue hormone replacement therapy, repeatedly kept him in SHU retaliated against him for complaining about sexual assaults alleging raped daily in his SHU cell by a prisoner and was told “learn to fuck or fight.” then kept in the same cell with the same cellmate After reporting Earl ‘Detroit’ Peyton sexually assaulted him in one prison, officials transferred both to another prison, then assigned them to the same unit. Beaten by staff following reporting of sexual assault Bias against him for being transgender resulted in “hindrance of my pretrial proceedings in which resulted in my wrongful conviction.” sexually assaulted by inmates or prison staff more than 50 times Raped in his cell for 30 straight days after reporting his cellmate was raping him. When he told a staff member he would hang himself, the officer replied “Do whatcha gotta do.” He attempted to hang himself in front of the officer who walked away. Fly remained suspended until another officer came and pepper sprayed him.

Judges rejected his lawsuit in part because they found his handwriting illegible.

Though standing 6.2 inches tall and able to easily overpower his teen daughter, Fly claims he is no match for many male prisoners.

He has made 75 allegations that men sexually assaulted him.

He demands the BOP transfer him to a women’s prison.

Fly, who is in prison for his role as a male sex offender, has thus far failed to persuade the BOP to house him with female prisoners.

William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly says he is ‘transgender’ ‘intersex’ and ‘hermaphrodite.’

Fly’s Crimes

Fly would likely not have been sent to prison had his daughter not gotten ill and went to a hospital. Testing revealed she was 13 weeks pregnant.

A nurse asked her who the father was.

The teenage girl disclosed she had not had sex with anyone but her father in more than a year. She confessed more details on an audio recording to a CPS investigator.

She said her father began a sexual relationship with her when she was nine or 10. He would take her along on road trips when he transported vehicles.

He would book a hotel room at night and watch father-daughter pornographic movies. He made her sleep naked in the same bed.

It began with him kissing her. It soon became molestation. From what records show, Fly apparently stopped molesting his daughter when she was 12. Then about three years later, he started kissing her in church.

This time, his daughter said, he began to use threats and force.

She said Fly would have sexual intercourse in hotel rooms on road trips and ejaculate inside her. During sexual contact, she would sometimes push away, escape and run to the bathroom. Fly would often masturbate to ejaculation.

She soon learned to go first to the bathroom, hoping Fly would masturbate, fall asleep, and not force her to have sexual intercourse.

She said her father raped her in Idaho, California and Pennsylvania. Asked how many times her father raped her, she said, “too many times to count.”

On the day she conceived, Fly started kissing her and forced her to watch pornographic movies on the bed. Next, he had her open her legs and “stuck his thing in mine.” Finally, he tried to rape her anally.

Fly and his wife Tiffany denied the allegations and claimed she was lying.

Learning about his daughter’s disclosure, Fly did his best to elude local jurisdictions by moving to Arizona and North Dakota.

In a series of Facebook messages, he tried to persuade his daughter not to ruin the family, and to tell authorities she lied about his raping her. He said he would even marry her to a young man she had dated, whom he disapproved of.

The FBI got involved and arrested him. Fly later took a plea deal, sparing himself years of prison if a jury convicted him.

Fly maintains he is innocent.

Raniere claims placing him with Fly – an inmate notorious for making allegations of sexual assualt – is another attempt by the BOP to retaliate against him. He says the retaliation stems from allegations he made that the FBI tampered with evidence in his trial.

Keith Raniere claims the BOP is out to silence him. Why? Because he says, he has evidence of FBI tampering of evidence in this criminal case.

First, the BOP scrubbed his phone call list and eliminated his right to contact his power of attorney. He sued the BOP in May.

Fellow prisoner Adonis Withers assaulted Raniere in the dining room on July 26. The food service foreman witnessed it.

Despite a witness to Withers instigating the attack, prison officials sent Raniere and Withers to the SHU pending an investigation.

This made it difficult to contact attorneys while he tried to show FBI tampering.

On August 23, 2022, prison officials acknowledged Raniere was the victim of the July assault by Adonis Withers.

Maurice Adonis Withers, a pimp convicted of sex trafficking. One of his victims was a child of 15. He got 18 years in prison.

Prison officials released Withers from the SHU. Raniere remains there.

Then they placed Fly in round-the-clock physical isolation with Raniere.

Last week, Raniere made an ex parte motion to force USP Tucson Warden Mark Guitterez to let him out of the SHU.

The SHU is a segregated housing unit where prisoners remain in their cells for 23 hours.

Raniere’s attorney Stacy Scheff wrote:

Since Plaintiff’s August 23 exoneration from the allegations of fighting, Defendants’ efforts at silence continue to ratchet up in apparent harmony with his legal team’s successful efforts to attract broader media coverage of the scientifically-supported allegations of FBI evidence tampering. Last week alone, at least four national and international news outlets reported on Plaintiff’s underlying allegations and the subsequent retaliation at the hands of prison authorities. Those same articles detail inhumane conditions of confinement, including a recent incident in which Plaintiff was forced to eat his daily meal in a SHU cell streaked with feces left behind from another prisoner… In addition to assigning Plaintiff to the SHU, Defendants have also assigned Plaintiff to a cellmate who may pose a risk to Plaintiff. Earlier this month, Plaintiff was matched with cellmate William Anthony Fly (Register #18658-023). Inmate Fly goes by Toni Fly and is hermaphroditic, possessing female genitalia, according to her paperwork. Indeed, in an all-male prison, Inmate Fly may be the only prisoner with female body parts. It is unlikely that prison officials would intentionally place Inmate Fly with a cellmate who poses a risk of physical harm to her. Indeed, Plaintiff poses no physical danger to Inmate Fly. Nevertheless, Inmate Fly has repeatedly alleged – on at least 75 separate occasions – that she has been the victim of sexual violence by others. Given the frequency of Inmate Fly’s allegations of sexual violence, Defendants must understand the statistical likelihood that Inmate Fly may falsely allege sexual misconduct by Plaintiff – a man who is left unattended with her in a locked room for approximately 23 hours per day…