Can Massachusetts Father Help 1000s in Family Court?

By Julia Donovan

The entire Family Court system is geared towards financial gain.

Definitely.

In fact, the entire system is geared towards financial gain in purposely adversarial courts designed for lawyers and vendors to make the most profit in the worst cases involving the most vulnerable children and families. Many of those cases involve significant harm and extreme danger.

Significant harm and extreme danger doesn’t belong anywhere near any kind of purposely adversarial system. That’s not rocket science.

1. What kind of rocket scientists designed such a horrible system to force vulnerable children and families through mandatory, for-profit, purposely adversarial family courts?

2. What can good people in Connecticut and Massachusetts do now to reform family courts before things get worse?

Can Imre Kifor’s software provide the data to show the corruption and bias of the family court’s lawyer and vendor driven profit agenda?

Imre Kifor is a father of four children in Massachusetts. Does anyone know him? He seems like a good guy. It looks like his children’s family court case doesn’t involve danger. If he were dangerous, would he draw attention to the case? Or, is he a sociopath, suffering from extreme litigiousness as many sociopaths do?

Whatever the case may be, it seems Imre is onto something with the potential to do a lot of good. If what he wrote online is true, he’s a witness to what looks like crimes involving the same Robin M. Deutsch who helped design the way Connecticut family courts operate today.

(See the 2007 Pace Law Review article “Triaging Family Court Services” Deutsch authored with colleagues Peter Salem, Executive Director of AFCC, and Debra Kulak, Deputy Director of Family Services in the Connecticut Court Support Services Division.

Robin M. Deutsh Ph.D., is a psychologist and guardian ad litem.

Forced through the Massachusetts family court system, Imre started to wonder:

Do all family court employees, vendors have “absolute judicial immunity” when they write “maliciously fabricated” vendor reports and court opinions?

What recourse do parents have when family court judges, lawyers, vendors and/or state employees purposely use slander, libel and defamation to achieve unethical goals in family court cases?

Adversarial Family Court: A Self-Conflicted Institution

As Imre wondered how to protect his children, himself (and the two mothers of his children, apparently) in the lawless Massachusetts family courts, he invented software to help families who were forced to endure what his family was forced to endure.

One of Imre’s many goals is “… to devise AI software to actively protect our American-born children from greedy professional torturing and forceful, institutionalized separation and isolation. Family Court-mandated, and even directly ordered, parental alienation, while paying astronomical profits to the “trusted” elite, is nothing but ruthless and cruel child abuse. “

See links on his software

See his letters on his ordeal in Family Court.

Could such software actually help?

State legislators often wait for hard data to write and support legislation.

Attorneys like Nicola Cunha might be able to present hard data to judges to prove discrimination and corruption.

Well-meaning whistleblowers often need to wait for such data to blow whistles on unethical behaviors and crimes.

Parents and guardians need all the good that can come from the collection of that data to prepare to endure corrupt family courts until family courts can be fully reformed.

Imre might not need help with funding, research, development or distribution of the software. If he ever does, are any Good Samaritans available to help?

The most influential people in government offices who took control and designed adversarial family courts that harm children and families for profit obviously aren’t interested in helping.

How the system works