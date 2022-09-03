Kevin Says: Help Not Hurt Danielle Roberts

Kevin says:

The HBO show won’t talk about Danielle Roberts’ story, because the narrator, Sarah Edmondson, doesn’t want the public to know about them. Because it would expose the narrator’s role as a leader in the organization, not as a victim.

Danielle has told her story, part of it at least, on her blog and in a series of videos. I encourage you to check it out. There’s a lot of information, a different perspective, and a clear impression that this is a nice person who has been disproportionately punished, more due to her associations than for what she did.

There’s no impression that she was, or is, a threat to any patient. She seems to care about why people get sick and what can be done to get them healthy, instead of just giving them a pill or an injection.

And if someone wants to make a counterpoint that Raniere had mentored her in creating her medical company, which somehow makes her dangerous, what a can of worms that opens up. This is her main point, that we’ve now set a precedent where a professional can lose a license to work based on an association with a person or group, and not based on a crime committed or professional violation.

The thing I’m rooting for the most after Allison recovering and finding health, happiness, and peace is for Danielle to also find those things, get her license back, and live a fulfilling life.

For those who wish to help Danielle get her medical license back, she has offered Kevin and others a way to help.

Danielle has started a crowd funding page at GiveSendGo. She will use the funds to appeal New York State’s decision to revoke her license.

She has raised $3500 of a $15,000 goal.

My name is Dr. Danielle Roberts. Amidst many stories of media censorship and propaganda, wrongful convictions, cancel culture and hate campaigns, political agendas, and infringement on our rights in the name of “safety” and “social cooperation”, I share with you my story of defamation, oppression, and injustice, but more importantly of courage, truth, and hope.

The NYS Health Department, specifically the Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) revoked my medical license on Sept 29th 2021 for something that had nothing to do with the practice of medicine. These politically appointed board members, in order to punish me for a lifestyle they don’t understand and/or don’t agree with, ignored the boundaries of their jurisdiction, and exercised their power over something that they have no authority over – my personal life.

This is revocation by their own prejudices and opinions based on media gossip and slander. This is not justice, this is hate.

How many of you enjoy raising your children in the school of your choice; practicing the religious practices that draw you near to God; joining associations that you feel are meaningful; choosing what to put in your bodies and the bodies of your children?

How many of you would want your career, your livelihood, your craft and passion or your life’s work to be in jeopardy if those supervising you didn’t agree with your personal life choices?

That is EXACTLY what is at stake if we allow what happened to me to go unchallenged.

This Sept. 29th 2021, the members of the OPMC not only destroyed my career and stripped me of my medical license, but set a precedent that puts ALL doctors and state licensed professionals at risk! They took my license for events that took place in my personal life between consenting competent adults, and if they can do that to me, they can do that to anyone.

Because my case sets such a dangerous precedent that affects so many of us, we have the opportunity to take this matter to the highest court in NY State; the NYS Court of Appeals. Here we can file an article 78 calling out and revealing the overreaching and prejudicial nature of this Board’s political decision. Together, we can overturn this dangerous precedent, protect our rights and private lives, and put bureaucratic representatives on notice that this type of oppression and control will not be tolerated.

My case is just the tip of the iceberg. I am associated with the largest FBI corruption case since Watergate. A case that is known internationally and will shake the conscience of this country. Quite possibly the largest premeditated case of FBI collusion in the past century.

And we have iron-clad ‘DNA’ evidence that what happened to me is just a mere outshoot of this much larger corruption scheme of our federal government.

United States vs Raniere has the potential to be HISTORIC. This unprecedented, documented, UNDENIABLE level of corruption in our Federal Government holds the opportunity to STOP ALL federal, state, administrative and local injustices forever. If we stand together and hold these Judges, prosecutors, political figure heads and Administrative Board members accountable, WE TAKE OUR POWER BACK! We show them this type of behavior WILL NOT be tolerated, not in this nation united under God.

Step 1: Stand with me.

If you care, even a little bit, about your rights to conduct your private lives in whatever way you choose. Stand with me.

Step 2: Donate

We need forty thousand dollars to pay my amazing lawyer to do what he does so well, and what I can’t do alone. I need 15k by the end of November to start the process. Donate now.

Step 3: Share!

We need voices! To put these bureaucrats on notice and change this behavior forever, we need EYES on these Judges, Jury’s and Boards, so that they can’t just take the easy way out and sweep it under the rug. Please SHARE this with every doctor, attorney, teacher, broker, influencer, mother, father… anyone that holds a state license and anyone that cares about our rights. Write about it, tweet about it, post about it. Let’s make my Life’s work and Medical License mean something. Let’s make US vs Raniere Historic – not for smut and lies, but for truth, equity, sovereignty and justice!

Step 4: Follow me

Thank you so much for your time and for reading this message with an open heart and mind until the end. I hope to meet you at some point! Maybe a celebration gala for all those that made it possible for justice to remain blind, and our private lives to remain ours.

Roberts with Michele Hatchette. Both were DOS slaves of Allison Mack.

Kevin and others can join the 21 people who have already contributed. In addition to money, one can leave a comment.

Here are a few comments:

Kerri: There is not a doubt in my heart and mind of your integrity as a person and as a doctor.

Joc: Love you! Wish I could cover more of this whole darn thing! This whole situation makes me so sad.. Praying for you and for justice to prevail 🙌🏻 Jeff McCarty: This small gift may not help much in reaching your goal, but hope it shows support for not only you, but the other ladies as well. *I originally wanted to hold off until I could send a larger gift, but business is slower than I like. P.S. you can add me on FB as well. Jeff McCa (purposely left the last 3 letters off my name. Lol)

Anonymous Donor: I’m not sure that I am 100% behind the morals of the case but I am sure I’m 100% behind you and your ability as a doctor and a person❤️

Anonymous Donor: Stand tall Sister!!

Anonymous Donor: May the torch of tyranny be extinguished! I pray the Lord brings you justice.

Anonymous Donor: For RJ and for defending your medical license.USD $ 100 We Love You Dr Danielle: you my friend are a fearless champion destined to transform the world, and we are with you!!

David Robinson: Stand for what your heart feels is right.

Dwayne Sanders Good luck love!

Meesh: Proud to know you and call you my friend. You got this.

Anonymous Donor: Thanks for standing up for what’s right!

Albert: JUNTOS HACEMOS MAS