Conspiracy? Family Court Corruption a Disease of Class Distinction?

By Julia Donovan

Knowledge is power.

Thousands of parents unable to protect their children and families from blatant corruption in Connecticut is a symptom of too many secrets kept for too long.

Documented history indicates the Roman province of Syria conquered Phoenicia in 64 BC. Rome conquered Britain beginning in 43 AD. Masonry might have been brought to England as early as 924. Eventually, hundreds of bloody wars and conquests led to a “British Empire on which the sun never sets.”

This year, is it NATO or the British Empire waging war on Russia through America, with Ukraine as an excuse? The British empire organized American Lodges for the British Empire, not for America. Is America next on the list of nations to be conquered by the new global government?

Years ago, when times were tough, well-meaning American men paid monthly fees to serve American lodges in good faith. Most had no idea their American “grandmasters” served Great Britain — just as so many in American law enforcement today have no idea that American “intelligence” serves something other than America.

What did the British Grand Lodge have to do with Aleister Crowley’s twisted activities in London, Paris, America, Mexico, Italy, and China? Was Crowley a Freemason or a spy? Who paid for Crowley’s full front page “Rites of Eleusis” advertisement selling ancient mystery religions in The New York Times, November 13, 1910?

Did anyone tell “the profane” back then what that little swastika [in the picture] meant?

We shouldn’t be surprised at the twisted nature of family courts. We shouldn’t be surprised by the twisted nature of warmongering in the world today. We shouldn’t be surprised when mainstream news doesn’t investigate or report what is most important for us to know. Atrocities of those cruel enough to conquer others have plagued our planet for thousands of years.

The influential Mr. Crowley was a politically well-connected practitioner of “ancient mystery religions”. America’s most influential personalities joined him in his practices. Those practices might have been acceptable to some family court judges today.

We don’t know, because so much is kept secret.

Expert on all things perverted in public schools today, and Nazi collaborator Alfred Kinsey, visited Crowley’s lair in Italy with Hollywood director/Luciferian Kenneth Anger.

Alfred Charles Kinsey was an American biologist, professor of entomology and zoology, and sexologist who founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University in 1947, now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction.

John ‘Jack’ Whiteside Parsons was an American rocket engineer, chemist, and Thelemite occultist. Associated with the California Institute of Technology, Parsons was one of the principal founders of both the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Aerojet Engineering Corporation.

Jack Parsons worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory [JPL] in the 1940s.

JPL “traces its beginnings to 1936 in the Guggenheim Aeronautical Laboratory”. Norman Dodd, Chief Investigator of the 1953 Reece Committee, spoke about the Guggenheim Foundation’s “stable of historians” who received scholarships to rewrite history and control education systems around the world to influence the common people (aka “the profane” aka “lower level people”) and keep them in their place.

How else could the better people (otherwise known as “upper level people” and “the elite”) control the world?

Grandfather of Jeff Bezos (who owns Whole Foods, Amazon, The Washington Post and a $600 million CIA contract) was L. P. Gise, who worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, which was to “foster and control the peacetime development of atomic science and technology”.

According to the Social Character of Freemasonry: “artificial distinctions of rank and wealth … are necessary in the world to the regular progression of society”. That’s the reason so many formerly-colonized African nations remained so poor and underdeveloped, while preferred nations hoarded the world’s wealth to build bombs to blow up the world.

Without such artificial distinctions of rank and wealth, how could for-profit public private partnerships of the World Economic Forum already control so much of the world today through for-profit companies such as Microsoft, MITRE and Amazon?

Without artificial distinctions of rank and wealth, how else could Microsoft and MITRE already have multi-million dollar contracts in Connecticut for the new mandatory injection ID to be connected to the new global currency, with all our personal information going to World Economic Forum Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland?

How else could family court judges and lawyers destroy children and families without remorse?

Corruption in family courts simply doesn’t matter to “upper-level” Freemasons in America, who are globalists. To them, all the destruction we see today is to rebuild “a new world”; a Fourth Industrial Revolution; a Fourth Reich.

The Rockefellers donated land for the United Nations in New York City, and just a few decades later in 2019, the UN light show at the Wuhan Military Games was spectacular!

United Nations building.

In the 1930s and 1940s, the Biggest Boldest British Lodge, “royalty” and America’s wealthiest families funded experiments and Nazis in Europe — just as American legislators fund Metabiota and Nazis in the Ukraine today.

Actual history and current events aren’t “conspiracy theories”, as some writing comments on this website want us to think. Actual world history is as surreal as Connecticut family courts are today. None of it makes sense in a world where most people are good people.

What good can good people do when so many secrets are kept from us and we have no idea what those secrets are worth?

You might consider watching Blood on the Palms on YouTube.

Expedition Freewill produced the film.

They describe it: In our pilot documentary, we travel to the dark underbelly of the Bahamas to investigate how the mafia, the nazis, the freemasons, and the British crown worked together to cover up the murder of one of the richest men in the world – Sir Harry Oakes. To find more answers, we explore the long-abandoned Darby island, home to a freemason castle at the center of the jungle, whose owner, aiding Nazi U-boats during WW2, one day up and mysteriously disappeared without a trace…

“The well-being of the Order is the first great law” is a from an encyclopedia where that horrible loyalty oath was — or, it might be in records of lodge minutes.

We were researching the other day and found it, and I can’t find the quote now. Maybe you can find it on Internet Archive, or a former Mason could tell you. Masons are threatened to keep secrets until their death, so most would probably be too afraid to tell you if you ask. It’s horrible that some choose to be controlled by those terrible oaths their whole lives. So sad.

Internet archive is helpful because many books are in book form, so it’s easy to find information. I hope this helps.

https://archive.org/details/MackeyAGEncylopediaOfFreemasonryVols121914