Guest View: Strange Class War in Comments Section

By Julia Donovan

The NXIVM enterprise could have been as successful as Scientology. If the leader of NXIVM was more presentable, less racist, less sexually abusive, and less prone to brand human beings, the organization could have played a much larger role in world affairs.

Like Scientology, NXIVM tried to sink its claws in countries around the world with the help of many wonderful people who were convinced they were “lower level” people and “middle level” people governed by “upper level” people who knew better than lower and middle level people.

So, who created NXIVM and why?

Did any individuals involved in the creation of NXIVM run in any of the same circles as “upper level” L. Ron Hubbard’s associates?

“Lower and middle level people” in the days of L. Ron Hubbard didn’t have Wikipedia or Internet Archive. They had no idea what “upper level people” did back then.

We “lower level” people can find that information today. Wikipedia has lots of information about Jack Parsons. It’s easy for lower level people to connect the dots, from rocket science… to bombs and demons… The Washington Post… the CIA… pop culture… Hollywood… the music industry (may the Bronfmans not send anyone to kill me for mentioning that).… social engineering of our youth through “gangsta rap,” etc.

All the same upper levels of the upper levels way up above the upper levels seem to have orchestrated this mess we lower and middle-level people are in today.

Eventually, “lower and middle level people” in NXIVM and Scientology who aren’t Hollywood movie stars should understand they have been “upper level people” all along — just as we all are.

Knowledge of history and current events is our power. It’s also probably the reason a few “upper level people” targeted The Frank Report.

Conflicts between “lower and middle” people with hurt feelings are far less dangerous than the public finding out how NXIVM, criminal gurus, Hollywood, and the music industry gained so much social, political, and financial power and control over “lower and middle” people for several decades.

“Lower and middle level” NXIVM infighting is a great way for “upper level people” to control “lower and middle level people”. The same thing happened with the Epstein/Maxwell enterprise. Only what generally happened was ever allowed to be discussed in public. The masses have been entertained enough with that — with the help of trolls stoking those small fires.

How deep do national and international politics go? Are most of us so afraid or so lazy that we won’t ask?

At a FreedomWorks hearing in May, Sharyl Attkisson [above] said, “Rather than demanding accountability, we’ve slipped into a 1984 sort of acceptance. Public shock and outrage over the known government abuses has morphed into a numb acceptance: Of course, the government watches all of us.”

Maybe we’re numbed into thinking: As long as Mr. Raniere and Ms. Maxwell were jailed for exploiting “lower and middle level” people, we lower and middle people are safe. But, what about the “upper level” people above those upper-level people?

Was Epstein and Raniere arrested and jailed because they were “middle-level people”?

Filmmaker Mark Vicente said in 2019, “By the time you saw [Raniere], it was a little bit like you were seeing some kind of god.”

Where are the upper level people who convinced lower and middle level people to lose their power to Mr. Raniere and Mr. Epstein? Don’t “lower and middle” people govern themselves anymore?

Upper level people would say, “No.”

Upper level people think they know better than everyone else.

Upper level people don’t offer social platforms so other people can keep our power, equal as we are.

If you’re reading this, please use this precious platform, the Frank Report, to keep your power.

Use this platform to keep us all equal and powerful, and help others do the same. We lower and middle level people have no time to fight each other — now that “upper level people” still own us in many ways.

Throughout history, “upper level people” have always directed flak at honest discussions threatening their control.

Frank Parlato, Sheryl Attkisson, and James O’Keefe [above] are taking the flak for caring about “lower level people and middle level” people.

We can’t know which “upper level people” sent their “middle or lower level” people to go after Frank for not filling out the right tax form. We can only know that it’s not the first time the IRS was used to provoke fear for politics.

Wikipedia calls it “The IRS Targeting Controversy” of 2013 and many “low and middle level” people are worried about the “chilling effect” 87,000 new IRS agents could have on discussions found on platforms such as this.

Apparently, “upper level” people had “lower and middle level” people try to hack Sheryl Attkisson’s computer — and her husband’s computer.

“Upper level” people had “lower and middle level” people raid James O’Keefe and his associates to seize information gathered about “upper level people” at mainstream news organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

In light of the recent assaults on our free press, maybe small notes to Frank were simply well-intentioned comments.

“Sorry to hear of this legal trouble and being found guilty of a felony. As a felon, some of your civil rights are taken away, like the right to vote or carry a weapon… ” It could be harmless or extremely creepy — depending on your political, religious, and philosophical beliefs.

Will “upper level people” with Richard Gardner’s philosophical beliefs choose a specific kind of judge to mishandle the lawsuit filed recently by the grown man pretending to be a barber with an interest in “Young Latino Boys”?

Some say all the purposeful chaos today is low-intensity warfare meant to demoralize us all.

The Frank Report seems the opposite.

The comment section provides an oasis for “lower level and middle level” people to participate in “upper level” politics. Those who freely share opinions here could easily and positively influence “upper level” politics, finances, and control.

That empowerment is the total opposite of demoralization.

Each article and comment published on The Frank Report plays a part in a much bigger battle than small battles found on these pages. The larger battle is a battle little gods have waged by pitting “upper, middle and lower level” people against each other for everything most of us here on earth can’t see.