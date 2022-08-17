Michele: I Get Zero By Refusing to Lie –Nicole Gets $400K for Crying ‘Victim’

At its peak, the women’s secret society known as DOS consisted of 105 women. The group was formed to help women mentor each other — through practices of accountability, discipline, and care — to develop into the version of themselves they sought to be.

It was a sisterhood of women who supported each other and, above all, trusted each other.

In 2017, some people outside the group began spreading rumors and false allegations about DOS, its aims, and the people involved. Then they pressured women in DOS to come forward or be publicly exposed.

The Frank Report was the first media to publish false information about DOS, and promote a carefully crafted narrative that all the women in it were “brainwashed” and ultimately abused and/or controlled by Keith Raniere.

One of the first articles was a list of over 50 women who were supposedly part of DOS (yet many weren’t) with a photo and description of each so-called “sex slave.”

The accusations were outrageous, and we knew it, but it didn’t matter. The damage was being done.

We were all at risk of being publicly shamed and/or accused of being in a “sex cult.” Women started leaving DOS out of fear of having their reputations destroyed. And once they did, they were contacted by or introduced to a civil lawyer who invited them to be part of a class action lawsuit, suing leaders in NXIVM and DOS, most especially the wealthy Bronfman sisters (heiresses to the Seagram’s fortune).

I know this because the lawsuit was pitched to me, and I declined. Many didn’t.

One of the women who left DOS largely because of the false narrative gaining momentum on the Frank Report was Nicole. I got to know Nicole through our experiences together in DOS.

I was the first to accept Allison Mack’s invitation, followed by India Oxenberg, Nicole (who has managed to remain anonymous), and Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Several weeks after the Frank Report began publishing articles about DOS, Nicole informed us that she was bowing out. She shared (with us at the time and later in court at Keith Raniere’s trial) that this just “wasn’t her fight.”

She was an aspiring actress, and her reputation was everything to her. She knew she wasn’t a “sex slave,” as the media described, but she saw the story taking hold and wanted no part in it.

Frank Parlato (of the Frank Report), invited anyone who “left” the organization to contact him.

He would take their name and photos down as long as they vowed to break ties with NXIVM and DOS. His goal was to dismantle the group, and he was effective.

While Nicole’s decision to leave saddened me, we parted ways amicably and agreed to remain friends.

She wrote a letter to Allison before she left, thanking Allison for everything she’d done for her. She said she wanted to remain a teacher in The Source, an acting program created by Keith Raniere and led by Allison Mack and Eduardo Asunsolo.

She said she still wanted to spend time together socially.

Below is the email she sent Allison to let her know she was leaving DOS. It explains her motives for leaving and how she felt about Allison, Danielle, Michele, and India at the time.

At Keith Raniere’s trial in 2019, Nicole testified that after she left DOS, she reached out to Parlato to see if he would take down her name and image.

Parlato told Nicole he had her collateral (from DOS and had turned it over to law enforcement) and that she should speak with Catherine Oxenberg.

At the time, Catherine was waging a campaign in the media, claiming her 26-year-old daughter, India Oxenberg, was in danger and needed “saving.”

Despite India informing her mother that she was fine and inviting her to see her lifestyle in Albany, Catherine was determined to change her daughter’s mind.

She was relentless. Catherine even turned her daughter into the FBI as a co-conspirator and stated in a documentary that she’d rather India go to prison than be in a “cult.”

Catherine Oxenberg delivers the white paper memorandum written by Frank Parlato, which included the alleged crimes of Keith Raniere.