Kim Snyder Angry About 5 Murders, Lack of Suspects and Laziest Frank

I am trying to clear the record. There are people upset with me. Now is the time to discuss them one by one.

Let’s start with Kim Snyder. She is the sister of Kristin Snyder, who disappeared 19 years ago in Alaska. She had been attending a NXIVM intensive.

Her sister Kim is angry. She has a lot to be angry about. She thinks it is murder and has accused three different killers. One of them is Keith Raniere.

On top of that, she says four of her housemates were murdered in the last few years. They were poisoned, she says.

That’s not all. She was almost poisoned herself. A house guest sent Kim some vitamins. Kim said she discovered the vitamins were laced with poison. She said she sent them to a lab, and it was a case of attempted murder. Kim did not press charges.

She is also upset with me because I have not been able to solve the mystery of what happened to her sister. She thinks I have not tried hard enough.

In the past few days, she has written some emails. Over the years, I have gotten thousands of emails from her and thousands of text and phone calls.

Kim Snyder is not paying me to investigate Kristin.

She wanted these emails published to show what I failed to do for her.

Kim wrote:

Frank

YOU kept us hanging on – asking us to be ‘patient’- wait for me – without giving us a ‘reason.’ YOU have lied over and over – wanting us to do a ‘fake’ investigator’s work.

Kim replaced me.

Frank

To let you know – we have hired 2 Private eyes from out of Chicago and a new detective….

This is going to get the job done… We finally realized – YOU were ‘dead wood’ and were wasting our time, and you weren’t interested in my sister’s case.

Kim is in the US Military, which may make the investigation go quicker. Frank

Yes, I am in the US forces and have been for 17 years. I have what I need to prove to YOU. – I have NO reason to LIE – I am in the US forces and have been every place. I adhere to the Department of the US Navy – NOT the Marine Corps. Part of the conflict is Kim suspects I am restarting DOS or NXIVM. Frank

We know through a Confidential Informant – that YOU were planning to begin another DOS group & to start NXIVM back up again. She says I told her I was a private investigator, something I do not recall. Frank

I have been to the point of tears since finding out about my house mates’ [murders]… and upset. I am over whelmed with all that has happened – NOT suicidal – but very sadand upset. NOT suicidal – but depressed and sad. You don’t return messages – that is rude – so am NOT sure what to say about that- being or telling people that you are a private investigator – then, asking the sheriff’s office to pull their list of licensed private investigators – YOU are NOT listed at all. So, we found out that was a LIE – !!!!! We are upset and appalled that this was told to us. You are a “journalist” NOT an investigator – why did you tell us you were? Why? This makes NO sense to any of us. We are starting over with all new people – pain in the butt. I am better with my meds – but am annoyed with all that has happened.

Kim gets sad by all the military deaths she sees. She is worried her brother might be going to war.

Frank

We hear TAPS on a daily basis- as US soldiers are laid to rest at the National Cemetery near us- on an EVERY day basis.

Imagine having to deal with the stress of having lost a sister, a dad, and the possibility of a brother being killed in war?… Plus – we both have PTSD – and are on meds –

attack from the stress. Think YOU can walk a day in MY shoes? NO – YOU would have a heartattack from the stress.

Kim sent this picture [above] of her brother.

Frank

We are on the brink of war – again- as you ready well know. I was “fearing” that MY ONLY Brother” would be called back as a Marine Reserve. He will (thankfully) NEVER be called back up- prosthetics and other injuries will NOT allow it. I sat with him face to face on Monday- and listened to him discuss with OUR mom how the laws have changed about soldiers with prosthetics going “right back to war”. I put my head down & sobbed…. He realized right then MY PTSD was flaring, and the conversation about Reserves and him returning to WAR ended – it needed to…. The trauma and the PTSD, then YOU compound with the murders of MY house mates and the Murder of MY sister… and having people [Frank] promise that they will solve MY sister’s case – and turn out – “they are out to put the light on themselves”. The LIES – the fake and empty promises… I can’t sit back and allow YOU to drag your feet on My sister’s case – YOU are OUT of time and excuses – 10 years of them, in fact – NO more taunting us with MY sister’s KILLER – NONE. We are sending this to the courts – for them to see what we have been put through.

Sometimes Kim is inspired by the word of the Lord, as quoted by man. Frank

Instead of reading garbage … what about reading God’s word and allowing HIM to give YOU clues? HIS WORD is the ONLY way to God – to the cross – to Jesus – Unless YOU confess and renounce EVIL YOU will be on your way to the pit of …..” Why NOT turn your life around now ? Denounce EVIL and run ? John 3:16 – For God SO loved the world that HE paid it ALL for you & me. Try it – YOU might like it –

Sadly, her brother with the prosthetic is being called to war again. Frank

I will be saying “farewell” to MY ONLY Brother- this will be very difficult. He is home now- I have MY Uncle who just died and 4 house mates who have died…

Kim has concluded that her sister’s killers are Keith Raniere and a friend of her sister’s. Frank

YOU – who have played with the killer for years now… and have done 0 to help us. YOU bet your bottom ass it is that easy- we have a good [investigative] team – who are starting over and making sure any “fakes” that come along- are kicked to the curb “hard”…. YOU have jerked us around and made us believe YOU were doing things – then smacked us in the face – playing around with the “killer”. How stupid can someone be? YOU continue to play around with the “killer”- Try being us – walk in our shoes – going through a fake person’s lies and fake hopes – Try it -!!!!!!!!

Frank

I needed a nap – have cried so much – I had a headache – needed rest. Am trying to push through paperwork and projects … Are you available to talk tonight? Any time?

Kim shows bravery in talking to me on the phone, since she accused me of tapping her phone. Frank

I have caught you tapping into my phone – and it has been reported to the correct authorities and the courts. YOU have been caught -!!!!!!!!! YOU have spent 10 years hanging on to the monster – and doing 0 for us- YOU are Dead Weight – totally. I have let law enforcement know- YOU haven’t done anything – 0 -!!!!!!!! YOU’re telling me to “Behave” when YOU are following a freaking monster ? Really ? How groce.

I started investigating Kristin Snyder’s disappearance in 2017 – five years ago. Frank

YOU are OUT of time and excuses. YOU have done 0 in 10 years.

Kim is convinced Raniere is the killer and that I am siding with him. But she also named another killer. Frank

It is very obvious to me – YOU have NO concern for Kris’ case- YOU never answer your phone or answer messages – SO BE IT- YOU run to Keith’s side – what an slap in the face – !!!!!!!… Walk in our shoes for a day – 20 years without knowing what happened to my ONLY sister – and the person who faked us all out – and told us he was going to help us – and LIED – has run to the killer’s side. How disgusting. -!!!!!! YOU have NO idea of what I am coping or trying to cope with right now. Walk in my shoes – !!!!!!!!

Sometimes it gets hard for Kim. Frank

I attempted to take my own life – last pm – that brought up some very big happenings. My brother is here now- Daniel came in this afternoon- I was feeling alone – hurt – angry – and very lost. NO ONE wants to work on Kris’ case – NOT even YOU- so where does that leave me -?? Alone – by myself and angry . I am alone in this battle – so be it. YOU care more for the killer, than YOU do Kris or us. So be it –

She recovers quickly Frank

Are you available to talk this pm ? Haven’t heard from you Kim says she has hired writing analysis experts. Frank BangKOK is YOU – we have had your writing analyzed – and lots of things stick out. He is YOU.

Kim also believes more of her friends were murdered. Frank

A Confidential Informant has told that – Lavesa Felton, one of the girls that was living in the house, told them, that the girls were taunted and picked at. Lavesa has also told them, that “Tammy Hill” the house supervisor, is still contacting her via phone and computer- Lavesa’s sister, who is a Marlboro County Cop – is recording the conversations. Lavesa has NOT confided those conversations to me. She was NOT made aware of Betty’s death until yesterday- said the suspect was at the grave site. The CI told me, Lavesa told him- “he made her sick”. He had to have gotten word about Betty’s death from Tammy Hill. Have not made contact with Lavesa today @ all- don’t know how she is coping or doing. I will see if the CI can find this out – and contact her. I believe the CI – voice changer – I believe it to be “Angela Lampley/“ Renee Lewis’ one on one. Don’t know, because the voice is altered. She went to the funeral of one of her murdered friends. Frank and have been for awhile. Low self esteem for me today- via the fact that, I have beaten myself up in feeling like so should have been there to protect these friends of mine- Post funeral today- 10 steps forward and 20 backwards- tears, upset & a migraine for me. I am in the bedand have been for awhile. Low self esteem for me today- via the fact that, I have beaten myself up in feeling like so should have been there to protect these friends of mine- How am I? Angry , sad and actually very broken hearted. These are all friends of mine and people I have grown to love and care about. No matter what gets done, it will NOT bring any of them back- nor change the outcome. It is in the coroner’s hands, the FBI and many others to decide how and what will be done. I don’t know how to function or how to feel – just have wanted to be alone and to just consider why I was terminated from the agency- answer “they knew I was a “big mouth “. Other main question – why am I here? Don’t know how to answer that- when I know these are “murder” cases. I am broken hearted and sad – and know God is in control-

Frank

If I sound freaked out – it is because I am overwhelmed and exhausted, and another week has begun with NO sleep . I have PTSD – from US military work and the trauma of my sister’s death. Trying to stay on the meds but forget that I need to take it – before my stomach begins to cramp and I begin to cry and shut down. I am doing all that I can right now- need to get through this week and then can begin working on Kris’ case.

***

Kim is concerned about Heidi. She does not believe Heidi is being stalked. Frank

To let YOU know straight up – the issues with Heidi Hutchison are getting much worse. She is dillusional and allowing her to continue her rants and ramblings are stupid…. Call me please.

Frank

Heidi has NO right to discuss “Hell on earth” unless she is us. There is NO stalking or pushing her around- she is very dillusional…. Heidi has a body to bury – she got to touch Gina in the end – she had finality- we do NOT- what the HELL is her problem? She doesn’t discuss attempting to take her own life – because she is “left behind”- I have made 6 attempts – the last one recently. (There are reasons). Heidi is NOT being “freaking stalked”. us – Please callus –

***

Kim wanted this info contained in these emails made public. So I obliged her.

I get about 50 emails per week from Kim and a dozen or more phone calls. I try to return her calls whenever possible. But I cannot return them all, and frankly, I do not have any new leads on her sister’s disappearance.

I do not have time to investigate the four new deaths she claims happened to her housemates. She says they were poisoned. She also informed me of another half dozen murders she knows occurred. Poisoned.

When I do not return her calls, she gets upset.

Her latest message to me is as follows:

Frank

I had your comments [on Frank Report] analyzed – it is YOU answering yourself – feeling happy you’re hopefully NOT going to jail – pitty party-

Sad but true -!!!!!!! Everyone has to learn a lesson- sorry you feel that you’re exempt from this process. So weird you’re answering your self and doing that – Sorry you won’t let the truth be known- You and KR are NOW – felons – pitty -!!!!!!

***

Conclusion

I am getting tired of Kim’s accusations. But she is right on one thing.

Yes. It is true. I am a felon. A tenant paid me $19,000 in rent in cash in 2010, and I did not fill out the 8300 form and send it to the IRS. I did file an income tax return to report the $19,000. I paid taxes on the $19,000. But I did not tell the IRS that the tenant paid in cash. For this, I am a felon. My case began with Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere, now also felons, filing a complaint. I had a hand in helping them become felons. The US government prosecuted Raniere. A jury convicted him of sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering. His predicate acts included possession of child porn and exploitation of a child. Yes, we are both felons. The FBI began investigating me in 2011. They indicted me in 2015. The Bronfmans were the alleged victims in every count of a 19-count indictment against me. The DOJ accused me of Klien conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. And cheating the Bronfman victims out of one million dollars. After I exposed Raniere and Clare Bronfman, the FBI arrested them. Then the government dropped the Bronfman charges against me. The Bronfmans were no longer my victims. The DOJ recharged me with an 18-count superseding indictment in 2018. The main victim was a deceased man who never complained about me. No matter how often I tried to explain my innocence, the prosecutors would not relent. They wanted me in prison. I said I would never plead guilty to a crime I did not commit. Earlier this year, a new US Attorney was appointed, and new prosecutors took over the case. A more rational approach began to take place. My attorneys discussed a sensible resolution to the matter. The DOJ agreed to drop all previous charges last week. They dropped the Klien conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. I plead guilty to a single instance of not filing an 8300 form 12 years ago. The amount was $19,000. I took it in cash and reported the $19,000 on my income tax, and paid taxes on the income. But I failed to alert the IRS that it came in cash. Yes, Raniere and I are both felons. But there is no pity party. Not for me. For 11 years, I endured an investigation and two indictments. At age 67, that is 17 percent of my life in this battle. For a dozen years, I was stymied as the case rolled through the court. I could not make long-term plans. I was restricted in my travels. Anyone who looked me up online would find I was under indictment. People refused to see me because of that. But I refused to plead to anything I did not do. I did not file the 8300 form. So I pleaded guilty to that. That is the only charge I pleaded guilty to. Nothing else. Not one other crime.

In the meantime, I am still trying to find out what happened to Kristin Snyder. It is hard to do so without fresh leads. Was she murdered? Did she commit suicide? Did someone gaslight her into suicide? Is she still alive? If anybody knows anything, please contact me.