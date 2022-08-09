Keith Raniere Attacked; Sent to SHU – Prison Record Released

According to a source at USP Tucson, an inmate attacked Keith Alan Raniere. Raniere was “sucker punched,” according to our source. He was not badly injured.
The attack lasted only seconds.
Guards came and Raniere was sent to the SHU, along with, reportedly, the other inmate.
The incident occurred following the recent rerun of TNT’s The Heiress and the Sex Cult on TV at the prison. The one-hour show featured the history of Clare Bronfman.
Susan Dones, Maja Miljkovic, Sarah Berman, Kristin Keeffe, and I also appeared.
I served as a consulting producer on the show.
The inmates watched the episode with interest, since one of their own, Raniere, was featured in it.
Within hours, an inmate attacked Raniere.
Raniere is serving a 120-year sentence for racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking. His projected release date is June 27, 2120. He will be 160 if he lives that long.
Raniere arrived at USP Tucson on January 21, 2021.
Lawsuit Against BOP May Be Dismissed
On May 5, 2022, Raniere filed a lawsuit alleging the BOP was interfering with legal calls and preventing him from speaking to his power of attorney, Suneel Chakravorty.
