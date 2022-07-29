DOS Manual Lesson 7 – Your Master Is Highest; Above Spouse, Family

Those who have been with us from Lessons #1-6 are getting a good grounding on what it takes to be a good slave in DOS. This is lesson #7. It is deep and full of DOS wisdom.

Lesson 7 – Intentionally Holding Something Above ‘Other’ – an Act of Destiny Creation

How do you intentionally hold something above other?

What does ‘above’ mean?

How do you know “other”?

How is doing so an act of “destiny creation?”

REVIEW:

Intentionally means proactively, with intention and purpose. To hold is to firmly put it into your decisions. To hold something “above” means completely above – not equal, not mostly above but partially overlapping.

“Others” in the fear-based form is how we see other people, not recognizing our attachments and our fears.

It is not until we can recognize our attachments and how they play into our decisions, and we start holding ‘other’ above them, that we can actually see.

Doing this is an act of destiny creation.

That’s what I’ve been talking about with this whole concept.

PRACTICES

1. Do something for your Master, or someone in your lineage, that goes completely against your wants, desires, comforts and pride.

Do something that puts them as #1, counter to what you want. This cannot be equal to or overlapping with anyone, including parent, child, sibling, partner, etc.

2. Contemplate why your Master is better than all other people. Why they should be held above all others.

Frank’s commentary:

In 200 words, we get the essence of DOS. Adore your Master. There are some strange use of words here.

Other.

Above.

Destiny creation.

Let me try to explain.

Raniere uses “Other” to represent the idea that there is something outside the human body of the slave. It is how the slave sees other people or things, not recognizing her attachments and fears.

Once she holds or puts it into all her decisions that her Master is above her, she can recognize her attachments. She can see how they influence her life and keep her in slavery to the fear-based world.

She must hold her Master completely above – not even one iota that overlaps where they are equal. Once she does that, she becomes free. As Raniere teaches, she “can actually see.”

Her own wrong thinking won’t blind her anymore. Instead, she will know her Master is the highest. When she does this wondrous deed, she stops thinking of anything other than her Master. It becomes an act of destiny creation.

She creates her destiny instead of letting fate buffet her in the winds of chance. That is the weak destiny of others – fools like you and me.

The practices help her get to the concept that slavery is freedom.

PRACTICES

Do something for your Master, or someone in your lineage, that goes completely against your wants, desires, comforts, and pride.

The best thing I can think of is a seduction assignment of the founder of DOS, Grandmaster Raniere.

A slave must learn that Grandmaster Raniere is above family, friends, and spouse. A slave must not consider her husband equal to the only male in DOS, the glorious Grandmaster. She must divorce her husband if commanded.

And adultery with Raniere is not like adultery in the Bible.

You must hold the Master above.

If your Master tells you not to have sex with your husband, you must do it. If she tells you to send naked pictures to Raniere, this will help you “actually see.”

You only married because you were fear-based and full of attachments.

The second practice is also essential:

Consider why your Master is better than all “other.” She is a slave to another woman or to Raniere himself. He is at the topmost of the upline for every DOS slave.

It makes perfect sense to think the Matser is better than everyone else – except the Grand Master.

Grand Master Raniere commands every slave directly or indirectly. That something you are holding above other is none other than Grand Master Raniere himself.

If only DOS had not shut down. By now, it would have expanded to engulf the entire female population worldwide. Every woman would be under the command of Grand Master Raniere.

His high ethical values would control politics, child-rearing, war, peace, marriage, sleep, sex, pubic hair, and diet.

No woman would eat garlic again.

Meanwhile, practice thinking about your Grand Master day and night. Consider what he is doing and how he spends his time in his lovely villa in Tuscon, Arizona.

This will start you on the road to freedom. To female empowerment.

Grand Master Raniere devised this for you. He is the world’s smartest man.

Because he is an ethicist, he has no desire but to help women better their condition worldwide.

It is touching that such brave sanctity exists in this fear-based world of attachment.

Are you ready to be branded?

“Without slavery, one cannot self-actualize”

