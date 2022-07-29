DOS Manual Lesson 7 – Your Master Is Highest; Above Spouse, Family

Those who have been with us from Lessons #1-6 are getting a good grounding on what it takes to be a good slave in DOS. This is lesson #7. It is deep and full of DOS wisdom.
Lesson 7 – Intentionally Holding Something Above ‘Other’ – an Act of Destiny Creation
How do you intentionally hold something above other?
What does ‘above’ mean?
How do you know “other”?
How is doing so an act of “destiny creation?”
REVIEW:
Intentionally means proactively, with intention and purpose. To hold is to firmly put it into your decisions. To hold something “above” means completely above – not equal, not mostly above but partially overlapping.
“Others” in the fear-based form is how we see other people, not recognizing our attachments and our fears.
It is not until we can recognize our attachments and how they play into our decisions, and we start holding ‘other’ above them, that we can actually see.
Doing this is an act of destiny creation.
That’s what I’ve been talking about with this whole concept.
PRACTICES
1. Do something for your Master, or someone in your lineage, that goes completely against your wants, desires, comforts and pride.
Do something that puts them as #1, counter to what you want. This cannot be equal to or overlapping with anyone, including parent, child, sibling, partner, etc.
2. Contemplate why your Master is better than all other people. Why they should be held above all others.
Frank’s commentary:
In 200 words, we get the essence of DOS. Adore your Master. There are some strange use of words here.
Other.
Above.
Destiny creation.
Let me try to explain.
Raniere uses “Other” to represent the idea that there is something outside the human body of the slave. It is how the slave sees other people or things, not recognizing her attachments and fears.
Once she holds or puts it into all her decisions that her Master is above her, she can recognize her attachments. She can see how they influence her life and keep her in slavery to the fear-based world.
She must hold her Master completely above – not even one iota that overlaps where they are equal. Once she does that, she becomes free. As Raniere teaches, she “can actually see.”
Her own wrong thinking won’t blind her anymore. Instead, she will know her Master is the highest. When she does this wondrous deed, she stops thinking of anything other than her Master. It becomes an act of destiny creation.
She creates her destiny instead of letting fate buffet her in the winds of chance. That is the weak destiny of others – fools like you and me.
The practices help her get to the concept that slavery is freedom.
PRACTICES
Do something for your Master, or someone in your lineage, that goes completely against your wants, desires, comforts, and pride.
The best thing I can think of is a seduction assignment of the founder of DOS, Grandmaster Raniere.
A slave must learn that Grandmaster Raniere is above family, friends, and spouse. A slave must not consider her husband equal to the only male in DOS, the glorious Grandmaster. She must divorce her husband if commanded.
And adultery with Raniere is not like adultery in the Bible.
You must hold the Master above.
If your Master tells you not to have sex with your husband, you must do it. If she tells you to send naked pictures to Raniere, this will help you “actually see.”
You only married because you were fear-based and full of attachments.
The second practice is also essential:
Consider why your Master is better than all “other.” She is a slave to another woman or to Raniere himself. He is at the topmost of the upline for every DOS slave.
It makes perfect sense to think the Matser is better than everyone else – except the Grand Master.
Grand Master Raniere commands every slave directly or indirectly. That something you are holding above other is none other than Grand Master Raniere himself.
If only DOS had not shut down. By now, it would have expanded to engulf the entire female population worldwide. Every woman would be under the command of Grand Master Raniere.
His high ethical values would control politics, child-rearing, war, peace, marriage, sleep, sex, pubic hair, and diet.
No woman would eat garlic again.
Meanwhile, practice thinking about your Grand Master day and night. Consider what he is doing and how he spends his time in his lovely villa in Tuscon, Arizona.
This will start you on the road to freedom. To female empowerment.
Grand Master Raniere devised this for you. He is the world’s smartest man.
Because he is an ethicist, he has no desire but to help women better their condition worldwide.
It is touching that such brave sanctity exists in this fear-based world of attachment.
Are you ready to be branded?
“Without slavery, one cannot self-actualize”
DOS will constantly strive to enable data-driven Master solutions for today’s Fortune 500 Collateralized Slave MLM Businesses.
Because DOS requires strenuous work from slaves, you need nutritious food.
I have devised a rich and fortifying 800-calorie diet in my upcoming cookbook.
Eat Like a Slave – DOS Slaves Tasty Morsels Delight.
I have included a few more samples of tasty dishes your Master will allow you to eat after you become a fully-collateralized lifetime slave.
Yemeni Goat and Limberger Milkshake atop Foamed Carrot
Alabama Arugula alongside Sweet and Sour Tofu Beverage
Plant-based Oyster Balls topped with Savory Coriander
Fire-Roasted Black Trumpet Segments with a side of Baked Asiago Biscuits
Fetid Cheese Roll tossed with Swiss Process Gorgonzola Juice
For those who still miss meat
Romanian Vegan Hot Dog Pie with a wisp of Cornmeal-crusted Jarlsberg and Vegan Turkey Water
Frank, Question not related to the post. Do you know if HBO is planning to air the 2nd season of The Vow this fall?! Or will it be pushed back again?
I understand it is airing this fall, and I hear it is spectacular.
It’s everything I thought it would be but worse! I don’t normally feel hateful about things but I hate this DOS manual.
It is really bad.
I take it you won’t be buying my DOS cookbook either?…
“That’s what I’ve been talking about with this whole concept”.
Yup. This was dictated verbatim.
From inside Keith’s rotted, malfunctioning brain out thru his amphibious lips into the slaves desperate ears and transcribed with their malnourished fingers.
And then spread like diseased gospel. Or the HPV Keith gave them all.
The phraseology is really bizarre.
You get the feeling people were just projecting their own meaning onto what is essentially nonsense
That is an astute observation, Peter. It also would waste so much time for the slaves trying to make sense out of it. And Keith did love giving his followers busy work.
The phrasing is consistently odd in all of the lessons. Best guess is that they were dictated.
Keith would want every repetition and utterance to be jotted down exactly as he said it.
With the way this post is formatted, I can’t tell which are the words of Keith Raniere, and which are Frank’s comments.
Nor do I have the overall context for anything attributed to Keith Raniere.
Can you post the original document you are posting from for download, so that we can see the DOS manual itself, without your your commentary, for our selves?
Thanks.
Keith’s brilliance starts with “Lesson 7 – Intentionally Holding Something Above ‘Other’ – an Act of Destiny Creation.”
Keith’s genius ends right before my picture, and the word’s Frank’s commentary. If you do not want my commentary just read between those two spots.
Seems like some of the persisting misplaced arrogance found in the frontline slaves to Keith can be traced back to believing this lunacy.
There was a commenter who was defending Brandon and Danielle as smarter than other commenters on this blog because they went to medical school.
Building on Kevin’s premise: Why would Danielle with her advanced education decide that Allison (with essentially no education) was the smarter person betwixt the 2 of them?
And that Danielle should believe in Allison’s supremacy in all things?
What on Earth made the front line slaves think they were superior to any of these women that they enslaved?
It always seemed arrogant even all things being equal. Never seen a group of friends where one friend says, ” hey let’s just all agree that I know everything and I’m in charge and I am Superior to you in all ways”.
But in the case of Keith’s frontline slaves they all seem to be particularly undeserving of such a position in a friend group.
Not only are the frontline slaves liars, pimps and blackmaikers who all sexually share and are enthralled by an old man with a limp dick. They also do not present as particularly bright.
Why is their merit as “masters” over other women a non issue? It’s so random. It’s arbitrary at best that they are a master of other women. How is it possible that none of their slaves questioned this setup?
There’s so much crazy in these few short words Keith thought Worthy to put down for posterity.
But the directive about doing something that you don’t want to do? That is beyond a red flag. That is like a pre crime confession.
Keith absolutely knew that none of these slave downline young girls and women wanted to be with him sexually. And that they were being blackmailed. If there was any question at all whether or not Keith was well aware that this was something these women were being forced to do against their own will there it is in his own written Manifesto. Keith absolutely had full knowledge that he was using blackmail coercive control and peer pressure to force women into situations that Keith describes as uncomfortable but most people would describe as rape.
The DOS manual is evidence of calculated manipulation, erosion of self, and psychological destruction of students seeking to better themselves. The collateral ensures continual exposure to indoctrination – how Raniere followers can promote the concepts/slavery is unconscionable.
Kieth and every first line should be in jail.