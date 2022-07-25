Raniere: Alone I Cared for My Mother and Suffered With Her

With extraordinary luck, FR came across Raniere’s prison recollections of mom and dad and growing up as a genius.
By Keith Raniere
I was born in Brooklyn on August 26, 1960. My father, James Raniere, was a successful advertising executive who often traveled and was away from home.
My mother, Vera Oschypko, was a beautiful, graceful woman who was a professional ballroom dancer and dance instructor.
My father died in the Spring of 2020. Unfortunately, because of my false incarceration, I was unable to speak to my father, and I was unable to acknowledge his illness or passing.
My dad and I.
I was an only child. From early childhood, I demonstrated some gifts nurtured by my parents and mentors.
I spoke in complete sentences by the age of one. I was able to read by the age of two.
Still, as I was growing up, my small family did not have much money or material possessions.
When I was six years old, my family moved from Brooklyn to Suffern, New York, in Rockland County. It was then that I observed my parents arguing a lot.
Rockland County Journal-News
Nyack, New York
Friday, March 15, 1968
It was apparent to me that my frail family was about to fracture. Like many young children facing the prospect of divorced parents, I thought deeply about whether there was anything I could do to stop my parents from arguing and prevent my family from ending.
Without brothers, sisters, or a close extended family, the notion that my three-member family would cease to exist caused me unrelenting sadness.
About two years after moving, when I was about eight years old, my parents separated and later divorced.
After my father left home, I typically saw him a few times a week. He took me to martial arts lessons and was as present in my life as possible.
My father made efforts to remain in my life despite the divorce. But, even at ten years of age, I saw my mother, who suffered from severe heart disease, would be the primary source of support, comfort, and love.
An autodidact, I directed my learning abilities to the subject of learning itself, studying the science and art of learning to find optimized learning strategies and methodologies.
I applied this skill to athletics. At age eleven, I excelled in judo and was an East Coast Judo Champion.
Keith Raniere
I also excelled in numerous other sports, including volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling, and skiing. By the age of twelve, I taught myself to play piano at the concert level.
My passion and aptitude for music would inspire me to master many other musical instruments.
I taught myself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at 12.
But it was hard as a boy, caring for my mother, knowing I might soon lose her all the while.
I wanted to be a hero, because a hero would save his mother and somehow transcend the self-evident reality around him and change it for the better.
I know that people who turn out to be heroes do not see their lives as great or special amid the struggle, but only see this much later.
Because of the difficult circumstances I was in, I realized at a young age I could mindfully and intentfully choose to be a good, caring, considerate person at each moment for the rest of my life, regardless of the hardships.
I realized at 12 years old that the desire and ability to change reality for the better – in a sense, being a hero – was a matter of character, choices, and practice.
By developing and exhibiting this character, I could stand up to the reality that was pressing in on me. I started this discipline by committing myself to not harming animals or eating meat and avoiding being materialistic.
When I was 13, my mother’s heart condition grew worse. She had open-heart surgery. In a sense, neither my mother nor I recovered from her surgery.
I confronted a reality where my mother could die at any moment, leaving me alone in the world.
That same year, I taught myself three years of college mathematics and became a professional computer programmer.
For almost five years, I spent much time caring for my mother. I ensured she kept her medical appointments and urged her to take care of herself.
But, I could see my mother was not taking care of herself. She was drinking heavily and slowly giving in to the loneliness and sorrow she was evidently feeling all the time. But, I stuck by her faithfully.
During my High School years, except for going to school, I spent a lot of time at home.
I did not pursue friendships. I did not travel often. I did not have many carefree pleasures some children find in childhood. Instead, I was devoted to my sad, lonely mother, whom I knew was dying.
Watching my mother, once a graceful dancer, experiencing such sorrow had a profound impact on me.
Despite my difficult circumstances at home, I excelled academically in High School. I completed ninth grade at Suffern High School, transferred to the Rockland County Day School for tenth and eleventh grades, but left High School a year early.
The Headmaster of Rockland County Day Schools said I was a “brilliant student of mathematics and science”.
He said I was “probably as well prepared for college academically, socially and emotionally” as any of the high school seniors.” The letter goes on to say I had “outgrown all the school’s learnings in math and science.”
At the age of 17, and having misgivings over leaving my mother, I started at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (“RPI”) in Troy, New York, in August 1977. From my first semester onward, I began taking Ph.D. level mathematics courses, ultimately taking most graduate-level physics and mathematics courses available at the time.
I returned home the following summer.
I was to return to RPI for his sophomore year on Sunday, August 27, 1978. The previous day, Saturday, August 26, 1978, was my 18th birthday.
For my birthday that year, I had a celebration for my mother, giving thanks to her for what she endured and for giving me the opportunities I had.
It was one of the times I saw beyond the daily struggles and attained a perspective befitting my mother’s tireless effort devoted to our lives together.
As it turned out, my celebration on my 18th birthday for my mother would be the last time I would see her alive in our home.
My mother died on December 13, 1978, the week before Fall Semester final exams.
The tradition of using my birthday to celebrate the efforts of others, as well as the beauty and opportunity life presents, continued throughout my life.
After NXIVM was created, it became known as V-Week.
As much as Frank Parlato and other critics try to make V-Week a megalomaniacal party for me, it was a beloved, annual, end-of-summer celebration of all the people who made our lives possible and wonderful.
It celebrated not only my birthday, but also those of everyone whose birthdays fall within the period of the celebration.
18 Comments
Just like Nancy…when she asked for leniency when her own mom was sick. It’s always an excuse….always someone else or something else to blame….my dad is sick. my mom is sick….my parents were bad….someone was sick…flat tire on way to work…dental appointment….tired…cat sick….death in family…..dad has cancer…..always an excuse that seams reasonable at the time….but always so many and all the time.
Frank Keith acts like he was only estranged from his father for the year he was incarcerated and then his dad passed away. Do you know if Keith ever allowed his father to meet his grandchildren? Did Keith even tell his father he was a grandfather ? What was keeping Keith from seeing his dad for the decades that Keith was laying around in Albany giving people venereal disease and eating pizza?
I don’t think they spoke much over the years. I do know that James attended Pam Cafritz’s memorial in early 2017.
Susan Dones, MA LMT
@SusanDones
Reply to
@tdotmcelwee
Of course he did
Anyone who says anything that goes against his narrative he has a hissy fit
https://twitter.com/i/status/1531403618292752384
It’s hard to believe that a woman constantly on the edge of dying and taking all kinds of strong medications, recovering from heart surgery had the wherewithal to be abusing Keith. That is a tough recovery. Like, can’t tie your own shoes tough.
More likely Keith was abusive to his mom
V-week is recorded. It is all tribute to Keith. .
Frank, some more perspective about this document would be interesting. Was it really a new e-mail from prison to Suneel or one of his followers? Or is this something from the archives? If it’s new, that would say something about his state of mind after a few years behind bars: still believing his own BS, or at least thinking that slinging it would have some effect on someone.
The lie about being able to speak in complete sentences at age 12 months is laughable to anyone who’s been a parent of a child that age. While it’s not utterly impossible, it’s extremely unlikely that an infant can process grammar rules and can articulate multiple words in a row in a way that we can understand. Babies “outsource” language understanding to adults, who are much more experienced, until they can learn enough at ages around 4-5 to start speaking in a more complex manner. They throw out one or two words and it’s our job to understand and respond.
In this recitation of Keith Raniere’s achievements, I’m reminded of all the whoppers Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard told about himself, along relatively similar lines. The “L. Ron Hubbard life exhibit” in Hollywood preserves dozens of cameras that Hubbard owned. But if you look at the photo shoots he directed for Scientology magazines, the best that can be said about his work is “banal.” He also claimed to be a great musician, but if you listen to anything he wrote and performed (google “The Power of Source” or “Thank You For Listening” along with Hubbard’s name then break out the ear bleach), it’s beyond awful.
Keith was 13 when he was a computer programmer ? That means 1973. What kind of computers did he work on in 1973?
This is a coincidence. Today in the Daily Mail, by a Doctor of Psychology who is also a narcissist.
https://mol.im/a/11036059
Amazingful! My heart is expandful! I am feeling weepful and emotionful! He shared his birthday celebrations and it was really also a party for all the birthdays that fell in that week. He was only being generousful and sharingful! Frank, you have been wrongful!
This is so pointful of you.
“outgrown all the school’s learnings in math and science.”
So Borat taught at this school?
BTW, that kiss between NataLie and Raniere is 😝 gross
Half of this loser’s rant is likely bullshit, a story of fiction. What a clown.
I read Heidi’s article differently today. While reading I took out all of her opinions and Fantasies and tried to decipher any truth that she’s speaking these days. You have to do the same thing when you read Kim Snyder’s articles as well. They both kind of just make things up along the way to suit their narrative in my opinion of course.
Me too. It’s hard to trust anything she says in light of her obvious delusions. It’s too bad.
“I realized at 12 years old that the desire and ability to change reality for the better – in a sense, being a hero – was a matter of character, choices, and practice.
By developing and exhibiting this character, I could stand up to the reality that was pressing in on me. I started this discipline by committing myself to not harming animals or eating meat and avoiding being materialistic.”
Raniere became “vegetarian” after I met him (most probably to impress a vegetarian woman we knew) – so that was around age 20, not 12. Rewriting history to make himself an enlightened guru child. What rot. Given his propensity for lying, all the rest is probably exaggeration and rot as well.
Although I have to agree with him that he wasn’t particularly materialistic – the gaining and holding of things wasn’t what thrilled him (except for maybe all those trophy vagina shots of his conquests). Power over and feeling superior to other people (especially women) and adulation – that was what he really enjoyed.
What a phony. I can’t believe anyone ever took this clown seriously.
The egotistical self-promotion would make a stone lion blush.
Imagine hearing the sugary self praise this fool heaps on himself and then signing up for a $5,000 course of his. ‘Cuz he’s such a genius. Even he says so!
Only idiots join cults.
After reading this account of his childhood, i am drowning in BS.