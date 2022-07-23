Dr. Brandon Porter Condemns DOJ for Intimidation of Him and, Worst of All, FBI Cheating Raniere

Brandon B. Porter, 48, is a defendant in the civil lawsuit Edmondson, er al v Raniere, et al. U.S. District Court Judge Eric R. Komitee presides over the case.

Neil Glazer represents the approximately 70 plaintiffs. Porter, who lives in Iowa, represents himself. This has given him a venue to make various statements about the alleged FBI tampering.

The alleged FBI tampering has nothing to do with the civil complaint.

He calls Glazer’s complaint “a sprawling text that contains few specifics.” And argues the judge should dismiss all claims against him.

In 2006, Porter earned an M.D. and Ph.D. He trained in Internal Medicine in Iowa until 2009.

New York authorized him to practice medicine on June 12, 2009. He started practice as a hospitalist physician in Albany, NY, in 2009.

From 2001 until 2018, he participated in Executive Success Programs and NXIVM.

On August 20, 2019, the New York State Department of Health revoked his medical license. The State Board for Professional Medical Conduct determined he conducted improper experiments.

They also determined he failed to report an illness outbreak in 2016 at Vanguard Week.

Porter calls the Glazer lawsuit “exceedingly long.” And says, “it has superfluous and inflammatory statements.”

He says it is “not specific and makes sweeping claims” without “describing who did what to whom.”

Glazer’s lawsuit claims Porter conducted experiments on humans without oversight or informed consent.

The subjects were from the NXIVM community. The experiments included an “emotions study AKA “Human Fright Experiment.”

There were also Tourette Syndrome studies and OCD studies. Porter performed human subject research between 2010 – 2017.

Though they are not a claim in the civil lawsuit, Porter brings up the FBI tampering claims of Keith Raniere.

He writes:

Keith Raniere has entered two Rule 33 motions in the criminal case against him, U.S. vs. Raniere. These motions reveal indisputable proof for criminal tampering of evidence while in FBI custody, and evidence for perjury by FBI analysts… These documents reliably demonstrate that the government’s criminal case against Raniere and codefendants was poisoned with malfeasance by government representatives, making both the content and results of the trial unreliable.

He also refers to the forensic consultants who made reports for Raniere on the FBI alleged tampering.

These experts concluded that the ‘evidence’ used to convict Keith Raniere of creating and possessing child pornography was fabricated while in FBI custody.

In his civil suit, Porter also offers a timeline to support his contentions regarding the criminal case against Raniere. He argues,

The Defense was not given sufficient time to investigate the verity of the child pornography charges.

Here is his timeline.

Timing of Child Exploitation and Pornography Charges in Relation to Defendants’ Pleas.

March 25, 2019: Keith Raniere was unlawfully kidnapped in Mexico, brought to the U.S., and arrested.

April 17, 2018; Keith Raniere was indicted, with no charges of child pornography or child exploitation.

April 20, 2018 Allison Mack arraigned.

May 4, 2018: Judge Garaufis denied Raniere’s request for a speedy trial, and set trial date for October 1, 2018.

July 23, 2018: The prosecution files a superseding indictment, adding four codefendants, Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman. No charges of child pornography or child exploitation.

July 26, 2018: Judge Garaufis moves the trial date to January 7, 2019. Raniere Dkt. Status Conference.

By December 6, 2018: Judge Garaufis responded to the prosecution’s request for an extension of the trial date by moving the trial date to March 18, 2019. Raniere Dkt. Status Conference.

January 9, 2019: Lauren Salzman moves to sever and is concerned about the prejudice created by the sex trafficking charges primarily against Allison Mack and Keith Raniere Raniere Dkt. 268.

January 9, 2019: Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, and Nancy Salzman move to sever because they are concerned about the prejudicial nature of the sex trafficking charges, which do not relate to the charges against them. Raniere Dkt. 418.

January 11, 2019: The prosecution moves to adjourn (Raniere Dkt. 279), and Judge Garaufis moves the trial date to April 29, 2019.

February 21, 2019: FBI Special Agent Lever allegedly finds nude images of 15-year-old Camila on the hard drive that case agents seized in Raniere’s library on March 26, 2018. Raniere Dkt. 594-2. (This document is under seal, I was told this search warrant reveals the given date)

March 13, 2019; Prosecutors file a second superseding indictment, adding the charges of child exploitation (creating child pornography) and possessing child pornography. Raniere Dkt. 439

March 13, 2019: Nancy Salzman enters a guilty plea. Raniere Dkt. 474.

March 18, 21, and 22, 2019: codefendants Bronfman, Mack, and Russell file motions to sever the case from Raniere, claiming the new charges would make it impossible for them to have a fair trial because child exploitation is considered one of the most heinous crimes in America.

Judge Garaufis does not sever any of the defendants.

Except for Keith Raniere, all codefendants offer pleas.

March 25, 2019: Lauren Salzman entered a plea deal with prosecutors with the agreement to testify for the prosecution. Raniere Dkt. 473.

April 8, 2019: Allison Mack enters into a plea agreement. Raniere Dkt. 1084.

April 19, 2019: Kathy Russell enters into a plea agreement. Raniere Dkt. 1151.

April 19, 2019: Clare Bronfman enters into a plea agreement. Raniere Dkt. 944.

The defense was not given sufficient time to investigate the verity of the child pornography charges.

March 18, 2019 – Raniere moves to sever the child pornography charges, so they have time for a forensic evaluation of the device. Raniere Dkt. 437. Judge Garaufis denies this motion and moves the trial date to May 7, 2019.

April 22, 2019 – With less than 2 weeks until trial, Raniere’s attorneys complain they did not yet, receive forensic reports from the FBI on the alleged child pornography. They repeatedly asked the prosecution for this necessary information. Raniere Dkt. 577.

May 7, 2019 – the trial began.

Porter also weighed in on Raniere’s Rule 33 with an affidavit on how the DOJ treated him.

Porter wrote:

I met with a criminal defense attorney in January of 2018. My attorney contacted the investigating federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, and he was told I was not a target of their criminal investigation regarding Keith Raniere.

My attorney told the prosecutors to contact him if anything came up.

However, on April 17, 2019, FBI agents came to my home in Waterford, NY, to personally serve a criminal subpoena in the matter of USA vs. Keith Raniere on me. They did this despite knowing that counsel represented me. The FBI agents misrepresented the contents of the subpoena and tried to interview me without my counsel being present. My children were scared I was going to be arrested. The government’s subpoena demanded medical records from 2007 for a patient who lived in New York. The government’s subpoena demanded medical records from 2007 for a patient who lived in New York. I wasn’t practicing medicine in New York in 2007. Since this is information that is public or readily available, the prosecutors either knew or should have known this. The subpoena demanded records related to Camila, the person the government claimed was the victim of child pornography at the hands of Keith Raniere. While experts later proved the evidence supporting the child pornography claims was false, and due to FBI corruption of the photograph files, I took the government subpoena to threaten to irrevocably connect me with a potential victim of child pornography if I decided to testify for Keith Raniere. My counsel tried to contact the lead prosecutor, Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza, to ask about the subpoena. He never received a response. Since Mr. Raniere’s trial was set for May 7, 2019, less than three weeks away. I interpreted this hand-delivered subpoena by FBI agents as an intimidation tactic to get me to not be involved in the trial. I made this conclusion for the following reasons: a) Despite being represented by counsel, the prosecutors had personally armed FBI agents serve a subpoena b) the subpoena was for information that the prosecutors knew, or should have known, that I was unlikely to have, c) The prosecutors never replied to my lawyer’s inquiry into the subpoena, and d) The subpoena was delivered just three weeks before the trial. During Keith Raniere’s trial, I heard a story about a friend and former DOS participant, Sahajo Haetel-Kozak, who attended one day of the trial and was hastily given a false subpoena from a federal prosecutor. Also, near the end of Keith Raniere’s trial, another friend, Marc Elliot, was threatened with indictment through his lawyer, by Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza, if he gave a planned public speech about character assassination, how people attacked him, and NXIVM, and how to overcome differences with love. He did not perform the speech and wouldn’t even share with me the speech he was planning to make out of fear of retribution by the Assistant U’S Attorney. These friends of mine performed constitutionally protected acts and had committed no crimes. It was chilling to me to experience this type of intimidation from a group of people whose roles were to seek the truth of the matter, rather than to scare their “opposition” into silence. I understood that in a RICO case, a simple association with a government target could turn into my being indicted. The aforementioned intimidating actions led me to believe and fear that these federal prosecutors and FBI agents were willing to suppress information that contradicted their false narratives about NXIVM, DOS, and Keith Raniere.