Keith Harmon Snow – a Father Raping His Child Gets Custody- How CT Family Court Destroys Lives Through Parental Alienation

Keith Harmon Snow:
II went to prove that it was not true. I couldn’t believe that this was happening to the mother, so that was over four years ago, and I spent two years listening to the complaints. Then finally I spent five months investigating them where I looked at Liberty versus Liberty, Boccia versus Deback, Bugsy versus Bugsy, Tittle versus Tittle, Zefarro versus Zefarro, Foley versus Foley, D’Angelo versus D’Angelo, Yannick versus Yannick, Taup versus Taup, Gill versus Gill.
In the case of Liberty- Liberty, the supervised visitation was forced on on the mother because every time she brought forward evidence of Max being raped by his father that evidence was suppressed by the opposing lawyer, who went about proving that she was suffering from something called parental alienation syndrome and that in fact is a discredited psychobabble theory that should not be entered into the court system in any way whatsoever.
The father, in this case, was raping the child. She would produce evidence of that. She didn’t say the father was raping my son. She said there’s something wrong with my son. She went to the pediatrician. She went to the psychologist. She went to the therapist. She went to the other therapist. Everybody sent her to the Yale sex abuse clinic. It went round and round and round, and they got more and more of these people involved until finally, the court forced her to have a visitation supervisor, N.J. Sarno and Company, LLC.
She bought a condominium on the money that he charged this woman, something like $80,000, and she hasn’t seen her son for over a year. This is criminal. The woman is not an alcoholic. She’s never hurt her son. She hasn’t seen him in over a year. That is the destruction of an entire life.
Keith Harmon Snow is a three-time Project Censored award winner. A journalist, photographer, and writer who has worked in 45 countries.
A former staff writer and photographer for the Japan International Journal, his works appeared in major Japanese newspapers, including the Yomiuri Shimbun and Asahi Weekly. Snow worked at the International Criminal Tribunal on Rwanda and as a journalist accredited with the United Nations Observers Mission in Congo (MONUC), human rights investigator for Genocide Watch, and genocide investigator for the United Nations in Ethiopia. He worked as an independent journalist and human rights investigator in Afghanistan and Mongolia.
He was the 2009 Regent’s Lecturer in Law & Society at the University of California Santa Barbara, recognized for his work contesting official narratives on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.
In 2011 Snow testified at the International Court of Justice in Spain regarding the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by the high officials of the Rwandan Patriotic Front/Army. Snow provided expert testimony in U.S. Department of Homeland Security refugee asylum hearings and at a special U.S. House of Representatives hearing on genocide and covert operations in Africa.
He investigated corruption and trafficking of children and families in U.S. Family Courts and wrote the landmark book, In the Worst Interest of the Child.
