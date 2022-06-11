DOS’s Black Slave Michele Hatchette’s Statement on White Saviors – Reader Calls It Reverse Racism – But Is It?

Dossier project leader, and former DOS slave Michelle Hatchette, has a worldview. She is black and defends a sorority where she was a slave of a white woman, Allison Mack. The sorority was not a BDSM kinky sex club, but designed to “empower women.”

It disempowered its founder, Keith Raniere, and two of its female leaders, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman. Mack and Raniere are in prison. Salzman got probation. One of the reasons both are in prison is because they ordered slaves to seduce Raniere.

Hatchette carried out a seduction assignment with Raniere. Unlike other women, Hatchette did not feel it was improper. Hatchette remains a vocal supporter of Raniere.

On Twitter, she makes her support known.

Following actor Johnny Depp’s victory in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Hatchette made it clear she believed Heard was a liar.

On Hatchette’s Twitter feed, J. Michael Waller’s tweet on the Depp-Heard trial appears.



Waller tweeted: “It took years and millions of dollars for a very wealthy celebrity like Johnny Depp to clear his name. Imagine what it’s like for average people whose reputations and livelihoods are maliciously destroyed. They have no recourse in our system.” Hatchette retweeted it. She has stated that she feels Raniere and followers’ reputations and livelihoods were maliciously destroyed. Hatchette blamed this writer for being a leader in that destruction, along with former members of DOS.

Joseph Massey tweeted, “ Due process should be sacrosanct in a democracy. My hope is that Depp’s win puts a spotlight on online kangaroo courts that destroy lives on a whim. For men and women, that insanity needs to end.” Hatchette retweeted, adding, “Amen Brother.” Hatchette demonstrated she believed Amber Heard was lying about Depp when she posted a photo of her. Hatchette does not believe Raniere lies. She is certain former DOS slaves India Oxenberg, and Sarah Edmondson, lied about Raniere. As a result of their membership in DOS, they all had their groins branded as part of their membership. They were not told the brand was K-R – for Keith Raniere. Their DOS masters told them the brand symbolized the four elements. While Edmondson and Oxenberg removed or altered their brands, Hatchette proudly keeps the initials of her grandmaster on her groin. Hatchette was a DOS slave-sister to India under their master, Allison Mack, also branded. Mack was Raniere’s slave. Below is a picture Hatchette posted.

The woman at the top is Amber Heard. The two women at the bottom are former DOS slaves Sarah Edmondson and India Oxenberg. Both became celebrated critics of Raniere. Edmondson appeared in the HBO docuseries, The Vow. In the HBO series, Edmondson said of this writer and his blog: Under the condition that he would not disclose my name, I told Frank about my branding experience, so that he could expose DOS in time to stop the next [branding] session…. I told Frank everything. Releasing that secret was the biggest relief so far. We were successful. The word about Frank’s blog spread in the community, and because of this heat, the next branding ceremony was called off. Branding in DOS stopped when I reported the branding on Frank Report. DOS ceased operations. This led to a New York Times story and an FBI investigation. The FBI arrested Raniere nine and half months after I revealed the existence of DOS. Hatchette is involved in the efforts to attack Raniere’s conviction on sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, and other charges. He is serving a 120 year sentence in USP Tuscon. He has filed a Rule 33 motion alleging the FBI lied, that they tampered with evidence concerning another DOS slave, Camila. Hatchette believes Camila also lied. Suneel – Nerd-Gone-Legal-Slueth Joseph Tully is Raniere’s attorney. Suneel Chakravorty is one of Raniere’s supporters. A computer expert, Chakravorty, worked for a year gathering a team to provide evidence of FBI tampering. Tully tweeted: “We should all have someone like Suneel @suneelchakra in our corner. His exposure of alleged FBI evidence tampering is well-researched and expertly analyzed. He’s a Harvard Maths nerd turned legal sleuth who saw #FBI testimony didn’t add up. https://scribd.com/document/572677209/Exhibits-for-Raniere-Rule-33-FBI-Tampering-Motion… His data. Hatchette retweeted Tully with the photo below, adding “couldn’t agree more.” An Angry Reader A Frank Report reader, Jim Byrd, is critical of this writer and Hatchette. Byrd evinces signs of racism. He calls this writer Frank Niggeralato. He believes that since I am Sicilian, I am not part of the same white race he enjoys membership in. Hatchette appeared in a YouTube video of a meeting of the Dossier Project. Jim Byrd as imagined by this writer at work at his day job. Byrd wrote to me repeatedly to publish comments Hatchette made that he calls reverse racism. His comments to me displayed a peremptory tone. For instance, he wrote:

Step 1: Watch from 12:20-13:40! https://youtu.be/HfBHCpSx_9Y Step 2: STOP ALL OTHER GARBAGE THAT YOU ARE WRITING RIGHT NOW AND FOCUS ON THIS ALONE!!!!! Step 3: Focus article on reverse racism and how Michele Hatchette said racism and without nuances or distinctions and blamed white people as a whole for the fall of the evil NXIVM incorporation! 4: Publish article! It’s 4 easy steps, Frank! This isn’t rocket science! Stop being an idiot and focus on this ALONE until it’s done and no fuck ups, and most of all, NO MORE FUCKING DELAY!”

On the YouTube video that offended Byrd, Hatchette talked about DOS, NXIVM, and Keith Raniere.

In it, she said: One of the things I noticed at first in terms of like the media campaign around this was, it was about saving people.

Catherine Oxenberg’s whole thing was “I need to save my daughter.” On HBO’s The Vow, they talk about how Bonnie Piesse called Catherine and said, “You need to save India,” and then it became about saving everyone. I was like “What is going on?” You know, that’s something I’ve noticed throughout my life experience and in history. I think white people tend to have a savior complex. That works. It gets people excited and riled up. You can do fundraising dinners for it, and throw money at people in third world countries or in brown neighborhoods within the country, and no one asks any questions. No one questions the intent of it. No one says, why no one says that these people asked for your help. You know, it’s just like “we’re helping people. We’re saving people.” And growing up in a community I grew up, in Harlem, where people love to set up their charities and save people, like that shit’s insulting. So when I saw that happening here, I was like “here we go again.” But also, I was really upset and it was also scary because I knew what DOS was about. I knew what ESP was about. That people, I assumed, people were there because they wanted to be. Because you just sign up and you go to class if you want, and if you don’t, you don’t, you know. But having to now face friends and some family members who are like scared for me and legitimately scared, you know, it was really frustrating and scary, because you know I liked what I was doing. I liked my friends. I liked my life. But having all these things being said about it that I knew weren’t true or really difficult to defend against. So it’s like I want to talk a bit and be proud of the things that I’m doing, but the things that people say I’m doing aren’t true. And so I was just, it was hard to like, to deal with all of that and just kind of wanting to like shut down. And I think it’s been a process of crawling out of that and trying to really suss out for people, you know, the facts and just what people’s opinions are, just what people have, you know, said, that aren’t really based in a lot of data or facts.

Byrd’s argument that this is reverse racism is not persuasive. Hatchette says in her colorful way that she observed that white people had expressed a desire to save the poor black and made a show of it. Hatchette says it was offensive in her community and offensive when people like Catherine Oxenberg and others started saying they were saving women from DOS.

It’s hard to call her a racist when she agreed to be a slave of a white woman, Mack, and still supports Raniere.

India Oxenberg said in her victim statement at the sentencing hearing that Raniere called and/or instructed Allison Mack to call Michele Hatchette the “n-word.”

Addressing Raniere in the courtroom on October 27, 2020, she said, “You are cruel and you are racist, coming up with nicknames for all of us women, referring to Michele as the N-word and laughing as you instructed Allison Mack to refer to her as the N-word as well, one of the most cruel acts I’ve ever witnessed.

Hatchette said she never heard Mack or Raniere call her nigger. She said she does not believe Raniere gave her this nickname.

She said she does not believe Raniere is racist.

I’ve never met Jim Byrd, but I have met Michele Hatchette. I don’t think she is racist, reverse or straight forward.

And I doubt Raniere is racist. I think the attitude he has toward all people, regardless of race, creed or gender, is with distinction and universal. He hates everyone equally.

Viva Executive Success!