Raniere Files for TRO Against Prison – ‘Urgent’ to Contact Suneel – More Rule 33 Motions Coming

Keith Raniere filed a TRO against USP Tucson on Tuesday. He seeks a federal court to order USP Tucson Warden Barbara VanBlankensee to restore Chakravorty to Raniere’s list of approved callers and approve requests from Chakravorty to visit Raniere as a paralegal to attorney Joseph Tully.

The Bureau of Prisons [BOP] canceled communications between Raniere and Chakravorty in May.

Raniere says the BOP barred him from consulting with his power of attorney because he filed a Rule 33 motion for a new trial alleging the FBI tampered with evidence. Raniere says he may have four new Rule 33 motions to file to challenge his conviction.

Chakravorty is helping him. The filing deadline for a Rule 33 is three years from the date of conviction. A federal jury convicted Raniere on June 19, 2019. June 19 is the filing deadline. Raniere has nine days left to file Rule 33 motions.

According to Raniere, he found new evidence that:

The government withheld evidence of his innocence. Raniere’s trial lawyers were ineffective. The prosecution tampered with and intimidated witnesses. The government committed perjury.

A judge can grant a TRO that allows Chakravorty to meet and speak to Raniere without the BOP responding. The judge will decide if a delay will cause Raniere “irreparable harm”, which is the standard for a TRO.