Fay Ray: Sue Crazy Raniere Lost Most Civil Lawsuits and Lost the Big One – Because He – Not the FBI – Is Guilty

By Fay Ray

Raniere lied in all his legal cases.

Raniere has a history of torture through litigation. He brought suit against those who left NXIVM and spoke the truth about his sexual and criminal behavior. Then, he took them to court on false charges. Most of those cases – of NXIVM, Salzman, Bronfman, Raniere vs. [fill in the name] – were lost or dismissed. They even attempted to file criminal charges in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Raniere v. Natalie – Intervention in a bankruptcy case. Judge Robert Littlefield summed up Raniere’s litigation against Toni Natalie: “The individual challenging the Debtor’s [Natalie] discharge is her former boyfriend; this matter smacks of a jilted fellow’s attempt at revenge or retaliation against his former girlfriend, with many attempts at tripping her up along the way.” Salzman v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case [Dismissed] After she’d videotaped Jeske tampering with her mail, Natalie secured a restraining order against Barbara Jeske , a longtime member of Raniere’s inner circle. NXIVM v. Rick Ross [Dismissed] NXIVM v Morris Sutton, Rochelle Sutton, Stephanie Franco [Dismissed] NXIVM v Paul Martin, PhD., and Wellspring Retreat, Inc. [Dismissed] NXIVM v John Hochman M.D.[Dismissed] NXIVM v. Interfor [Dismissed] NXIVM et al. v. O’Hara, Rutnik, and Polit [Dismissed] NXIVM v Douglas Rutnik [Settled for $100,000, a victory] Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case [Dismissed] NXIVM v. Metroland [Dismissed] People v. O’Hara – Albany County Criminal Case [NXIVM/ESP and Clare Bronfman sought to have O’Hara indicted in Albany County (N.Y.). NXIVM made arrangements for Albany County DA David Soares to place Kristin Keeffe in his office to act as an unpaid Legal Intern. Keeffe worked on the case. The indictment was dismissed on June 19, 2007, by Albany County Court Judge Thomas Breslin. He noted that the instructions given to the Grand Jury by the District Attorney’s Office were “…so brief as to fail to provide appropriate legal instruction – and “…inadequate to comply with…Criminal procedure Law” . [Dismissed] Sitrick and Company Inc. v. NXIVM Corporation – Unpaid bill [stiffed company, so they won.] Salzman v. Continental Airlines – [Nancy Salzman alleged Continental lost her laptop – and sued for $700,000 for the value of the lost data in the computer. [Dismissed.] Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case [Dismissed] Precision v. Plyam et al. [Clare won a $10 million judgment but got nothing because they bankrupted the defendant.] Bronfman v. Yuri Plyam – Intervention in bankruptcy case [settled for a small fraction of the money spent in legal fees] NXIVM v. Susan Dones – Intervention in a bankruptcy case. Judge Brian D. Lynch said, “NXIVM’s claims and litigation tactics were disproportionate and largely lacking in merit.” [Dones won.] NXIVM v. Woolhouse – Intervention in a bankruptcy case. Judge Lynch chastised NXIVM. He wrote: “Her ‘sin’ was to attempt to walk away after discovering that NXIVM was not what she thought or hoped. In return, she was labeled as ‘suppressive,’ a term that NXIVM applies to former associates who leave the company or whom NXIVM perceives to be its enemies, and subjected to protracted litigation from two large law firms and a phalanx of attorneys.” [Woolhouse won] NXIVM v. Bouchey – Intervention in bankruptcy case [Dismissed] NXIVM v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court – [Dismissed] Bronfman v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court – [Dismissed] NXIVM v. Bouchey – California SLAM case – [Dismissed] Bronfman filed a complaint against Bouchey with FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) – [Dismissed.] Bronfman filed a complaint against Bouchey with the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. – [Dismissed] Bronfmans pressed for criminal investigation by the district attorney of Saratoga County to charge Bouchey with extortion – [Declined] NXIVM/Raniere attempted to get Toni Natalie indicted on bank fraud with U.S. Attorney Western District – [Declined] Raniere et al. filed a complaint against Natalie with the New York State Liquor Authority/Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control – [Dismissed] The Bronfmans sisters filed complaints against Yuri Plyam with the National Futures Association (NFA) – and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Both complaints were denied because the sisters never had any trading accounts with Mr. Plyam. The Bronfman sisters “loaned” $66 million to First Principles, Inc. to cover Raniere’s losses in the commodities account established in that entity’s name. [Dismissed] Clare Bronfman v. Parlato – NYS Supreme Court, Civil case. Bronfman alleges there was no written contract covering a $1 million load/advance she had paid to Parlato. Parlato is countersuing for $7 million. [Pending] Clare Bronfman filed a criminal complaint against Parlato in the Western District of New York. Contradicting her affidavit in the civil case, Clare told the Grand Jury there was a written contract.[Bronfman charges dismissed] NXIVM v. Canaprobe – Clare Bronfman alleged she hired Canaprobe to spy on U.S. federal judges and others and obtain their bank records and other personal information. The company provided her with fake records. [Dismissed] NXIVM v. Vanity Fair, Albany Times Union, Jim Odato, Suzanna Andrew, John Tighe. Joseph O’Hara, Barbara Bouchey, and others – Civil Computer Trespass Case [Bronfman’s perjury caused the judge to dismiss the case]. People v. Natalie, Tighe, O’Hara, Bouchey – Criminal Computer Trespass Case [Case dismissed] [Bronfman’s perjury caused the prosecutor to drop the case.] Tighe pled guilty to this and possession of child porn charges. [Partial victory]. Many think that Raniere’s minions planted child porn on a computer that may not have belonged to Tighe. Raniere v Keeffe [child custody] Raniere denied being the father of a male child and created an elaborate story about the child being an orphan. Keeffe and the child fled from Raniere in 2014. Raniere then sued Keeffe for custodial rights, claiming he was the father. [Dismissed] Raniere v. Microsoft & AT&T [U.S. Court Northern District of Texas] Raniere claimed he invented a technology these companies use. He was unable to prove ownership of patents. He created a fictitious document transferring ownership from the actual patent holder. Raniere was caught. The case was dismissed. The judge admonished Raniere for lying and sanctioned him $1.2 million. Raniere v Global Technologies. Raniere sued in Washington State Court to prove he owns patents not issued in his name. He had no written contract or documentary proof. He alleges he made a verbal agreement more than 20 years ago. The patents are the same ones the federal judge admonished him for lying. [Dismissed] NXIVM [Mexico] v. Toni Zarattini, [and Joseph O’Hara, Barbara Bouchey, and others] alleging criminal extortion. Zarattini’s ‘offense’ was quitting ESP and allegedly telling others about the practice of branding women etc. [Dismissed]. Clare forwarded letters to her Mexican attorney to threaten whistleblowers. NXIVM/Clare Bronfman attempted to bring criminal charges in Vancouver against Sarah Edmondson. [No action taken] The results of 40 lawsuits and over $30 million in legal fees are that Clare won three cases and lost 36, with one pending. Raniere’s pathological lying is why he lost those cases. That and the fact that he is a criminal. It is hard to win a case based on lies, when the other party brings factual evidence to the court. The word gets around in the legal community. It doesn’t help that you get a reputation for spying on judges.

Clare Bronfman hired Elaine White and Cullen Johns to spy on Nxivm enemies including judges.

Raniere lost the cases brought against him in his first business, CBI.

In a federal court in Texas, the judge called Raniere a liar in a case he brought against AT&T/Microsoft for patent infringement, which he lost.

Raniere claimed he invented teleconferencing, which AT&T and Microsoft stole from him.

Raniere was found guilty of seven felony charges in his criminal case – racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy. In addition, the jury found that the government proved all 14 predicate racketeering acts. He continues to say he did nothing wrong, which is fine. It’s his right. He is still guilty of everything the government charged him with and a lot more he was never charged with. Raniere gave up what was a sweet plea deal compared to a 120-year sentence. He cannot stop lying long enough that he is not guilty of what the evidence proves. That is why he finds himself where he is today. He works with his faithful followers — Eduardo Asunsolo, Nicki Clyne, Michele Matchette, Danielle Roberts, and Suneel Chakravorty. He uses them to manipulate his situation and try to free him or reduce his sentence.

He has a handful convinced he is innocent. They believe the FBI tampered with photos. But emails and Whatsapp messages, and a witness show Raniere took the pictures of Camila. In his emails and text message to Camila, Raniere admits to taking those photos when she was underage. Text from Camila to Raniere. February 21, 2008. “Full moon is tomorrow, and that would make it 30 full moons that we’ve been together. Smiley face.” If you subtract 30 full moons from 2008, you get 2005. Camila was 15 in 2005. In 2014, Raniere texted Camila he was “proud to have been” her “husband for 8.75 years,” which would mean their relationship began in 2005 when she was 15. In another text, a 55-year-old Raniere asked Camila what virgin would be interested in him given his age. Camila says any woman would find him irresistible. He says, “Even an inexperienced 18 year old?” Camila responds, “Even an inexperienced 15 year old.” Raniere certainly doesn’t respond, ‘What are you talking about?’ Instead, he replies, “It needs to be a once in a lifetime person. And I have that. And I lost it.” Yes, he had a 15-year-old Camila and lost it because she had an affair with a young man her age. These messages reflect a relationship that began before she turned 18. In August 2011, when she was 21, Camila told a nurse practitioner on a gynecological visit that she had been with her sexual partner for five years. That points to underage. Much more, such as an appendectomy scar and things he told Daniela. There is plenty of evidence other than the photos. Yet his faithful say the FBI changed the dates on the photos despite text, email proof, and other proof! They say it was “planted child porn.” They are reshaping their internal narrative using distortion of the truth by rewriting another story to manipulate the public and themselves about what happened.

If the FBI was going to plant evidence of child porn, why not plant thousands of pictures of child porn on Raniere’s hard drive? Why just one underage 15-year-old who was in the NXIVM community? His faithful are projecting onto the prosecution. They asked prosecutors to sign an affidavit that they were the ones who were not playing any games with the truth. Isn’t it Raniere and the Faithful that are game-playing?

Raniere, his followers, and his new lawyer sought out any evidence where they could rewrite any part of it and try to twist any part of a fact. The faithful hold court on social media, offering their so-called paid-for evidence in their Rule 33 motion. The Raniere faithful go on and on about how he hasn’t had justice. And Raniere, who says he is broke, always has others pay his legal bills. However, to pay for the legal representation he has to date, someone would have to have the means of living within the top 01% of the U.S. Not many people could have a reserve to have that kind of money for legal bills.

It is easy to find him guilty when you leave a trail of evidence, as Raniere left behind. When those who followed him finally woke up to what he was doing, it was easy to testify against him. But unfortunately, that is what those still under his influence cannot see. When those under his spell don’t get the results they want, they file more motions and lawsuits and post more stories about how unjust the system is against Keith Raniere. The Misunderstood Man Raniere did no harm according to his faithful. We are just plain WRONG, crazy, and out for some vengeance for no good reason. Sorry, kids, Raniere is guilty.