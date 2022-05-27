Lawsuit: Raniere Demands to Speak to Suneel as Time Runs Short

One of Keith Raniere’s attorneys, Stacy Scheff, has filed a new motion with the US District Court of Arizona in his lawsuit against the US Bureau Of Prisons.

USP Tucson has refused to let prisoner Raniere talk to his power of attorney, Suneel Chakravorty.

Raniere is suing Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, Michael Carvajal, Director Federal Bureau of Prisons, Barbara VonBlankensee, Warden USP Tucson, and Lt. Anthony Gallion.

He is suing to see and speak with Suneel.

The motion claims USP Tucson is “unlawfully hindering and obstructing Plaintiff’s First and Sixth Amendment rights to communicate via telephone with [Suneel] in the lead-up to the 3-year deadline for post-conviction relief petitions based on newly-discovered evidence on June 19, 2022.”

Raniere, a prisoner at USP Tucson, was convicted on June 19, 2019. There is a three-year deadline for filing Rule 33 motions regarding newly-discovered evidence. The time bar is June 19, 2022, less than a month away.

In addition to his Rule 33 FBI evidence tampering motion, Raniere has several more Rule 33 motions planned.

Suneel is Raniere’s Power-of-Attorney and a paralegal to Raniere’s appellate attorney, Joseph Tully.

Since January 2021, Raniere’s legal team, with Suneel taking the lead, has communicated with him from within the Tucson Penitentiary to develop a strategy to attack Raniere’s conviction.

Suneel is a non-lawyer who serves as the power of attorney and an aide to Tully.

Suneel was able to call and visit Raniere during the first months of 2021. However, on May 2, 2021, Tucson prison authorities revoked Chakravorty’s in-person visitation privileges without explanation. Afterward, he was allowed to speak with Raniere only by telephone on a recorded, non-privileged phone line.

Chakravorty continued to assist Raniere on his appeal and Rule 33 motion. In addition, he hired the California-based criminal defense firm of Tully & Weiss.

Here is a truncated version of the motion.