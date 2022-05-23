Erika Durance Didn’t Like Allison Mack & Short, New Interpretive Book ‘Allison’ Published

By Anna B. Mercury

Allison Mack, 39, is a former co-star of Smallville. She is the current star at FCI Dublin, a low-security prison in Alameda County, California.

Screen Rant recently had a story: Smallville’s Erica Durance Discusses Relationship With Allison Mack

Durance joined Smallville in season four as Lois Lane, Chloe’s cousin. Chloe is Mack’s character on Smallville. Durance and Mack spent seven seasons together

Screen Rant’s JD Smithey writes, “their personalities never quite meshed in real life. Durance attributed the hostility to two clashing personalities… Luckily, the personal distance between the individuals also helped deter Durance from any interest she might have possibly had in NXIVM.”

In an interview with Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, Durance said:

I said [to Allison] the idea of sharing all of my personal secrets brings up a visceral reaction in me. She didn’t bring it up until the latter part of the seasons. We had an interesting relationship, me and Allison. I think that she felt like she wanted to like me. I think that she wanted people to see that she wanted to like me but I don’t think having me there was something that was great for her. Maybe it came off as her being threatened but I found there was too many little idiosyncrasies that would happen. I would walk away and was like, ‘I thought we got along today.’ Then I would go home and be like, ‘Well, that was mean.’ Nobody would ever see it. There was all sorts of those little things that would go on…I think she liked being in that position of knowledge and wanting to recruit. I think she really believed in it but I didn’t really trust her motivation when it came to me.

Animated Smallville

An animated Smallville series, with most of the original cast, is in the works. Tom Welling and Rosenbaum head the project. Durance agreed to join.

What about Mack? Right now, her role in FCI Dublin will make a second gig unlikely. But Mack’s incarceration ends December 15, 2023 — one year and six months from now. Maybe her castmates will welcome her back and help her make a comeback.

A Book About Mack?

The book is only 74 pages. But then again the price is a modest $10.50. The book is Allison by Marisa Silva-Dunbar

What is the book about? I am not sure I have figured it out. But here is what A.E. Copenhaver, author of My Days of Dark Green Euphoria, winner of the Siskiyou Prize for New Environmental Literature, says:

Through an ingenious combination of original poetry by Silva-Dunbar, set like jewels in a crown alongside erasure, found, and remixed writing, Allison is a book not to be trifled with-an eagle-eyed, nuanced, and honest exploration of the real-life character of Allison Mack. Silva-Dunbar’s powerful treatment of Mack’s lived experience-from her charmed beginning to her eventual conviction-courts readers through the psychological labyrinth constructed by fallen NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. At times shattering, at other times hopeful and restorative, Silva-Dunbar’s Allison guides us through this terrifying house of mirrors-shows us the subtle horrors of manipulation, coercion, perfectionism-the grisly demons that can grow in the margins of our consciousness and take over our entire existence. Allison is a must-read not only for those who grew up idolizing the bright, talented actor Allison Mack (and who might still be struggling to come to terms with what happened to her), but also for people who have condemned her, for anyone who is curious about the arabesque-like revolutions of the human mind. Allison reminds us what we can become by losing ourselves-and how close we can be to committing atrocities at any time-but Allison also asks readers to consider what we can become if we allow ourselves to heal and redefine our souls. Above all, this book humanizes with vivid, searching prose that most essential experience of living through darkness and, finally, emerging into the light.

I couldn’t figure out what this A. E. Copenhaver was talking about. It made me have arabesque-like revolutions in my brain just trying to figure out whether I wanted to lose myself by committing the atrocity of buying the book but then again how could I not search for the essential prose that might redefine my soul and Allison’s soul too? Plus it is only $10.50.

Here are a few of MK10ART’s wonderful paintings of Mack to humanize the lass.

With Lama Tenzin