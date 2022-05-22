The Heiress And The Sex Cult – Video Promo – Plus 2003 Email Where Keith Asks Her to Be a ‘Slave Eternally’

Tonight TNT will premiere the Heiress and the Sex Cult. It is an hour-long episode that focuses on Clare Bronfman.

The episode is part of TNT’s documentary series Rich and Shameless.” It will premiere on Sunday after NBA Western Conference finals game three.

I appear in the episode and had a role in the production as a consulting producer.

The promo is described:

Watch The Heiress And The Sex Cult on TNT. Clare Bronfman, heiress to one of the largest fortunes in the world meets a charismatic self-help guru and suddenly becomes the financier of one of the most abusive cults of the 21st century.

The Heiress and The Sex Cult Trailor

Here are a few screenshots.

Here is a photo of Clare and Keith in their early days.

Susan Dones: “She’s the perfect mark for a cult.”

Sarah Berman author: “Was she a victim or was she an accomplice?”

Aerial of Clare Bronfman on horseback.

“He found a little hole that he could sink his hooks through and pull her in.”

Frank Parlato: “Clare now had only one man in her life, a psychopath.”

Critics

There are some who think the TNT show is a way to silence the supporters of Keith Raniere who are calling out the FBI on allegations of tampering with evidence.

Eduardo Asúnsolo tweeted: “Keep an eye on this documentary which promotes LIES. It comes out to dirty NXIM right after we filed proof that the FBI PLANTED CHILD PORN EVIDENCE. Who’s behind this documentary trying to silence government corruption?” I do not see a connection. I filmed my part in the documentary in February 2021. My film date was well before the Rule 33 motion came out. I believe the producers, RAW TV, began working on this documentary 2020, so I doubt that they had any inkling of a possible Rule 33 motion or FBI evidence tampering. I previously reported that Clare Bronfman’s lawyer Duncan Levin has threatened to sue TNT if the show is defamatory. https://frankreport.com/2022/04/27/clare-bronfman-threatens-to-sue-tnt-over-rich-shameless/ I doubt very much anything like that will happen. I suspect that the documentary, at best 48 minutes, might take an open-minded view of Bronfman.That view is that she might be a victim of Raniere and not just an abusive litigator, despite her lawyers’ threat of a defamation suit. *** I filmed my appearance for this documentary in the Florida Keys and enjoyed working with the producers. Below are a couple of MK10ARt’s recent paintings of Clare Bronfman. Without getting into the details of the production, I would say that RAW TV was more than usually thorough about vetting everything. They took a position from the start that they wanted to be fair to Bronfman and if it so happened she had victims, fair to her victims too. Slave for Eternity? So what was the relationship between Clare and Keith? One old email exchange I have tells a bit of the story. Keith asked Clare if she wanted to be his slave forever. This was in 2003, 12 years before DOS.

Clare wrote: May 29th, 2003 Dear Keith. Thank you. So I’ve been thinking about your question. As I begin to open my eyes, I am recognizing the responsibility I hold in the position I am in. When I combine that with the knowledge I have learned from you, I feel like I have this huge responsibility. I would like your help in fully understanding it and in the best ways to go about using the position I am in to have a forward-moving and positive effect in the world. I am very unlearned in business and would love some help in that area. I feel that my family is walking into some very large business deals with their eyes closed and I do not hold sufficient credibility, and certainly not the knowledge to help. I would like you to teach and advise me in these areas and in exchange? Love, Clare. Keith responded with an email with the subject A slave for eternity…? Actually, why me? What specifically do you want to achieve

through and by the end of this life? Love Keith. And then followed a series of emails and visits and much much more. If there was a hook, it was set back then, in 2003, when the little girl first came to Keith as the know-all greatest ethical guru the world had ever known.