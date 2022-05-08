Why Did Raniere Suddenly Lose Phone and Visitation Privileges? Eduardo and Susan Dones Debate

Since you were rude to me, you’re going to have to wait for the official updates.

Was Raniere able to email you before he was cut off & now he can’t even do that? Who has been able to visit him beside you and Marianna?

Was Raniere able to email you before he was cut off & now he can’t even do that? Who has been able to visit him beside you and Marianna?

Frank: Raniere is not permitted to make phone calls or get visits. His usual schedule has been that he can get visits every other weekend for six hours on Saturday and Sunday. He has never had email since his conviction.

USP Tucson suspended his phone privileges. They removed his entire visitors’ list from approved status. The BOP says he is under investigation. It appears the prison may send him to the SHU.

His past stays in the SHU have been both alone in a cell and with one other cellmate. Last summer, USP Tucson placed Raniere in the SHU in time to prevent him from working on his appeal. His stayed in the SHU for 100 days, making it impossible for him to communicate with his lawyers. They wrote his supplemental appeal without him.

The prison sent him to the SHU because of an alleged improper telephone call. The invesitgation concerned a message to Nicki through another prisoner. While the communication was innocuous, allegedly Keith violated prison rules. The prison cleared him of wrongdoing, as I understand it. But it took 100 days, and by that time, his lawyers had filed the appeal.

It might be coincidence. But within hours of filing the Rule 33, the prison launched an investigation.

As Susan Dones reminds us, he has broken rules in the past.

Raniere should worry about getting kicked out of Tucson. Suppose they decide at Tucson that he is too much trouble and send him somewhere else. He will spend the rest of his days in prison in solitary – not because the prison will insist, but he will. Prisoners might murder Raniere or abuse him because he is a convicted child sex offender.

Of course, Raniere may win his Rule 33 motion, or his appeal. He may get a new trial, or nothing may happen. But if the BOP decided to boot him out of Tucson, he may not live to see his motions decided.

At Tucson, things can get rough. I understand there was a murder in prison, and there has been no media report of it. The result was the prison went on lockdown, and visitors were not permitted. The prison lifted the suspension last weekend. But now Raniere can have no visitors or phone calls.

Since he is directing his efforts to prove he is a victim of FBI tampering, this isolation may hinder him. He may still have attorney calls, but the prison limits these.