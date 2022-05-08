Why Did Raniere Suddenly Lose Phone and Visitation Privileges? Eduardo and Susan Dones Debate

May 8, 2022
Keith Raniere
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez has a Twitter account. It is @eduardoasunsolo
He describes himself as a “Justice Advocate. Bringing to Justice FBI Agents and Federal Prosecutors who Committed Crimes in The NXIVM Case.”
He tweeted: BREAKING: After filing a historic motion showing tampering of evidence by the FBI, Keith Raniere is being cut off of communication with his power of attorney and his loved ones, including potentially the mother of his child. The prison offered him no explanation.

Paige K @PaigeK_07 replied

Why is #keithraniere not being allowed to communicate with @suneelchakra  or Mariana? Is he in solitary? Is he being disciplined for something in specific?

Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez
Paige K
So, was he put in solitary, resulting in him losing visitation rights as a result, or did he lose visitation due to undergoing disciplinary actions (but not solitary)?
Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez
A full update will be coming soon.
Paige K
Um…okay . There are many ways you can lose visitation privileges, but there is no way in hell it’s because he filed the Rule 33 motion.
Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez
Here’s the information I have: Keith Raniere filed a motion exposing government criminal activity including tampering and fabrication of child pornography evidence.

Susan Dones, MA LMT
Was Raniere able to email you before he was cut off & now he can’t even do that? Who has been able to visit him beside you and Marianna?
Eduardo Asúnsolo Ramírez

Frank:
Raniere is not permitted to make phone calls or get visits. His usual schedule has been that he can get visits every other weekend for six hours on Saturday and Sunday. He has never had email since his conviction.
 
USP Tucson suspended his phone privileges. They removed his entire visitors’ list from approved status. The BOP says he is under investigation. It appears the prison may send him to the SHU.
 
His past stays in the SHU have been both alone in a cell and with one other cellmate. Last summer, USP Tucson placed Raniere in the SHU in time to prevent him from working on his appeal. His stayed in the SHU for 100 days, making it impossible for him to communicate with his lawyers. They wrote his supplemental appeal without him.
 
The prison sent him to the SHU because of an alleged improper telephone call. The invesitgation concerned a message to Nicki through another prisoner. While the communication was innocuous, allegedly Keith violated prison rules. The prison cleared him of wrongdoing, as I understand it. But it took 100 days, and by that time, his lawyers had filed the appeal.
It might be coincidence. But within hours of filing the Rule 33, the prison launched an investigation.
 
As Susan Dones reminds us, he has broken rules in the past.
 
Raniere should worry about getting kicked out of Tucson. Suppose they decide at Tucson that he is too much trouble and send him somewhere else. He will spend the rest of his days in prison in solitary – not because the prison will insist, but he will. Prisoners might murder Raniere or abuse him because he is a convicted child sex offender.
 
Of course, Raniere may win his Rule 33 motion, or his appeal. He may get a new trial, or nothing may happen. But if the BOP decided to boot him out of Tucson, he may not live to see his motions decided.
 
At Tucson, things can get rough. I understand there was a murder in prison, and there has been no media report of it. The result was the prison went on lockdown, and visitors were not permitted. The prison lifted the suspension last weekend. But now Raniere can have no visitors or phone calls.
 
Since he is directing his efforts to prove he is a victim of FBI tampering, this isolation may hinder him. He may still have attorney calls, but the prison limits these.
It could be a coincidence. But it is naive to think the BOP is unaware of Raniere’s motion accusing the FBI of criminal conduct. There is a chance this is retaliation.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives