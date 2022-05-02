Raniere Supporters to Deliver Affidavit to 7 Prosecutors ‘Demanding’ They Swear to No Misconduct

- Former Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza,
- Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar,
- Former Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko,
- Assistant US Attorney Kevin Trowel,
- Former US Attorney Richard Donoghue,
- Former Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme.
PETITION FOR ADVOCATES AND MEDIA
Whether you think Mr. Raniere is good or bad, guilty or innocent, please support us in demanding answers from the prosecutors about their participation in indisputable government malfeasance, including the fabrication of child pornography evidence used to convict Mr. Raniere.
Please see the affidavit below, that will be served to the prosecutors on Monday, May 2, 2022, along with a petition that we would like you to sign. Help us publicize, through your various media and social platforms, the serving of this affidavit, and keep demanding, publicly, that these prosecutors respond until they answer. Any immoral refusal to be held accountable is a disgrace to notion of due process and the principle of justice.
Sincerely,
Make Justice Blind Team
Here is the affidavit:
Dear Former Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza, Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar, former Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko, Assistant US Attorney Kevin Trowel, Former US Attorney Richard Donoghue, and Former Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme:
Please affirm the following statements, related to your handling of Mr. Raniere’s case by initialing each of them – and if you cannot affirm a statement, please mark with an ‘X’ – and return a completed copy to team@makejusticeblind.com within 24 hours:
The statements prosecutors are asked to initial are:
We, the Prosecutors–
- Did not knowingly make any false or misleading statements to the public or media.
- Did not knowingly make, or allow any federal agents to make, any false statements to the court.
- Did not allow any of our witnesses to commit perjury about events or facts known to, or evidence possessed by us.
- Did not withhold exculpatory evidence from the defense.
- Only used evidence that was secure and had an unbroken chain of custody.
- Did not use any evidence that was modified or altered while in FBI custody.
- Did not tamper with evidence or know that evidence had been tampered with.
List of Petition Signers
The list of people who have signed the petition seems prioritized in descending order of social media influence. There are well-known supporters of Raniere, who signed, as well as Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield and others in various walks of life.
Here is the list:
Ian Miles Cheong, Writer and Journalist, Human Events (@Stillgray 320.2K followers)
Adam Crigler, Commentator & Journalist, The Crigler Show (@AdamCrigler 130.5K followers)
Chase Geiser, Podcast Host, One American Podcast (@RealChaseGeiser 61.4K followers)
Nicki Clyne, Writer and Criminal Justice Advocate (@nickiclyne 37.1K followers)
Mark Eglinton, Author (@MarkEglinton 21.4K followers)
Kurt Schemers, Syndicated radio and television host of Traders Nation® (retired), Business Development & Strategist (@KurtSchemers 9K followers)
Yaakov Strasberg, Journalist, American Pigeon (@17AmericanTruth 3.8K followers)
Suneel Chakravorty, Tech Entrepreneur and Coding Instructor
Eduardo Asunsolo, Actor, Activist and Investigative Reporter
Geoffery King, System Administrator, State of California
Stephen Palmer, retired military and stay at home dad
Joseph Dwaine Fullmer, Sr. Software Engineer, Optilogic
Kelli Dutra, Fraud Detection Analyst
Esther Carlson, Entrepreneur Health & Life Wellness Advocate
Rick Fisk, Co-Executive Director, Adopt An Inmate
Megan Mills Hoffman, Writer, Social Education Entrepreneur, Community-Sufficient Learning Advocate [a former NXIVM member.]
Chris Pearson-Smith with his coach Allison Mack.
Christopher Pearson-Smith, Insurance Broker & Real Estate Investor [former NXIVM member]
Mariah Strand, Concerned citizen, homeschooling parent
Allen Stanfield, critical thinker on cults & anticults. Signer of petitions that seek to hold those with governmental power accountable.
Brian Elliot, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Investor [former NXIVM member]
Linda Chung, Business Owner, Investor and Former Lawyer; member of the Dossier Project.
Michele Hatchette, Humanitarian & Entrepreneur; member of Dossier Project
Cal Adler, Just a citizen concerned about the many instances of federal prosecutor and investigator misconduct that have come to light over the last several years
Peter David, Studio Mechanic
Kerri Romeo, Concerned citizen
Caitlin Metcalf
Artie Gonzales, Writer/Consultant
Angelica Hinojos, Mother & Entrepreneur; member of Dossier Project
Daniel Campbell, Telecommunications Technician, former Law Enforcement Officer
Jay Skidmore, Factory Worker
Jack Levy, Entrepreneur and Developer; former NXIVM member
Second Time
Knox told the Albany Times Union, “These supporters of Mr. Raniere asked me to sign a petition asking the prosecutors in the case to affirm some principles of prosecutorial conduct that any prosecutor should be able to affirm, such as not engaging in perjury, not tampering with evidence, and not threatening witnesses. I signed the petition because violation of these practices would constitute prosecutorial misconduct, regardless of Mr. Raniere’s guilt or innocence.”
The purpose was to serve a copy of the first Make Justice Blind’s affidavit alleging prosecutorial misconduct.
Back in September, 2020, in words that might be prophetic, Suneel Chakravorty said, “These prosecutors need to know that we will keep the media pressure on until they individually answer each point of the affidavit. Did they lie? Yes or no. Did they threaten witnesses? Yes or no. We need media coverage because the prosecutors may retaliate to suppress the exposure of their wrongdoing.”
