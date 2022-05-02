Raniere Supporters to Deliver Affidavit to 7 Prosecutors ‘Demanding’ They Swear to No Misconduct

PETITION FOR ADVOCATES AND MEDIA

Whether you think Mr. Raniere is good or bad, guilty or innocent, please support us in demanding answers from the prosecutors about their participation in indisputable government malfeasance, including the fabrication of child pornography evidence used to convict Mr. Raniere.

Please see the affidavit below, that will be served to the prosecutors on Monday, May 2, 2022, along with a petition that we would like you to sign. Help us publicize, through your various media and social platforms, the serving of this affidavit, and keep demanding, publicly, that these prosecutors respond until they answer. Any immoral refusal to be held accountable is a disgrace to notion of due process and the principle of justice.

Sincerely,

Make Justice Blind Team