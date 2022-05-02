Raniere Supporters to Deliver Affidavit to 7 Prosecutors ‘Demanding’ They Swear to No Misconduct

May 2, 2022
Suneel Chakravorty and Michelle Hatchette
Supporters of Keith Raniere have a new affidavit they want prosecutors to sign. They plan to serve it to prosecutors on Monday. This will be their second attempt at getting Raniere’s prosecutors to sign.
 
 
Suneel Chakravorty, Eduardo Asunsolo, Marc Elliot, and Nicki Clyne lead the effort.

The prosecutors they want to initial a series of statements are:

  1. Former Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza,
  2. Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar,
  3. Former Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko,
  4. Assistant US Attorney Kevin Trowel,
  5. Former US Attorney Richard Donoghue,
  6. Former Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme.

Prosecutors Tanya Hajjar, Mark Lesko and Moira Penza. Will they sign the affidavit?

Only Trowel and Hajjar are still at the Brooklyn office.  The Washington DC office of the DOJ is Lesko’s location. Penza left the DOJ to practice law with a private law firm. Breon Peace replaced DuCharme, who replaced Donoghue as US Attorney for the EDNY.
 
Here is the petition:

PETITION FOR ADVOCATES AND MEDIA

Whether you think Mr. Raniere is good or bad, guilty or innocent, please support us in demanding answers from the prosecutors about their participation in indisputable government malfeasance, including the fabrication of child pornography evidence used to convict Mr. Raniere.

Please see the affidavit below, that will be served to the prosecutors on Monday, May 2, 2022, along with a petition that we would like you to sign. Help us publicize, through your various media and social platforms, the serving of this affidavit, and keep demanding, publicly, that these prosecutors respond until they answer. Any immoral refusal to be held accountable is a disgrace to notion of due process and the principle of justice.

Sincerely,

Make Justice Blind Team

Here is the affidavit:

Dear Former Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza, Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar, former Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko, Assistant US Attorney Kevin Trowel, Former US Attorney Richard Donoghue, and Former Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme:

Please affirm the following statements, related to your handling of Mr. Raniere’s case by initialing each of them – and if you cannot affirm a statement, please mark with an ‘X’ – and return a completed copy to team@makejusticeblind.com within 24 hours:

The statements prosecutors are asked to initial are:

We, the Prosecutors–

  1. Did not knowingly make any false or misleading statements to the public or media.
  2. Did not knowingly make, or allow any federal agents to make, any false statements to the court.
  3. Did not allow any of our witnesses to commit perjury about events or facts known to, or evidence possessed by us.
  4. Did not withhold exculpatory evidence from the defense.
  5. Only used evidence that was secure and had an unbroken chain of custody.
  6. Did not use any evidence that was modified or altered while in FBI custody.
  7. Did not tamper with evidence or know that evidence had been tampered with.

List of Petition Signers

The list of people who have signed the petition seems prioritized in descending order of social media influence. There are well-known supporters of Raniere, who signed, as well as Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield and others in various walks of life.
Here is the list:

Ian Miles Cheong, Writer and Journalist, Human Events (@Stillgray 320.2K followers)

Adam Crigler, Commentator & Journalist, The Crigler Show (@AdamCrigler 130.5K followers)

Chase Geiser, Podcast Host, One American Podcast (@RealChaseGeiser 61.4K followers)

Nicki Clyne is a member of the Dossier Project and former First Line leader of DOS.

Nicki Clyne, Writer and Criminal Justice Advocate (@nickiclyne 37.1K followers)

Mark Eglinton, Author (@MarkEglinton 21.4K followers)

Kurt Schemers, Syndicated radio and television host of Traders Nation® (retired), Business Development & Strategist (@KurtSchemers 9K followers)

Yaakov Strasberg, Journalist, American Pigeon (@17AmericanTruth 3.8K followers)

Suneel Chakravorty has led the team to find and coordinate digital forensic experts’ reports.

Suneel Chakravorty, Tech Entrepreneur and Coding Instructor

Eduardo Asunsolo on the phone, outside of Moira Penza’s office building, the last time the group tried to get an affidavit signed by prosecutors.

Eduardo Asunsolo, Actor, Activist and Investigative Reporter

Geoffery King, System Administrator, State of California

Stephen Palmer, retired military and stay at home dad

Joseph Dwaine Fullmer, Sr. Software Engineer, Optilogic

Kelli Dutra, Fraud Detection Analyst

Esther Carlson was a former green sash head trainer of NXIVM.

Esther Carlson, Entrepreneur Health & Life Wellness Advocate

Rick Fisk, Co-Executive Director, Adopt An Inmate

Megan Mills Hoffman, Writer, Social Education Entrepreneur, Community-Sufficient Learning Advocate [a former NXIVM member.]

Chris Pearson-Smith with his coach Allison Mack.

Christopher Pearson-Smith, Insurance Broker & Real Estate Investor [former NXIVM member]

Mariah Strand, Concerned citizen, homeschooling parent

Allen Alanzo Stanfield

Allen Stanfield, critical thinker on cults & anticults. Signer of petitions that seek to hold those with governmental power accountable.

Brian Elliott

Brian Elliot, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Investor [former NXIVM member]

Linda Chung

Linda Chung, Business Owner, Investor and Former Lawyer; member of the Dossier Project.

Michele Hatchette

Michele Hatchette, Humanitarian & Entrepreneur; member of Dossier Project

Cal Adler, Just a citizen concerned about the many instances of federal prosecutor and investigator misconduct that have come to light over the last several years

Peter David, Studio Mechanic

Kerri Romeo, Concerned citizen

Caitlin Metcalf

Artie Gonzales, Writer/Consultant

Angelica Hinojos

Angelica Hinojos, Mother & Entrepreneur; member of Dossier Project

Daniel Campbell, Telecommunications Technician, former Law Enforcement Officer

Jay Skidmore, Factory Worker

Jack Levy, Entrepreneur and Developer; former NXIVM member

Second Time

 
Members of Make Justice Blind went to the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn in September 2020. Before Raniere’s sentencing, they wanted prosecutors to sign an affidavit. The first affidavit was like the current one.
 
They asked prosecutors to declare they did not cheat while prosecuting Raniere. Prosecutors elected not to sign their affidavit.
The earlier affidavit secured the support of Amanda Knox. Convicted of a 2007 murder, Know spent four years in prison before her exoneration.

Knox told the Albany Times Union, “These supporters of Mr. Raniere asked me to sign a petition asking the prosecutors in the case to affirm some principles of prosecutorial conduct that any prosecutor should be able to affirm, such as not engaging in perjury, not tampering with evidence, and not threatening witnesses. I signed the petition because violation of these practices would constitute prosecutorial misconduct, regardless of Mr. Raniere’s guilt or innocence.”

Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman are currently in federal custody, serving their sentences of 120 years and 6.75 years.

On September 25, 2020, Chakravorty, Clyne, Asunsolo, Marc Elliot, Hatchette and a camera man, sound man, and a producer for a docuseries, showed up outside the building where Penza has her law offices – at 130 W 42nd Street. Penza is on the 24th floor.

The office building is in midtown Manhattan, where Moira Penza’s office is located.

The purpose was to serve a copy of the first Make Justice Blind’s affidavit alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

At the time, Raniere was residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Back in September, 2020, in words that might be prophetic, Suneel Chakravorty said, “These prosecutors need to know that we will keep the media pressure on until they individually answer each point of the affidavit. Did they lie? Yes or no. Did they threaten witnesses? Yes or no. We need media coverage because the prosecutors may retaliate to suppress the exposure of their wrongdoing.”

Presently Raniere is residing at USP Tucson.
It is unknown if the Make Justice Blind group will come with camera, sound man and producer when they visit the DOJ today.

Frank Parlato

Archives