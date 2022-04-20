Fay Ray: Yep, No New Trial for Raniere

By Fay Wray

Many of us don’t believe the FBI tampered with the photos of Camila and the other 11 women.

However, Raniere’s most devoted supporters do.

I’ll only believe it if someone from the FBI is arrested, tried, and convicted.

To the best of our knowledge, this “altering” could have been done by Raniere’s followers before it was given to Raniere’s expert witnesses.

We don’t know their “chain of custody.” We don’t know how the images were given to them.

The jury convicted Raniere of

1. Racketeering,

2. Racketeering conspiracy,

3. Sex trafficking,

4. Attempted sex trafficking,

5. Sex trafficking conspiracy,

6. Forced labor conspiracy,

7. Wire fraud conspiracy

Do any of the photos shown in court fit into the above charges? They were icing on the cake to show the jury what a scumbag he is. He was not charged with child pornography or sex with a minor in this case.

The NDNY would have brought these charges.

Raniere got what amounts to life in prison. So why would the NDNY waste time and money to bring more charges against him?

NXIVM will stop at nothing to please their Master by putting together a package like this Rule 33.

Someone(s) will get the money together to find and pay for an attorney that will file a crazy motion like this Rule 33, even though it doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell.

Raniere will stop at nothing to get out of prison. He will take his case to the Supreme Court. He will ask every outgoing president for a pardon.

He will attempt every game in the book to get out until he has exhausted everything. Only then will he settle into his lifelong prison sentence.

One of Raniere’s loyalists retweeted a tweet a few days ago. Was it pure projection?

It was regarding the FBI, but it is what many in NXIVM did.

The Tweet said, “Join the FBI today to do illegal things quasi-legally.”

How many people joined NXIVM and did illegal things is the real question. How many did quasi-legal things?

That is why the government used RICO against NXIVM.

How many joined and did immoral things that damaged others that the government didn’t charge?

Crimes happened in the NDNY that were too old to prosecute. The NDNY ignored NXIVM on purpose or had bigger fish to fry, as many were told.

Judge Garaufis will not recuse himself from the Rule 33 motion or any other motion that Raniere brings.

It was a fair trial. Raniere didn’t allow his attorneys to put on any defense other than cross-examination.

Raniere’s ego, as usual, got in the way of his attorneys presenting the best case possible. Raniere’s constant handing to his attorney’s post-it notes, his need for control, and his belief that he was smarter than them was visible to the jury.

The other thing that Raniere did was to keep all these trophies. Like every other psychopath out there, Raniere never got rid of anything. He kept his photos, videos, writings, and notes.

He left for Mexico, thinking he would be safe there. Thinking because he rubbed shoulders with some of the rich and famous there, they would keep the police away from him.

Despite knowing the FBI was looking for him, he was cozy with his group of women who pleased him the most. He knew they were looking for him because they visited the compound he stayed at with his baby momma and child.

He didn’t bother to get rid of anything that could be used against him before he left the US. His ego wouldn’t allow him to destroy his collection of photos and other evidence.

Raniere believed he was immune to prosecution by the NDNY. He somehow had that tightly taken care of with whatever money could buy and whatever blackmail he had on those who would come after him, it’s suspected.

Raniere disregarded other districts of New York State. He didn’t consider that the EDNY would take up a case against him until it was too late.

The man overlooked that some Mexicans were angry at him and had more power than those he influenced. They sent the Mexican Federal Police to serve the US warrant to arrest Raniere.

It has always been Raniere’s ego that has been an issue with all of his lawsuits. The reason he has lost so many cases is because of that. How can his criminal case be any different?

Because he has the money to do so, he has remained in legal cases despite knowing he would lose. He has sued people, knowing his suit is full of lies, to punish them for leaving him and telling the truth about him. Again, it’s all about his ego and his lies.

Why would Rule 33 be any different?

How so will Judge Garaufis rule on Rule 33?

That is hard to predict. He could rule on it quickly or let it ride out for a long time. He has nothing to win or lose either way. How many would like to see Raniere sit and wait for Garaufis to think about this good and hard before he rules on this?

I don’t think Rule 33 will give Raniere another bite at the apple and get a new trial.

This is not new evidence. Raniere’s first legal team had their experts on the hard drive photos and got to ask as many questions as they wanted regarding the photos during the trail. They have as much time as the prosecution did regarding the evidence.

Raniere’s followers want to make it a big deal that it took the FBI too much time to discover the child porn on the hard drive. When you have as much evidence as the DOJ/FBI did, you don’t always find it all at once.

They also want to make a big deal because the photos were transferred to another hard drive.

We don’t know what else was on the hard drive that the photo experts didn’t have a “need to know” on the larger drive to see. To move it back to the original drive for the trial would make showing evidence at the trial more convenient. There is nothing illegal about that, and doesn’t mean it was “tampered with” – just moved twice.

They are not directly related to any of the charges. The grand scheme of things boils down to it being moot. This does not warrant a new trial based on the facts.

Raniere is grasping at straws, at the last minute, before his appeal, which is written in a way that will get him nowhere.

I have to hand it to his attorney, Joe Tully. He must be making bank on this filing. Raniere’s other attorneys had refused to touch the Rule 33 with a 100-foot pole.

Tully doesn’t give a damn what it means for his career to file this pile of shite in a federal court, accusing the FBI of tampering with evidence on top of everything else.

Maybe because he doesn’t have to practice law in NY state, he can crawl back to California on his belly like the snake he is.

Yep, No New Trial for Raniere

He doesn’t care; it’s not his money.

Raniere does with all his legal cases. So why should this one be any different?

The judge most likely knows Raniere will pull every trick in the book to keep himself inside the courtroom. It’s what he does.