Atty Gen William Tong Deaf, Dumb and Blind to Corruption at CT Family Court

People ask, incredulously, why CT Family Court judges go along with the recommendations of guardians ad litem to terminate parental rights and, in effect, rob children of one of their parents.

The answer may be more straightforward than anyone thinks. The GALs are lawyers who lawyers for the divorcing spouses refer. Lawyers needing lawyers are the luckiest lawyers in the world.

The CT state legislature is made up of part-time elected members. Many are attorneys. More importantly, the Judiciary Committee recommends judges. Their members are often lawyers.

Just as part-time legislators are attorneys who depend on judges for favorable rulings, in CT, judges need these attorneys for their reappointment.

And attorneys know attorneys.

This all leads to family court judges like Adelman, Grossman, Diana, Tindall, etc., having to play ball with well-connected attorneys.

For instance, Nancy Aldrich, who represents Chris Ambrose, who took three children away from their stay-at-home mother, essentially terminating her parental rights, has more power than Judge Jane Grossman. The latter ruled to take the children away.

Why?

Because Jane Grossman was coming up for reappointment and Aldrich’s son, State Senator Will Haskell, is a member of the Judiciary Committee. He votes on whether Judge Grossman’s reappointment gets out of committee.

His recommendation carries a lot of weight. If there were a few dozen mothers who lost their children and tried to block her reappointment, Haskell could do a lot to stop any negative momentum working against the mother-less judge.

Who was Judge Grossman going to believe in 2020, the mother, Karen Riordan, who has no political connections whatsoever, and whose marital assets were confiscated by her husband – or her husband, Chris Ambrose, who snatched millions from their joint accounts and could afford to pay Nancy Aldrich’s $600 hourly fee?

The mother-stealer judge trembled when Aldrich’s hulking presence entered the courtroom and began her icy stare at little Jane. She knew that she better give Big Nancy just what she wants, or just maybe her son, State Senator Will, one of the non-lawyers on the Judicial Committee [he did not get there by accident], might choose not to vote for her reappointment in 2022. Grossman might wind up like old lady Emons – a judge who never made it to the floor for a vote.

So who would Judge Grossman side with in her ruling? The lawyer with the son who could support her retainment or the mother who the children wanted to be with but has no clout and no money?

That’s what they call a no-brainer.

Judge Grossman ruled that the children should have no contact with their mother. And plunged them into a misery which, to this day, they are experiencing.

The good news is that Aldrich’s boy Will supported Grossman and ensured she got her reappointment.

She will be on the bench another eight years, thanks in part to Nancy Aldrich’s boy Will.

In CT, that is called one hand greasing the other.

Always remember:

Before we get to the op-ed of our distinguished guest writer, Peter Szymonik, I want to say two things.

First: Whoever did the photoshop of Jessica Biren-Caverly’s face on a hog should be severely chastised. It is an insult to one of the most intelligent and important farm animals. If I find out who did it, I will report them to PETA.

Secondly, the investigation into Biren-Caverly is going better than expected. Several new victims of the faux parental alienator have contacted me, and the results seem promising. I wish I could tell all, but I can only hint — that Caverly is under scrutiny along with Judge Gerard Adelman and others for something that promises well for the public but not so well for them.

I will report more, but I assure our faithful readers that it will be a merry day in CT when this deplorable person is stopped. That day is coming.

Now, without further ado, let us hear from the man who actually stopped a family court judge from arresting him for not paying a GAL who was working to steal his children from him. It took a camera crew from a major TV network to put the skids on it, but such is life.

He is one of the sterling advocates for CT Family Court reform, Peter T. Szymonik. He further explains to those skeptical about the events behind the scenes in that RICO enterprise called CT Family Court.

This time he gives us a peek at one of the top conspirators — Attorney General William Tong [when was the last time an attorney general was forced out of office? Why it was our good friend Eric Schneiderman who attacked our friends – then was caught beating and starving his girlfriends. And surprise, justice came to him, as it must to Tong. So sayeth the soothsayers on this April eve.]

By Peter T. Szymonik

Attorney General William Tong has failed to protect civil and constitutional rights in this state. Both when he was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee and now as Attorney General.

Tong has failed thousands of parents, children, and families who have suffered abusive family court judges, who flagrantly ignore and violate civil and parental rights in their courtrooms – every day.

Tong and his Judiciary Committee failed the people. He turned a deaf ear, and blind eye to mountains of testimony heard and submitted to his committee from hundreds of parents and attorneys who testified about the abuses they and their families suffered.

Judges who deliberately separate children from their parents and family members for no valid reason or cause and without regard for the lifelong trauma this causes. Judges who jail parents for no crime to extort and funnel money into the hands of a small number of well-connected divorce attorneys and state family court vendors.

Judges who enable, promote, and reward domestic violence and the abuse and neglect of children.

All documented yet ignored by attorney-legislators on the Judiciary Committee.

Attorney-legislators who enrich themselves by these abuses of power, violations of civil and fundamental rights, and law violations. Attorney-legislators whose livelihoods depend on their votes for the judges they appear before.

Is it any wonder that these attorney-legislators will go to great lengths to protect even the worst judges they appear before and appear before them for reappointment, no matter how awful their offenses are?

There is perhaps no other legislative committee where the victims of abuse (victims of government and judicial abuses of power) are openly and personally attacked and disparaged for daring to come forward to testify and share their stories.

While people stand up for parents, children, and families of this state and take a stand against judicial misconduct and abuses of authority and power, they have the courage to do what the Judicial Review Board, Judiciary Committee, and Tong did not.

If Attorney General Tong, or any of the attorney-legislators on the Judiciary Committee, ever stepped foot inside a family

courthouse, they would observe firsthand what happens in family courts and what parents and children are subjected to and suffering.

Perhaps then he would understand the comments of a Marine veteran who watched his daughter’s proceedings when he stood up and told the judge that the American flag had no business hanging in the judge’s courtroom.

Countless parents are working to bring social media and legislative attention to the problem of family court corruption and the devastation that the $50B divorce industry is causing our families, our country, and our society.

There are atrocities, and lifelong damage is inflicted on countless children and families.

Skeptical people should come to a family courthouse to observe these judges in action and how they flagrantly violate the civil and fundamental rights of parents who come before them.

Judges enjoy immunity no matter how troubling or unlawful their acts may be. Judges should be held accountable when they violate the rights of litigants who appear before them, break their oaths to protect the Constitution, violate our laws, and harm children and families.

Instead, everything is geared toward protecting the judge. But judges are not the ones who need their rights protected.

The Constitution and civil rights laws exist to protect citizens from government and judicial abuses of power.

We continue to wait for the Judiciary to police itself and adhere to Judicial Canons. We continue to wait for our Judiciary Committee to act and vote in the interests of parents, families, and children rather than in the interests of the $50B divorce industry and the divorce attorneys.

We wait for fundamental and civil rights to mean something in the ironically-named “Constitution State.”

Some 20 plus million children have been separated from parents and families by our nation’s family courts over the past ten years for no reason other than profit and greed.

These numbers are unprecedented in our nation’s history and is the root cause of many of our social ills. From mass shootings to substance abuse to the dramatic increase in teen and adult suicides.

This must change. And it starts by removing judges who violate the rights of parents and our laws.

Szymonik is a Polish immigrant whose family suffered the horrors of the Nazis and Stalin and escaped communism only to come to the State of Connecticut and find that children are taken from parents with less justice and conscienceless ease than in the old communist lands.

****

Quiz Time:

Which symbols represents the government stealing children from parents?