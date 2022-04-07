‘Forced Retirement’ of Judge Emons Brings Hope That Corrupt CT Family Court Judges Will Be Removed

Former CT Family Court Judge Jane B. Emons was the only judge in recent years to be retired when the CT House of Representatives declined to vote on her retainment in 2018.

In CT, judges are reappointed every eight years.

In Emons, however, the people find hope. If it could happen to her, it could happen to other abusive family court judges.

What happened to Emons was that a few select, brave parents and their friends – parents who lost their children by the invidious rulings of the woman they called “the monster in black” protested.

They organized. They wrote to legislators. They testified at hearings. They held press conferences. They wrote op-eds; one of them got arrested. Several attorneys risked their careers by speaking out against her.

They took to social media. Best of all, they bought a billboard.

Peter T. Szymonik, a leading advocate for CT Family Court reform, wrote, “countless parents testified against Jane Emons, a nightmare family court judge who had 11 federal lawsuits filed against her because she violated parents’ civil and fundamental rights who appeared before her.

“She covered up and ignored the sexual abuse of a child. She was often seen standing up and screaming at parents and attorneys who appeared before her in her courtroom.

“Yet Atty Gen. William Tong allowed her reappointment to sail out of the Judiciary Committee and instead be decided by the House of Representatives – when she should never have gotten that far.

“The House of Representatives and [former] Speaker Joe Aresimowicz did the right thing. They acted in the interests of the people and citizens of this state by opting to ‘retire’ Jane Emons by not bringing her reappointment up for a vote.”

Don’t feel bad for Emons.

Though many observers thought she had an unspecified personality disorder, she landed comfortably and is now a family law attorney working on the other side of the bench, helping affluent parents remove the less affluent parent from their children’s lives in high conflict divorce and custody cases.

As an associate for Cohen and Wolf, Emons practices alongside attorney Jocelyn Hurwitz, the guardian ad litem who billed $200,000 and recommended the three Ambrose children successively to Judges Jane Grossman and Gerard Adelman should have no contact with their primary attachment figure, their stay-at-home mother.

The father had the money.

A success story like the removal from the bench of Jane Emons should give us hope that one day the removal of children from the less affluent parent will cease in CT, for judges who do it will know they will be retired by the will of the people.

There are numerous family court judges in CT who, like Jane Emons, should not be returned to the bench for the same reasons.

This grandmotherly lady who looks like she would care for your child as if it were her own is former CT Family Court Judge Jane B. Emons; When she was on the bench, she treated litigants’ children as if they were her own and sold them to the highest bidder.

Several Judges Are Bad or Worse

Judge Jane Emons is our inspiration for a better future.

Her fate brings us to hope that the CT Family Court will stop making the state look ridiculous for continuing to call CT the “Constitution State.”

And a judiciary in CT’s position cannot afford to be made to look ridiculous.

Like Jane Emons.

Qui Transtulite Sustinet.

Judges of Emons’ Ilk

Judge Jane Grossman

Judge Erika M. Tindall

Judge Gerard Adelman.

Judge Donna Nelson Heller

Judge Mark Gould

Judge Anna Ficeto

Judge Margarita Hartley Moore

Judge Thomas Moukawsher

Judge Jose Suarez

Guardian ad litem

Jane Emons associate, guardian ad litem Jocelyn Hurwitz is paid by parents to look out for the children’s best interests.

Which children, you ask? Her children, of course.

We wonder how she would feel if a judge ordered her to have no contact with her children, giving sole legal and physical custody to their father.

Hurwitz is hired to do that and has done that to many, many competent and loving mothers and their children, using the device of parental alienation.