The Unseen Keith & Cami Texts: Camila Had a More Nuanced Relationship Than Selected Texts at Trial Show

As part of my ongoing efforts at “deprogramming” Suneel and other followers of Keith Raniere, I am presenting, as promised, the unseen Cami – Keith chats.

When I say unseen, I mean that most of these texts were not read at the trial of Keith Raniere and not published before, though I have had them in my possession since the trial when they were released to myself and a handful of media by the prosecution.

The texts were conveyed through WhatsApp, with the earliest beginning in Aug. 2014, when Cami was 24 and Keith almost 54.

I had to laugh at the prosecution when they were about to introduce the texts at the trial of Raniere. FBI Agent Meaghan Rees was to read Cami’s texts, while AUSA Tanya Hajjar would read Keith’s texts before the jury.

The dates of the texts were 2014-2016, when Cami was 24-26 years old. But Hajjar showed the jury a passport photo of Camila when she was 18, then asked Rees how old Cami was when the picture was taken. Rees answered she was 18. Then they went right into the text exchanges when Cami was in her mid-20s.

I thought how clever, leading the jury to believe these salacious and manipulative texts were between a middle-aged adult and a barely legal teenage girl instead of a woman in the prime of her life. I thought perhaps Raniere’s defense attorney might object, or seek clarification, that the texts were not 18 year old Camila or even younger and that he might demand that the prosecution show the jury a photo of Camila when she was actually in her mid-20s. He did not object.

I thought the judge might intervene, like he did when, after the opening statement by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, who said, Raniere “is on trial for his life in a very important, very significant case.”

The judge undercut his entire opening statement by telling the jury that this “was a hyperbole because the death penalty is not an issue in this case.”

I thought that was a smooth way to flatten an attorney into a pancake.

I might have risen and clarified; that while Raniere did not face a death sentence in the ordinary sense of these words, neither did Agnifilo say he did. I might have argued that Raniere is on trial for his life for this is a life sentence case, and there are those among the jury, I have no doubt, who would feel that to fight being denied freedom for the rest of their life, is indeed to be on trial for one’s life.

And when they showed the photo of 18-year-old Camila to the jury then began to read the texts of hers at age 24, I chuckled, for it was a clever trick of the prosecution, gamesmanship that many, but not all prosecutors play, to lie by omission and it was permitted to go unchecked.

This is not meant to criticize the prosecution, the defense for failing to speak, or the judge for failing to intervene. I laughed because I wanted Keith to be convicted.

But readers now know that these are texts of Cami at 24 years, and unlike the way the prosecution presented them at trial, these are not selections or read out of order.

My purpose for publishing them is that they have importance. They are public. They are meant to show to Suneel and others that there was nothing divine in the relationship, nothing Keith was doing that was unselfish and healing for Cami as far as I could see. They also paint, for the record, a far better picture of Camila than the prosecution showed of her in their damning of Raniere by making her into a helpless baby. She comes across far better, far stronger, more independent, more intelligent, more a real thinking woman when you grasp the entirety of the texts than how she came across in the selectively read texts at the trial.

I am not suggesting Raniere was not an ass or that she was not a victim in her youth. But I would like to suggest that she had her own mind and opinions as an adult. I think the entirety of the texts will show the two had a bizarre relationship, fatal to him and perhaps most damaging to her. It was perhaps selfish on both sides, as most relationships are sometimes. It shows that Raniere was a commonplace lover, full of self-doubt, greed, jealousy, avariciousness, a more than usually selfish partner.

Rather than think in extremes – as the public is inclined to do – which is that Cami was all victim, Keith all bad – or, as his followers do: Keith was all good, and Cami was a selfish manipulator seeking to rise in the NXIVM organization, fighting to rise above her sister, Mariana.

Keith and Camila were both seeking something, and for a time, perhaps they gave it to each other. It can also be said that she was his ruination, and arguably he was hers.

I will explain, as necessary, in bold that which the reader might need for context.

Here is the first series of texts:

Aug 18, 2014

Cami is 24 years and about six months old.

Time: 3:06 pm – 3:10 pm

This exchange refers to conversations and a text Keith sent Camila via regular phone texting. The texts we have available are WhatsApp texts. From the context, I gather he asked her to have a threesome with him and another woman.

Cami is at Silver Bay for Vanguard Week, where hundreds go to celebrate his birthday for ten days and meet and mingle with other NXIVM members and hold, it can be said, a corporate retreat.

Raniere has not arrived. He is still in Clifton Park.

Keith: Are you there? [at Silver Bay]

Camila: I’m here

Camila: Got your text…

Camila: Having emotions about it

Keith: Did you get my normal text? Did you accomplish the mission by the time you reached silver bay?

Keith: What emotions…? We spoke of that before, yes?

Camila: I don’t think so.

Keith: Oh honey I thought you understood and said yes… I believe it was yesterday…

Keith: I thought it was just a reminder… What about the other shift?

[Four minutes pass]

3:14 pm – Keith: What happened? Did you fall off the swing?

[Another ten minutes pass]

3:24pm, – Keith: ?

[45 minutes pass. It is now 4:08 pm. Cami was not such a supplicant that she was afraid to keep Keith waiting.]

4:08 Camila: I don’t think I would ever agree to that [having a threesome]

4:10 pm Keith: Yes… It will restore many things… I spoke of Kristanna in that conversation [with Cami, about having a threesome. Kristanna Loken is an actress who was an ardent NXIVM member]… Why not agree to such a strong positive thing?

4:13 pm – Keith: You said you would do anything. This is my first request. Please do.

[Cami does not answer him.]

Aug 19, 2014

Cami has a secret relationship with Keith, who sees many women, including her sister, Mariana, which is no secret.

If they were to have a relationship, Cami was required to agree to never be with another man. This sticking point led to her sister Daniela staying in a room for almost two years – because Daniela wanted equality with Keith. If he had other women, she wanted other men. She went so far as to kiss Ben Myers. Keith declared her to have an ethical breach, and Daniela stayed in a room for two years, unwilling to bend to Keith’s will and say she would never be with another man. Cami knew all about this, and in fact, she often brought food to her sister during her period in the room.

Cami also admitted to Keith that she is sometimes “distracted” by other men, thinking about having a relationship or an encounter. Keith objected, and she promised that she wouldn’t be with another man and try not to think about being with anyone other than Keith, who had around 20 women he had intimate relationships with.

Like her two sisters, like all who wanted to be with him, she must never be with another man for the rest of her life.

It is evening.

8:23pm – Camila: Hi

8:24pm – Camila: When r u coming up? [to Silver Bay]

8:25pm, – Camila: How r u?

8:26 pm – Keith: Tell me about you/us first… How has it been?

8:28pm, – Camila: Not easy. I have my doubts, but I promised

8:29 pm – Keith: What about us? Also, which to promise are you referring?

8:29pm, – Camila: About distractions.

8:30 pm – Camila: I’m not sure how we are

8:30 pm – Keith: Why not?

8:31 pm – Camila: I feel if it wasn’t for the promise, I would have gotten distracted already

8:31 pm – Keith: Also tell me a potential distraction you avoided?

8:32 pm – Keith: By what/whom?

8:33 pm, – Camila: The same as always

8:34 pm – Keith: Always? Or recently? A specific person?

8:35 pm – Camila: I guess not always, then recently. U know who.

8:36 pm – Keith: What was distracting?

8:36 pm – Camila: Their presence.

8:40 pm – Keith: Please tell me more… It seems like you’re not focusing on us/me… I had hoped you’d keep in desperate, loving contact [with me]…

8:44 pm – Keith: Would distraction have lead to physical things?

[Four minutes pass]

8:48 pm – Keith: Please respond quicker if possible, things are both hard and pressing here. [Barbara Jeske, a long-time harem member, was dying of cancer.]

8:50 pm – Keith: Even your “hi” compared to other positives sounds like something did happen. Is this so?

[Three minutes pass]

8:53 pm – Keith: Please don’t take so long, this is killing me.

8:55 pm – Keith: Please say something.

[Five more minutes pass before she answers ]

9:00pm, – Camila: No no no

9:00 pm, – Camila: Nothing happened

9:01 pm – Camila: I promised

9:01 pm – Keith: What does he think?

9:03pm, – Camila: Nothing. I’ve kept it very neutral on the outside

9:05 pm – Keith: Did you determine why not neutral, [why not] anger or negative on the inside [toward the man she got distracted by]?

9:53pm, – Keith: ?

10:26pm, – Camila: Trying to [have anger]. It makes little sense to me and I actually think it would be a lot easier if it was neutral in the inside.

10:27 pm – Keith: I’m not quite understanding… Neutral inside would be easier than?

10:28pm, – Camila: Not neutral….?

10:29 pm – Keith: Do you know why it is not neutral or negative?

10:30pm, – Camila: No. Trying to [understand]

10:34pm, – Keith: Ok… If you understood, it would be very different… Something more happened today… I need to understand if the hate is too much for working with me… It is triggering an ethical review… If you discover your blindness or why you feel you need to stay blind, it would help. This is very painful. I wish you could see… You could actually help me and it would dramatically help our situation… The blindness is really bad… You would be very angry…

10:36 pm – Camila: I’m not sure I understand. What happened?

10:37 pm – Camila: And btw, I don’t hate you.

10:38 pm – Keith: Something with him, outside of you, with arrogance, hate, and misogyny. If you were in a different place you could help me with a hard decision. I may not be able to work with him. If you knew the real him you would be angry, sick, and so sad.

10:39 pm – Camila: Oh

10:40 pm – Keith: If you’re not more in love [with me] than you’ve ever been, I fear you won’t be strong enough to see… Hate is the easier path.

10:42 pm – Camila: I working towards that. I’ve been taking steps

10:43 pm – Camila: I think I’m closer… for real

10:43 pm – Keith: Thank you!

10:44pm, – Camila: Ha. I wish I could hug you

10:45 pm – Camila: I’m at the Inn [the main lodgings at Silver Bay] right now. Leaving soon, so might be out of range [for texting]

10:45 pm – Keith: Hug my monster [his penis] with your throat… Sorry I got excited!

10:46pm, – Camila: PG-13, please

10:46 pm – Keith: Why?

10:47 pm – Camila: I’m too innocent

10:47pm, – Keith: Hmmm… Find any?

10:47 pm – Keith: Where are you staying?

10:50 pm – Camila: With my family in Brightwood [one of the cabins}

10:50 pm – Keith: Is that a yes? You found an eligible? Where is Brightwood?

10:50 pm – Camila: Why?

10:51 pm – Keith: Why not? I want to know the lay of the land…

10:51 pm – Camila: That’s a no. Brightwood is up the hill where Lauren [Salzman] usually stays

10:52 pm – Camila: Closer to your cabin than the cafeteria

10:52 pm – Camila: Or Pam’s cabin, I should say. [Pam had a cabin, but only a few knew that Raniere stayed there. He tried to keep his location secret from his followers.]

10:53 pm – Camila: Going out of range soon.

10:53 pm – Keith: No! Don’t leave me yet!

10:53pm, – Camila: Ok. I’m here…

10:55 pm – Keith: I’m about to see Barbara [Jeske, who was dying of brain cancer] again to try to have a last lucid time with her… She is dying pretty quickly but her body and vitals are very strong… But that strength will also be destroyed… I too am not well.

10:58pm, – Keith: Please come back…

10:59 pm – Camila: Oh, honey! I am so sorry

10:59 pm – Camila: Come back?

10:59 pm – Camila: Do you want me to come back to cp? [Clifton Park]

10:59 pm – Keith: Make everything better as only you can…

10:59pm, – Camila: Pk

10:59pm, – Camila: Ok

11:00 pm – Camila: Working on it

11:00 pm – Keith: No you don’t have to come to cp… I might be there [to Silver Bay] late

11:00pm, – Camila: Tonight?

11:00pm, – Keith: Yes…

11:01 pm – Camila: Love, I’m dozing off. Need to get to my bed soon

11:01pm, – Camila: Walkie talkies? [because the phone reception was bad, they used walkie talkies to communicate at Silver Bay]

11:02pm, – Keith: Yes… Get one… Go to sleep my love… I’ll visit you in your dreams…

11:03pm, – Camila: I love you

11:03pm, – Camila: Channel?

11:03pm, – Keith: Don’t know yet…

11:03pm, – Camila: Ok

11:04pm, – Camila: Sweet dreams, love

11:04pm, – Keith: Repair us soon (now?)

11:05 pm – Keith: Fix the internal problem with him… [the man she got distracted with, by feeling anger or negatively about him instead of neutral and by Jove by having a threesome with him.]

***

Not to Suneel. So you can see your Vanguard wanted a threesome with Cami, and his fear of her sleeping with another man is odd for a guy who is sleeping with her sister and many others, the head of the organization that her whole family [except the one sister who left because she would not have this one-sided monogamy with him] were ardently following. She was not prepared to hide things from him. She seemed to care for him, wanted to learn from him but did not seem afraid. He is the one who appears afraid.

Stay tuned for part 2